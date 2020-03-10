Hello From a Boat Next to an Island in the Caribbean

At the moment, we’re visiting the Dominican Republic. The temperature is 76 degrees and the humidity is perfectly bearable. I’m in a bathrobe and about to head to the spa to soak in the “hydro-pool,” which strikes me as a redundant term, but, hey, whatever makes them happy. I’m sure wherever you are is perfectly nice, too. But I have to say, I’m enjoying being away.
That’s it, that’s the post, have a lovely Tuesday.
I’ve heard that the cruise lines have a new special: buy one week, get three weeks free. And the three extra weeks are mandatory.
Stay well. And wash your hands.