The Strategic Reserve

Last Thursday Krissy, who has been appointed the Person Who Leaves The House to Shop, reported that once again she had been unable to find toilet paper, or paper towels, while she was out shopping. We had been back from vacation for nearly two weeks at that point, and the Great Toilet Paper Panic of 2020 had begun the week we were on our cruise. So that meant it had been three weeks since toilet paper had been readily available locally — every roll snatched in a panic. Here at the Scalzi Compound we were doing okay on the toilet paper front, with enough to last us a couple more weeks if we were not, shall we say, profligate in our usage. I had assumed that at some reasonable point in the future the stuff would be back on the shelves. But here we were, three weeks in, and the shelves were still bare.
Which was how, last Thursday afternoon, I found myself on Amazon, finger hovering over the “buy” button for a box of Tork brand toilet paper — the stuff you find in airport bathrooms on massively-sized rolls, and which is unperforated because it’s assumed you’ll rip it across the serrated edge of a Tork brand toilet paper dispenser. This industrial-grade toilet paper was, literally, the only toilet paper available online — not just on Amazon, mind you, but on the sites of Kroger, Wal-Mart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walgreens, CVS, Staples, Office Max and even Jet.Com. Uline claimed to have some, but it was rationing orders and was additionally limiting them to customers who had accounts before January 2020. Everywhere I looked, toilet paper wasn’t, except for these 12 boxes of Tork Mini Jumbo Bath Tissue Rolls (12 rolls each), which had somehow managed to escape the view of the ravening hordes, on Amazon, of all places.
As I was considering the purchase, part of my brain was going, come on, this is ridiculous. But between the moment I added a box of the stuff into my shopping cart and the moment the Amazon shopping cart page popped up, five of the boxes of Tork Mini Jumbo Bath Tissue Rolls (12 rolls each) sold and only seven boxes remained. Suddenly it became a lot less ridiculous. I put my order through.
When I got the little confirmation notification from Amazon that indeed my order had gone through, I felt three emotions, in rapid sequence. First, smugness: Fuck you all, I and my family will still get to poop. Second, enraged exasperation that a virus had reduced a once-great nation into a fearful panic-buying rabble, grabbing onto rolls of toilet paper like 2-ply security blankets, perhaps thinking if I can poop like a civilized person maybe this pestilence will pass over my home. Third, a mild but nevertheless disquieting sense of shame, because, after all, if I didn’t myself just panic buy some toilet paper — any toilet paper at all, as evidenced by my willingness to claim unperforated industrial tissue — I at the very least bought it at an elevated level of alarm. It was not, I admit, my most dignified online purchase ever.
And as it turns out, not an entirely necessary one, either. Yesterday Krissy went to Sam’s Club, which had more or less at that moment brought out onto the sales floor a pallet of 45-roll packs of the quilted good stuff. Krissy scored one package — just one, one is more than enough for a three-person home for a very long while, thank you very much — and a similarly-sized package of paper towels. When my box of Tork Mini Jumbo Bath Tissue Rolls arrived this afternoon, it was thankfully superfluous. It has therefore been dispatched to the basement, where it stands as our Strategic Reserve, at the ready should the stores once again be depleted through the panic buying of others, or in case of natural or other disasters depriving us of easy access to the sort of toilet paper that features cartoon bears on the packaging. It is the toilet paper for When It Comes To That, in other words, and let’s hope that it never does.
I’m writing this all in a light, jokey manner, but I’ll note that underneath this jocular tone is a mild bit of shock that, in fact, it took two fucking weeks for Krissy to locate toilet paper anywhere within a 50-mile radius of where we live, and that my grand backup plan to deal with this was to haunt the commercial sites of the Internet and grab the first box of the stuff I could find, regardless of quality or, indeed, perforation. I’ll note that at this moment on Amazon, the same box of Tork Mini Jumbo Bath Tissue Rolls I bought will set you back $100 (which is rather more than what I paid for it), and it will be at least two weeks before arrives. Try Sam’s Club first.
