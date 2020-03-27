Distance and Patience and This Moment of Time

The frustrating thing for me during this moment of time that we’re in is that I don’t think it’s quite sunk in to some folks that this virus doesn’t care about politics, or the economy, or in fact any human concern at all. It doesn’t care about anything. It just wants to spread, and will take any opportunity it is given to do so, to rich or poor, conservative or liberal, to any person regardless of their situation or circumstance or makeup.
And it’s really good at spreading — better at it than flu or many other communicable diseases — and it’s really good at hurting people. Right now we think its mortality rate is slightly above 1%, but I think equally important is that we estimate 19% of the people who get it will need to be hospitalized. That’s pain and fear and money and weeks if not months lost to recovery. Much of that avoidable, if people remember that this virus doesn’t care about politics, or the economy, or any human concern at all. It just wants to spread.
Now, let me speak of a particular human concern. I have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars (and, uh, possibly more) in the stock market in the last few weeks. I certainly understand how people might panic to look at it. I also know that historically speaking, the market will recover in time, as it did in ’87, and in ’08. It’s a good bet that if I’m patient I will see that money again.
If we rush to put this virus on a timetable that it cannot and will not honor, we will kill and hurt people who do not need to be hurt, and who do not need to die. I will see my stock market gains again, in time. I won’t see the dead again. They’ll be gone forever and every future moment any of us could have had with them lost.
It won’t just be the old, although that would be bad enough. Young people are dying of this too. People who are immunocompromised are dying, and so are people who were thought to be perfectly healthy. The virus doesn’t care who you are, what you want or what you believe. It doesn’t care who you will miss, or who will miss you. It doesn’t care that those lost will never be seen again.
The only weapons we have against this virus right now — the only weapons — are distance and patience. Right now we’re practicing the former, but we’re fighting against the latter, in ways both small and large. This virus doesn’t care if you’re patient or impatient. But if you’re the latter, it will take advantage of that to get to you, and it will use you to get to others. Please be as patient as you can, for as long as you can. It matters for you, and for the people you care about.
I understand some of you reading this will want to make political arguments, or argue about what we know about the virus, or (in the US, at least) make the very real point that money is running out for so many of us. Your points may be good, or they may not be, but I’m not going to argue any of them with you right now. I will simply remind you of what I said at the beginning: This virus doesn’t care about politics, or the economy, or any human concern at all. It just wants to spread. That’s it. That’s all. It will, if you let it. And won’t, if you don’t.
13 thoughts on “Distance and Patience and This Moment of Time”
PS: Listen to experts, wash your hands, keep your distance. Be patient. Tell the people you love that you love them. Be kind.
Science is kind of like hitting a cinder block. You may think you deserve to be able to break it. You may firmly believe that it should be broken, but it’s still gonna hurt. Science, and native intelligence, tells us that we should do the things to lower our risk. To do otherwise is just trying to break that cinderblock with your forehead.
Nothing to add except: well said, John. Thanks for this.
Thanks, John.
I want to add only that we could tax the hell out of the billionaires and give people the money they need to live.
You mean the coronavirus is not a Democrat?
For some reason, I’ve been reminded of the old Bradbury story about a couple of people (who lived way out in the emptiness, prospecting) who come to town, and they were usually quite welcome because they brought tales of the wide open and empty spaces, and were guaranteed an appreciative audience.
They discover that because an epic season of sunspots, all TV and radio have been off the air for months, and the townspeople have had no entertainment except themselves. And the last thing they want to hear about is the romance of the big wide empty world. They want entertainment. They want gossip. They want stories that haven’t repeated a hundred times to themselves. They want to get back to normal.
Not that the present situation is really analogous to that story. The point is that things have definitely changed. It’s been a nationwide – in fact a global change – and just like the people in that story, we all want to get back to normal. But it’s going to be a while before we do, and we’re going to remember when it changed for a long, long, time.
My father-in-law is convinced this is a democrat conspiracy and that there is little risk, if any, to the U.S. population. It’s amazng what you get watching Fox News. My wife is concerned his stubborness will kill him.
