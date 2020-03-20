Seems like now is a fine time to return to one of the favorite features of Whatever — and accounting of the new books and ARCs that have come to Scalzi Compound! What here is calling to you this weekend? Tell us all in the comments.
5 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 3/20/20”
Earthquake Weather is a good book and I read the science fiction book club edition years ago. I wonder if this reprint has extra features (Author forward, etc.). It was from this book I learned about the fascination ghosts have with palindromes.
I loved all three of those Powers books, including Last Call and Expiration Date.
I expect this will be the last one of these for a while.
Kim Harrison please.
There’s a new Kim Harrison book! How did I not know?