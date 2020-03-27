Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 3/27/20

John Scalzi3 Comments

As we round the bend toward April, we have one more stack of new books and ARCs for March! What here is getting your attention as a possible Spring Read? Share in the comments!

3 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 3/27/20

  1. The Hao Jingfang one is definitely a must for me. I loved Folding Beijing…and the translator of that (Ken Liu) also translated this.

  3. Lovecraft Country was my favorite book of whatever year that was (what day is it!), so I am all in for 88 Names. Thanks again for the heads up!

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.