Till the Heart Caves In: An LP-length Mixtape Playlist

John Scalzi4 Comments

I felt like making a mixtape today! Which I did, and it turned out exactly as long as an LP, with five songs on each side. Here it is, in YouTube video form. I also have it on Spotify, here.

SIDE ONE

SIDE TWO

