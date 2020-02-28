As we head out of February and into March, here’s a new stack of books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. Anything here that is speaking to you? Share your thoughts in the comments!
10 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 2/28/20”
I have only heard of one of the authors, Jim Butcher, and I have not read any of his work. I would be interested to read comments by those who know the works of any of these authors.
Um, I thought Ghost Story was published quite some time ago… Wikipedia confirms. Maybe that’s a special edition?
Crush the King. I’ve enjoyed the other two in the series. Nice escapism fantasies.
@David E. Siegel: I’ve read every Dresden Files story I’ve been able to get my hands on because I adore them. For all the novels, I’ve listened to the audiobooks, narrated by James Marsters. He’s incredibly talented at doing different voices, and just makes the experience so much better in my opinion. In fact, when the publisher originally couldn’t get Marsters to record GHOST STORY due to scheduling conflicts, they had John Glover do it. The backlash was so severe that once schedules permitted, they had Marsters re-record it, to great success. Paul Blackthorne played Harry Dresden in the single season TV show, so I tend to think of him when picturing Harry. You definitely want to start from the beginning of the series, as each one builds on the previous books. STORM FRONT is the first book, originally out 20 years ago, and may be available at your library. #16, PEACE TALKS, comes out later this year. (Note: I’m not a fan of Butcher’s other series. I’m sure they’re quite good, but they’re just not my thing.)
Another vote for Crush the King. I already have it on pre-order. :)
I think the Lavie Tidhar is going to be heralded; I cannot decide if I like his work or not.
To echo others … what’s up with Ghost Story? That’s been out for the best part of a decade.
( Not that you need a reason to read Butcher! But, still.)
GHOST STORY is a Subterranean Press edition. It’s a “deluxe collectible hardcover” edition, not the regular bookstore edition, which came out from Roc in 2011.
I’m intrigued by The Gilded Ones and Queen of the Unwanted!
I like Thidar quite a bit. I’ll be getting this one for sure.