My point here is we’re none of us doing a very good job of not freaking out, and I worry about how much worse it will get before it gets better. I don’t have an answer to this. But at the very least, we’re not going to panic buy (or hopefully even mildly alarmed buy) any more sundries. For the duration we’re going to buy as we normally did in the Before Times, and if that means sometimes we do without — as it has already for a couple of other things besides toilet paper — then we’re going to work with that, and around it, and through it. We’ll get through all of this, all of us. We just have to think about all of us, and make room for the rest of us, too.
Also, when all of this is said and done, I’m finally getting myself a bidet. All of those are on back order too, at the moment. Who would have thought.
22 thoughts on “The Strategic Reserve”
Yes, we were looking at bidets a few weeks ago when we were on vacation but hunkering down. Then my husband lost his job and my hours got cut by 25% – we’re not in horrible straights, but it definitely has put off the idea of getting a bidet.
We’re still fine on toilet paper here, we buy ours at Costco when the need arises, so we weren’t having to go out and buy it when the ravening hordes were falling over themselves to get it.
When you can’t do a thing about this horrible/crazy situation, just getting a scarce commodity feels like victory.
Even though we basically never bake bread at our house, the single envelope of yeast my wife was able to acquire seems like a pretty big damn deal.
I know how you are feeling, while my husband is always paranoid about toilet paper and we always have 2 costco sized packs in our home, I am feeling like i need to get more flour. I just bought a 10 lb bag before the panic set in, and i don’t usually use a lot of flour, but i feel like i need to have a back up bag, which of course i can’t find anywhere.
I am hoping this irrational fear will gradually melt away, but so far it hasn’t. We shall see what happens when I actually see a bag of flour.
Of all the relevant comments I could make here, I will instead note that “mini jumbo” is an oxymoron.
Um, isn’t storing your Strategic Reserve in the basement tempting fate? What if there’s a flood?
Matthew D Healy:
We have shelves. If we have a flood that reaches those shelves, we have other problems.
Thankfully, I bought a 12 pack basically one or two days before the extreme surge began because I had a feeling one was coming. Only two people here so I expect it to last awhile.
Even Who Gives a Crap (you buy your paper online, it’s mailed to you, it’s not wrapped in plastic) is sold out. Or, as they say, wiped out. My wife has pointed out we managed when we did cloth diapers with our oldest, and she figures if it gets to that point we can manage again. Not wearing diapers, but wiping our butts with cloth rags.
Or at least I think that’s what she means.
The stores do seem to be getting back towards normal. The local walmart has been handing out these in wiped out items 1 per household to customers lined up at the stockroom doors each day. They get shipments of most stuff every day. They still don’t have the paper products on the shelf, but the pasta sauce and pasta, bread, milk, etc that were completely cleared out at one point are now like half to 75% stocked, except for flour. Today they had at least 6 pallets of cases of water out on the floor.
I do expect that tomorrow a lot will get wiped out, as a lot of people get paid the first of the month. Maybe about next week things will be around 90%
Still too many people casually shopping in the stores for health, but it’s nothing like what looked almost black friday crowds in the grocery dept the first week.
@lynnindenver you beat me to it with a bidet comment. We bought a portable one in case the paper runs out and it’s end times.
Hey, have you tried reloading your hand cleaner bottles? Scarcely available — Everclear 151, highest proof sold in California, or Polish potato vodka 192 proof — plus some aloe vera, if you want to be deterred from licking your fingers after cleaning them.
On Dec. 8, 1941, my friend Tom’s grandmother (figuring war was imminent and so was a shortage of toilet paper) got in her 1939 Cadilac and headed into one of the Chicago suburbs, where she boarded the interurban and rode to Marshall Field’s stop in Chicago’s loop where she ordered a dozen huge cartons of toilet paper. The supply lasted them through Tom’s childhood and, in fact, until his grandparents both died. There was still one giant half-filled carton with Marshall Field’s distinctive green logo on it in Tom’s farmhouse attic that he proudly showed us in 1976.
