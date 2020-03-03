Uncategorized

The Cat in the Window

John Scalzi

Zeus had heard rumors of rain and wished to go outside to confirm it for himself. Thus confirmed, he wished immediately to come back inside. Cats are like that.

Welcome to Tuesday. If you’re in a state with a primary today, remember to vote!

thoughts on "The Cat in the Window

  2. been there many a time…

    Cat: Let me out!
    Human: It’s raining.
    Cat: LET ME OUT!
    [human opens door, cat dashes out and right back in]
    Cat: Why didn’t you TELL ME it was raining? [walks to back door] Let me out!

  6. I voted early (but not often). Then my candidate dropped out. Ah well, better luck in November.

    When I lived here pre-citizenship, not being able to vote annoyed me. Now the candidate choices annoy me. Progress!

