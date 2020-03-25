So, here’s a thing I never expected to see again in my lifetime: A sky entirely devoid of contrails, and the planes that make them. This is a 360-degree “photosphere” panorama from my yard, so the entire sky is here, and not altered from the photo that came out of my camera (I did photoshop the yard, since Athena was in it and she didn’t want to be in the final photo). Minus the curving streaks from the sun that are an artifact of the camera lens, there’s nothing but blue sky.
There’s only one other time in my life I’ve seen a sky like this, and it was in similarly extraordinary circumstances. And just like that time, I am amazed to see the sky of my ancestors. I genuinely never thought it would come around again.
We had that blue sky over here in Middle-Northern Europe back in 2010, during the Eyjafjallajökull eruption. Mid-April.
We have that sky almost every day in New Zealand because no one flies over us to get somewhere else. We are literally in the middle of nowhere.
Planes come here and land and take off. But none fly over us.
In 1978, I lived in Boston during the nor’easter/blizzard that hit in February. Talk about your shelter in place. As it hit, I sent my then-husband out for the necessities, a gallon of milk and a 25 lb bag of cat litter. (hey, we had 9 cats at the time) After 5 days of “stay home, nothing but emergency vehicles allowed on the roads” we were able to walk to the store. On many streets, cars were nothing but small mounds showing above the snow. Instead of plowing snow, the city brought in front end loaders to physically pick it up and remove it. When it came to our own place, we walked down the long staircase to the sidewalk and started shoveling the top layer at about shoulder height. The sky after 5 days of no traffic, no industry, was indeed that deep sapphire blue.
There were still a lot of planes flying in the SF Bay Area a week ago, though probably fewer than normal and mostly empty. Here in Delaware it’s been typically cloudy except the day it was 75 degrees and windy before the next storm arrived, so I can’t tell if there are planes. Very little car traffic on the main road.
The days it hasn’t been raining, more of the neighbors than usual have been out on the street, either on their lawn chairs by themselves (or with their spouses or dogs), or standing 6′ apart talking or their couple walking their kid in a stroller around the loop a few times. I did meet a little dog who wasn’t sure whether to social-distance or see if I’d pet her (the latter happened briefly and then she backed off.)
Here in Norfolk in the UK it is the same. So beautiful and also quiet!
There are still aircraft flying over here. But I live in Reston, in the pattern for Dulles. Traffic is lighter though.
No contrails… haven’t seen that since 9/11.
Back on Sep. 12, I was below the flight plan into the Pittsburgh airport. It was so strange that there were no airplanes in the sky then.
In looking at this post and the 9/12 one it’s obvious that you’re a better writer now. Fewer adjectives and adverbs, less flowery over all.
DC’s Dulles is as quiet today as Boston’s Logan Airport was on September 12, 2001. Overcast, so haven’t seen the sky today.
Yes, haven’t seen that since the events of 9/11
London is eerie/beautiful as well, in a different way. I work(ed) near St Paul’s and it being completely empty of people Is equally fascinating and unnerving.
As someone who works in Product Support in the aviation industry (Boeing), I can comment from first hand knowledge that commercial aircraft are still flying. Almost all passenger aircraft are sitting on the ground, but the freighters are still operational.
Plus – some passenger operators are loading freight in the passenger cabin and operating with no passengers. FWIW, there are some non-trivial issues to be addressed in doing that without creating potential safety issues,
– Tom –
I remember standing on my parents’ front porch on the evening of 9/11 and hearing a plane in the distance. “Well, that’s military,” I thought.
The sky near JFK airport in NYC was nearly silent for a day. That was unique.
In spite of the circumstances bringing us a sky nearly fee of aircraft I’m just going to enjoy the sky and contemplate the quiet wonder of spring tomorrow.
And it hasn’t even been 20 years since 9/11. I suppose in the long run, extraordinary events tend to happen a bit more often than we realize. Maybe you’ll even get a third opportunity to see the speckless sky.