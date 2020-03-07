Another year, another JoCo Cruise! I’ll be updating the site while I’m on the boat… but not a whole lot. Because I’ll be busy, you know, having a vacation. And before you ask, don’t worry, I’m washing my hands and the whole ship is sanitized. We’ll be fine. It’s you all who should be careful. I want there still to be a country when I come back, please. Thanks.
3 thoughts on “On the Boat”
Have fun! We would prefer you not getting stuck in quarantine, although boredom might lead you to writing a whole new book…
The risk is, primarily, to the rest of the country, after you all get back to your various points of origin. If you don’t protect against low probability infections at the beginning of an epidemic, you tend to lose control pretty quickly.
Good luck. I hope they checked the passengers and crew before you all boarded, because you do NOT want to be stuck in limo on a Ship of Fools, especially now that the Fool in Chief is trying to stop the ship in California from landing, thereby making sure the infection spreads to more and more people. I must admit, cruising never interested me (and my wife is a terrible ‘sailor’), but recent years’ headlines and now this…sorry, not gonna get on a ship and you can’t make me.
Just be careful.