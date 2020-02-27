View From a Hotel Window 2/27/20: Chicago

An okay view if you like skyscrapers.
And also, hello, Chicago, I am back after not too long — I was in fact in town about a month ago or something called ORDCamp, and this time I’m here for C2E2, at which I will be doing panels and interviews and signing books and stuff. It should be tons of fun. If you’re in the Chicago area, you should come on down and see me there.
not in Chicago–actually about an hour south–but we have snow. have a successful book signing!