Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 3/20/20

John Scalzi5 Comments

Seems like now is a fine time to return to one of the favorite features of Whatever — and accounting of the new books and ARCs that have come to Scalzi Compound! What here is calling to you this weekend? Tell us all in the comments.

5 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 3/20/20

  1. Earthquake Weather is a good book and I read the science fiction book club edition years ago. I wonder if this reprint has extra features (Author forward, etc.). It was from this book I learned about the fascination ghosts have with palindromes.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.