Thank you. And believe me, up here in Canada, we are not pushing it off. We could go further, but… I work at the RCMP, and every single person who can work from home is. The IT people are working their asses off, making sure that they can support all the VPN connections. Only front line members are out there.
Unfortunately, I have a neighbour who is all “fake news!” About this. He says that it’s all to cover up that the banks were all about to go under. Yeah, right.
#1. We are absolutely doing the right thing right now with the shutdown and distancing. We don’t know a lot, so we are buying time and making sure we don’t overwhelm our health care system. This is both smart and prudent.
#2. Economic cost is human cost. What it isn’t is immediate human cost. We can’t hold our breath and stay underwater economically forever. That will translate eventually into immediate human cost. So, asking the question, recognizing that there is a trade off here is not verboten. We don’t want this to go on any longer than it has to.
3. There is potentially some good news.
Epidemiologist Neal Ferguson is the man behind the Imperial Model which predicts 500,000 deaths in the U.K. and 2 million in the US if we do nothing. This data and this model is what our response is based on and the origin of the “flatten the curve” strategy. New Scientist is reporting that he has revised his model downwards by a factor of 20. Instead of 2 million dead in the US under the do nothing scenario, he now thinks it would be 100k. His model changed because the disease appears to be a lot more infectious than first thought with far more Asymptomatic cases. https://www.newscientist.com/article/2238578-uk-has-enough-intensive-care-units-for-coronavirus-expert-predicts/
One could interpret irresponsibly to ignore the seriousness of this issue. If one is tempted to do so, I would point out that when models are getting revised by 2000% it usually means we just have really bad models and don’t know what we need to know.
On the other hand, it is also reason to be cautiously optimistic about our situation.
Thanks, John.
It is possible that I will spend my declining years working at a Starbucks if my retirement investment doesn’t eventually rebound (it will, I have faith, but). However, at least I’ll be around for my declining years. Which I’d like to be. I have stuff to write. Rushing everyone back to work in order to “save the economy” sounds like a recipe, not only for national suicide, but chaos AND national suicide–two great tastes that go unpleasantly together. If we rush this thing it’s going to be bad. Which is to say, worse than it is already.
Stay home. Be well.
As introverted as I am, I feel like I was *born* to self-isolate, and even I find this hard. But as you say, we need to be patient.
One of the most frustrating things I find about suggestions that we try to return to normal BEFORE we have this under control is the thought that, if we are going to open up and let the virus spread unchecked, then *why did we do this at all?* (We could have killed ourselves and each other a lot faster, if that was our goal or if the only concern was economic.)
The only way to make the present separation worthwhile is to let it do its work, to contain this virus. When there’s effective treatment, a vaccine, and/or true containment – and not before – that’s when we can joyfully reunite in person and return to normal socializing. Until then, the responsible thing, the only thing, is to ride it out and take advantage of all this technology we have that lets us share our lives even at distance.
God bless and good health to you, your family & friends, and readers – regardless of age, creed, political affiliations etc.
Great thoughts. The hardest part for me in thinking “what is really the best course here?” is that there’s a pretty wide gap between the realities of people who can think:
“My 401k is loosing a ton of value, but no worries because time horizon, and fortunately I can still manage to pull in a paycheck or live off my other savings during social distancing”
and those who are stuck with:
“I have no savings, and I can no longer work because of shelter at home orders, and my kids can no longer get a decent meal at school because it’s closed, and we are literally going to be starving in three days, and I hope we don’t get evicted when I don’t make rent next week.”
And while group 1 shouldn’t worry about the economy, because it’ll work out for them in the long run. It’s tough to sell that to group 2, whose only hope is that federal relief comes faster than anyone really expects it to.
It’s tough for me to take a hardline stance on “shelter in place, don’t go to work, it’ll work out in the end”, because I’m very squarely in group 1, but I know that the vast majority of Americans are in group 2.
As a friend says. You don’t have to believe in the virus. It believes in you…