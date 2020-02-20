Oh, look, it’s the Pacific. They do keep that here, don’t they. Part of it, anyway.
Yesterday I took a meeting in Beverly Hills, probably walked past Brent Spiner (who was staring intently into his phone) on the street, saw a bit of an upcoming movie in an editing bay (it looked great) and then walked to ocean in Santa Monica. Today I have four, count them, four, meetings. LA is for business, folks. But it was nice to get to the ocean for a minute or two to take it in. I’d be happy to do more of that.
4 thoughts on “Meanwhile, California”
Yep, that’s the view that fooled Magellan.
Man, I love California.
It’s also for food – some great restaurants there. And not all serving home knitted gluten free granola.
And also ungodly traffic, but you knew that anyway.
LA IS FOR TACOS, SIR!