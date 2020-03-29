The Two Week Quarantine Report

We got back from the JoCo Cruise on March 14, and March 15 was our first full day back in the world, so today marks two full weeks since I’ve basically holed myself up in my house. In the first week back I had two trips out to the grocery store, both observing full social isolation (i.e., at least feet between me and everyone else, no touching), and this week I’ve been off my property exactly once — today, when I went for a long walk down my street, on which I encountered no one because it’s a rural road and no one actually walks it except for me. It was good to be out in the early spring.
And how has this two weeks of (mostly) isolation been? On the whole, for me: fairly pleasant. I’ve mentioned before that when I’m at home, I don’t tend to go out a lot anyway — I can easily go a week or longer without leaving the house or seeing anyone but my family and pets. The two weeks back from the cruise I had nowhere scheduled to be anyway; I was supposed to go somewhere nest Tuesday (that’s now been postponed), but up until then my plan was: Be at home. So in that regard, “self-isolation” has just rather closely modeled what my plan already was.
Likewise with work I didn’t have a lot scheduled for myself — mostly plotting out new work (which is a grand way of saying “staring into space a lot while vaguely thinking of things I might write next”) and preparing for the book tour that was supposed to start a little over two weeks from now. Well, the physical tour is cancelled but we’re actively replacing that with online events, and also I have been plotting out that new work, so while some things have shifted, essentially I did what I planned to do with this time, i.e., mostly nothing, but a little bit of something.
Moving forward, plans have changed a bit, of course. I was planning to continue a relatively light work load through the length of my tour, because tours are busy and also enervating. Now that there’s no physical tour, I plan on being a little more serious about daily work, starting this next week. When I say “a little more serious” I should note that I’m planning to be careful not to overschedule my workload. This self-isolation thing I’m doing is very much like my normal routine but these are very much not normal times, and while for various reasons I’m probably better insulated from the world’s woes than most people, I’m still feeling the stress. My daily work goals are going to be modest to start and then we’ll see what happens from there. The point for me is to start up daily work again, and to start filtering out the outside world during work hours (or at least until I meet my work goals for the day).
Between now and the end of May I have exactly two places I need to be other than home: I need to take a day trip to Michigan to sign copies of The Last Emperox at the Subterranean Press warehouse, and I need to go to Jay and Mary’s bookstore here in Troy to do the same thing. I’ll do those in the next couple of weeks (provided I’m allowed to travel to Michigan at all — state-to-state travel is becoming a weirdly testy subject these days). In both cases I’ll be very sure to observe appropriate distancing.
Beyond that: Well, I’ll be here, with family. And cats. There are worse fates, to be sure.
8 thoughts on “The Two Week Quarantine Report”
Yeah, we’ve been incredibly lucky too. I also work from home and have no issues with being here, and we as yet, have no community spread in Tasmania so I can go out this morning and get some perishables. Fingers crossed you can get to Michigan and back safely, but hoping you won’t risk it if it’s not safe to do so
Two full weeks of working from home and no CV symptoms. The fates are kind.
My daughter and I were supposed to visiting the Pyramids of Giza today; instead she’s working in her Acute Medical Unit trying to save people’s lives whilst I self-isolate to avoid catching the wretched thing since I am very likely to die as a result, and desperately hoping that my daughter is not one of the healthcare professionals who die from the wretched thing.
Fortunately the Pyramids and the Sphinx have been there for a very long time so they can wait for us a little longer.
I’m in Ann Arbor and regularly speak to hospital admins; two weeks from now is probably not going to be a good time to visit the state. If you are planning to leave early, drive, sign, and drive back you’d probably be fine if everything goes right.
But. We are forcibly reminded lately that things often don’t go right.
I know you take signings very seriously; much as I admire that I’d suggest that your fans would prefer you stay safe and thereby keep your family safer.
Who else could make Certain People’s heads explode just by being productive and happy? Obligations, Sir!
I am VERY pleased by the report that all in stately Scalzi Manor are healthy. I was very worried about all my friends on Das Nerdboot.
I had a surreal weekend. Cold and hard rain both days, the kind of weather where you look out, shake your head “no”, and decide to stay in and make a pot of chili. Lights turned on and off, the internet connected and cable TV was fine, Sunday paper on the porch like it always is, water flowed when I turned the faucet. No where I had to be and no where I wanted to go in such weather when I didn’t have to go out. I’m retired with a good pension, no financial worries, and a full freezer and pantry. Decided it was a good opportunity to do my taxes so I downloaded the software, organized the paperwork, and spent a couple of hours knocking them out. Pretty much like Mr Scalzi described his life.
And yet, outside of my cocoon during a cold rainy weekend: the world’s changed.
Good to know that you have reached the two-week point without developing symptoms; I hope that continues, though it is a pernicious bug to be sure. And thank you for continuing to follow social-distancing practices even though you are non-symptomatic.
Despite militant social distancing and sanitizing, my sibling has likely contracted it (her state is not testing anyone unless they’re in ICU so her doc is basing the tentative diagnosis on her symptoms), and based on her best analysis of the past two weeks, she probably caught it during the 20 minutes she sat in the waiting room getting her oil changed on March 17. As she was paying (so after she had spent 20 minutes there), the proprietor casually mentioned that a customer had been in the previous day coughing violently and having difficulty breathing. And eleven days later, my sib started the same symptoms.
So thanks for continuing to embrace social distancing, Clan Scalzi. May you never become symptomatic – but if you do, the fewer others you interact with, the fewer are likely to catch it.
Once you’ve come up with a new writing idea, how do you not leave existing tasks unfinished and immediately begin working on the new idea?