This photo is in many ways a perfect encapsulation of LA: A calm, serene pond with landscaping and trees, and directly behind it, as you can see through the aforementioned trees, a freeway, jammed with cars. Which I then had to get on at some point to get to my next meeting.
It was a good day regardless. A talked to some folks about a show I have in development, talked to other people about a script I wrote, talked still other people about other possible projects and had a glazed with sprinkles from Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts. Truly, an LA experience all around.
Three more meetings today. Off we go.
6 thoughts on “Still in LA”
L.A. is a great big freeway
Put a hundred down and buy a car
— Hal David
WHAT? No maple bacon donut at Trejo’s? Your quondam bacon cat would be devastated.
Who is A?
I hear the tar pits are wonderful this time of year.
A more perfect encapulation of LA would demonstrate that the pond, extravagantly, is placed in the middle of a desert.
How often do you make it to LA? (speaking of which, which, will you be out for the Nebulas this year?)
When you come, do you do signing(s) at local stores? Or are signings usually only confined to book tours?