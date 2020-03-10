Uncategorized

Hello From a Boat Next to an Island in the Caribbean

John Scalzi1 Comment

At the moment, we’re visiting the Dominican Republic. The temperature is 76 degrees and the humidity is perfectly bearable. I’m in a bathrobe and about to head to the spa to soak in the “hydro-pool,” which strikes me as a redundant term, but, hey, whatever makes them happy. I’m sure wherever you are is perfectly nice, too. But I have to say, I’m enjoying being away.

That’s it, that’s the post, have a lovely Tuesday.

One thought on “Hello From a Boat Next to an Island in the Caribbean

  1. I’ve heard that the cruise lines have a new special: buy one week, get three weeks free. And the three extra weeks are mandatory.
    Stay well. And wash your hands.

