JoCo Cruise Concert Photos 2020

John Scalzi1 Comment

Each year I go on the JoCo Cruise I post up photos I take at the concerts I go to (or, at least, the ones I bring a camera for). This year’s collection is now up on Flickr, and you can look at it here. If you’re a Seamonkey, then you’ll know what I mean when I mention that the photos cover the opening Gold Team, and final Red and Gold Team, concerts. Everyone else: The album covers three separate concerts. I went heavy on black and white this year, but I like the results. I hope you do, too.

One thought on “JoCo Cruise Concert Photos 2020

  1. good photos!
    You are lucky you made it back: There are still 2 cruise ships right now which cannot find a port that will allow disembarking passengers.

