Sometimes you wake up from a nap and a cat is right there, being all, like, “hey, what’s up.” And it is disconcerting. So naturally you take a picture.
9 thoughts on “Gah! Cat!”
Can confirm. This is a Thing That Happens.
She has that “ if you died and I was hungry, I could definitely eat you” look
If that’s the end of the cat that is pointed at you when you wake up, consider yourself lucky.
sweet kitty!
Been there, done that.
There’s a theory that the classic Space Alien face shape is from having kittens staring at you up close when you’ve just woken up, especially if you still have a bit of sleep paralysis.
Gah! Cat NOT doing Social Distancing!
That’s how I usually wake up in the morning, with my cat Lili staring at me. The thing is her eyes are always fully black, no matter how bright the morning is. And I always wonder…
I have two cats. This does happen sometimes but I guarantee I have never taken a picture. I usually just pet them. Sometimes I shoo them away depending on how badly I need to pee.