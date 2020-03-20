After the Pandemic

The folks over at the Washington Post have put together a piece on how the world will change after this pandemic — not in the huge ways, but in the smaller, day-to-day ways — and they asked me to write something for it. I did a piece on personal greetings, because, as it happens, it was a matter of some discussion on the cruise I just came back from. My piece, and the whole package, is here for your reading. Enjoy.
I’m going with James Gunn’s Ravagers Salute. Yondu Forever! I’m Mary Poppins, Y’all!
I expect it will be a matter of debate in a lot of areas – including now what is supposed to actually be a realistic capacity for the venues at which live music happens. There is at least one venue in Denver I won’t go into because they had a habit at the time of filling to what I suspect was well above their rated safe capacity.
There’s also the impact on hobbies. My husband and I play board games, and we occasionally go to a group at a Local Friendly Gaming Store, but there’s an acknowledgement that board games can be a potential infection vector with something like a coronavirus. We’re trying not to be paranoid about it (“games are meant to be played”), but it could merit a discussion about whether we need to arrange things like game modifications (card sleeves, clear lacquer on wood pieces) and disinfection (rest time between plays, UV exposure for some pieces).
I’d be curious what it does to restaurants (clearly in the future many of them may be forced to actively court delivery services or hire drivers of their own) and conventions (we’ve had at least a couple cancelled thus far in the local area, and heard of at least two others, the latter two involving video games and pinball), and are having to consider that the pinball one local to us that we’ve been prepping to try to take machines to that we might have to at best consider nixing the idea of taking our machines for at least this year. There’s going to be a number of casualties among those, some of the cancelled conventions are dealing with monetary obligations that having it cancelled by overriding circumstances isn’t actually vacating for them.
Uh, we get a Mira Grant world without (I hope) zombies?
At the macro level, I think the markets will take hits anytime new future viruses are discovered to be infecting people.
As I mentioned in the comments over at WaPo: The elbow bump seems to be gaining social currency here in Austin, at least. Since Monday, I’ve stuck my elbow out at a half-dozen different acquaintances, neighbors, or vendors, each was returned with an elbow and a laugh. Maybe it’s just the novelty for now, but I haven’t seen anyone refuse or uncomprehending.
As far as Adblock goes, I have three browsers (Chrome, Safari, and Firefox). I only have Adblock on Firefox, so if I hit a website that objects, I can look at it with either of the other two. A pain, to be sure, but workable.
The first comment is sort of symptomatic of what’s going to keep us from building a more resilient culture that can survive the increasing barrage of existential threats we’ve let ourselves in for (no, I won’t derail this into a discussion on climate change, overpopulation, etc. But it’s there all the same.)
‘It’s not “going to change our lives forever.” Please.’
Well, yeah, it IS.
Partly because our lives change forever every single day, regardless of existential threats, and with technological advances the changes become increasingly noticeable (and threatening, to the change-averse, which on some level is pretty much all of us homo sapiens, evolved to give change the side-eye unless it’s our very own individual idea of How To Improve Things).
This particular existential threat looks to me like nature hitting a “reset” button. To prevent further damage, we need to go back and change system configuration, or we’re gonna get more and more Blue Screens at a faster and faster pace.
So if we’re LUCKY, it will change our lives forever. It will make us think about how we look after one another, what we prioritize in shaping our economic structures, how we build a reward system that rebalances to “us” rather than “me”, and even redefining “us”.
We have a chance to change the system config.
If we’re smart, we’ll take it.
And yes, it will change our lives forever.
On the subject of personal greetings, check out this cartoon updating Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam for the pandemic:
https://theweek.com/cartoons/902636/editorial-cartoon-world-creation-adam-elbow-touch-coronavirus
I concur that it’s going to be the Mira Grant/Newsflesh world.
I fear that theater/entertainment is going to be… I can’t even deal with thinking about it.
I was wondering whether it might help kick-start Vernor Vinge’s Singularity by enforcing an emphasis on remote close interaction methods (yes, sounds like a contradiction).
On greetings – my favorite so far is PM Jacinda Ardern’s “East Coast Wave” to replace the handshake and hongi, which she demonstrates with her expressive signer Alan Wendt: https://twitter.com/i/status/1239457073886191617
However, apropos of the actual question, THIS is going to be the trigger that actually enables telework. For decades, I’ve actually been able to telework, but employers have actively resisted it–and I’ve not fought it because i didn’t think i was as productive at home. Now, the boss is insisting i work from home, and I’ve found myself getting more done!
The elbow bump isn’t all that safe if we’re supposed to sneeze and cough into our elbows.
The only thing that is going to change is one more bullet point on John’s very excellent “Thoughts and Prayers” post from a while back.
Ah yes, here it is: https://whatever.scalzi.com/2016/06/12/thoughts-and-prayers/
This country has a pretty horrible record for making systemic changes after disaster, tragedy, or calamity. 30 dead kindergartners resulted 0 changes. Near total economic collapse resulted in some minor changes to reporting regulations. You should all expect to be back at the grindstone as soon as whatever man is turning it says its safe.
Public health be damned, there is commerce to be had.