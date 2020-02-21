Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 2/21/20

John Scalzi4 Comments

And now, for your delight and edification: This week’s stack of new books and ARCs at the Scalzi Compound!

(Yes, I took the photo before I went to LA.)

What here is drawing your attention and admiration? Share your feelings in the comments!

4 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 2/21/20

  3. Legacy of Heorot is awesome, and I have been entertained by Blake Crouch’s previous works (though I often find the conceits frequently gloss over or fail to address at all some glaring issues) so I’m looking forward to reading that one.

  4. My copy of The Best of Elizabeth Bear arrived from Subterranean Press! I was very tempted by Iain Banks’ Use of Weapons as well.

