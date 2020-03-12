It’s nice. I’ll be sad to be back on land.
15 thoughts on “Life at Sea, Thursday Edition”
Let’s just hope “back on land” does not mean a two-week (or more) quarantine in an military base. . .
All you’re gonna find is the torch of the Statue of Liberty sticking out of the sand.
That’s assuming they let you back on land :)
It’s rather on fire here. (Enjoy – I have a friend also “cooped up” on Nerdboat; hope they’re having as good a time.)
My office mate was just admiring my JoCo album “Some Guys” today. Hope your cruise is as chill and fun as the music.
Pictures of the Fancy Pants Parade?
Good example of social distancing, there.
that really is a lovely photo
Blue on blue with the sun out is hard to beat. Even blue on blue with no sun is. Enjoy.
Great shot John.
For some reason it inspired a Jimmy Buffett earworm.
really quite enjoyable
You don’t know the half of it…
Dude, ask the captain if you can just stay at sea… for awhile, Shit’s getting crazy on land.
Everything is now cancelled or postponed….
This reminds me of a previous pic you posted that used a nice horizon and colours. This one is nice too, but that other one could be made into a poster.
While you’re away Gov. DeWine just gave all Ohio schoolchildren a three week spring break and banned gatherings of 100+ people in the state.