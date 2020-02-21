Still in LA

This photo is in many ways a perfect encapsulation of LA: A calm, serene pond with landscaping and trees, and directly behind it, as you can see through the aforementioned trees, a freeway, jammed with cars. Which I then had to get on at some point to get to my next meeting.

It was a good day regardless. A talked to some folks about a show I have in development, talked to other people about a script I wrote, talked still other people about other possible projects and had a glazed with sprinkles from Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts. Truly, an LA experience all around.

Three more meetings today. Off we go.