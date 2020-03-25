William Dufris was a voice actor known for a number of high profile roles, the most famous being “Bob the Builder” from the children’s television show of the same name. More relevantly for me, he was the narrator of five of the audiobooks in the Old Man’s War series (excepting Zoe’s Tale, which was narrated by Tavia Gilbert, who also co-narrated The End of All Things with Dufris). In the last couple of days he passed on from cancer, and I have to say I’m in a bit of shock about it. He did such a good job with the books that the voice I hear coming out of John Perry and Harry Wilson is no longer my own but his.
He will be missed by many, and also by me. RIP, sir.
2 thoughts on “RIP, WIlliam Dufris”
My son loved Bob the Builder. I need to get the audio books. thanks for the reminder.
RIP, Sir.
I was pretty reluctant to start listening to OMW. I didn’t think I’d enjoy the genre, and I loved Wil’s narrations just too much. I also never heard of him before (not a native, so Bob was voice acted by someone else in my language), and everything else he narrated I had either read myself or not yet started. In the end I couldn’t resist though.
William did an excellent job reading OMW, and I discovered a new genre I like.
RIP, you died too son!