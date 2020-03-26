Uncategorized Try to Get a Message to Her: (Another) LP-Length Playlist March 26, 2020 John Scalzi8 Comments Hey, I made another playlist! Enjoy. Here’s the Spotify link, or follow along with the videos below. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
8 thoughts on “Try to Get a Message to Her: (Another) LP-Length Playlist”
That ’til Tuesday song has always been a fave
Nice mix.
I love Eva Cassidy’s Fields of Gold. Tragic that she died so young shortly after that album was released.
What Scott said – Eva Cassidy’s cover of Fields of Gold is one of my favorite songs. Gorgeous voice, and her loss was indeed tragic.
Sweet playlist! Thanks!
A nice addition to yourprevious one “Till the Heart Caves In.”
Mahalo nui loa.
Awesome – thanks eh!
Glad to see I’m not the only one who remembers Concrete Blonde.
I love Eva Cassidy. I agree with what the others said about Fields of Gold but I also love her rendition of Somewhere Over The Rainbow.