Thanks for the chuckles – you made a mildly disparaging comment about the light, jokey tone of this piece, but to be totally honest, that’s exactly what I needed this evening. It may not work for anyone else who reads it, but I really appreciate the smiles.
There’s just the two of us here, and we’re set for TP for at least 4 to 6 weeks, I’d say. Not because we buy it by the case, just because we don’t need or use a lot. There are other things that I’m having difficulty sourcing, but I’ve got either got backup plans or can live without them for the time being.
Oddly enough, the thing I was most concerned about was the high-quality catfood I feed our herd o’ felines, but the store where I prefer to shop has done a terrific job of keeping that in stock, plus they do curbside carryout. So does our grocery store, so we are foregoing our usual weekly date of toddling through the bread aisle together in favor of waiting like royalty for our purchases to be brought out to our vehicle. Not how I prefer to shop, and I am looking forward to being able to select my own groceries again soon, but in the near term it’s probably a good thing to do.
Strange times, strange indeed.
Bidets are great! You don’t need a heated seat, blow dry one. The simple, $35 ones do a great job. (Caveat – if you’re in really cold weather then you probably do want to go with one that hooks to the hot water or has a water heater. “Normal” cold water on that area is fine; -20 degrees outside… mmm… not so much)
Also, don’t buy for ULine unless you want to support a company that is gung-ho for Trump. I mean, MyPillow CEO level. Just sayin’.
Do you remember AOL, back in the days of the modem? There were only so many lines, and in the fall of 1993 one started to get busy signals in the evening on occasion. Then the fit hit the shan as they say. I would get home from school at 2:45 and dial in and my mom would say, “Don’t hang up I want to get on after dinner.” What started as a few busy signals grew over the month into a complete inability to get on, and AOL begging people to please log off when they were done. They had increased the phone banks 10 fold and still could not keep up because we all knew that once you lost your connect you’d never get it back. Even with 10X the lines per subscriber when everyone believed that they could not hang up if they wanted login there continued to be a shortage.
It will be the same with toilet paper. The known existence of the shortage will itself prolong the shortage as people who know TP is hard to get will continue to buy extra when it is available until the get used to seeing it on the shelf every time they go to the store which will take longer to happen because of people buying more than the supply chain can handle.
I think I may owe you an apology on behalf of my city – Sydney, Australia – because I kind of have the impression we were ground zero for the whole worldwide toilet paper panic. At first a few bare shelves at some local supermarkets was just the “and on the lighter side…” item at the end of the local news; then it started spreading to the rest of Australia; then we started hearing similar stories from elsewhere in the world…
On the other hand, if my impression is correct, the good news is that it puts us ahead of the curve, and the supply is almost back to normal here now. Although my local supermarket does seem to be running very short of meat lately, so that may be the next shortage the rest of you have to look forward to.
We have Tork at work. I work in a grocery store, so I’ve become used to the panic buying and the utter disregard people have for social distancing. My new favorite: “Do you have this?” and instead of saying what it is, they
hold their phone up near their hip. Yeah, let me read that 6 inches from your crotch.
Be warned: in our public bathrooms, NO ONE is stealing our paper. Tork somehow managed to create a half-ply paper. it’s about a molecule thick.
I scored one of the last two packs of Bounty select-a-size paper towels while at Walmart this Saturday. The pack was battered and torn, but I still felt defensive when stepping away from my shopping cart as I searched for the other items on my list. I was worried that I would be fighting someone trying to grab it, Mad Max-style, Thankfully, we have ramen, because our Walmart was completely out of it. I also scored two tins of the last four of canned salmon. No tuna, canned chicken, corned beef there at all. No beans or rice. And, of course, no toilet paper or other paper towels.
It is a strange, strange world in March 2020…
I was very lucky to have just started a six pack of mega rolls (according to the package, equivalent of 24 normal rolls) when the great tp crisis hit. I have since acquired a twelve pack of premium store brand, by being lucky enough to be there the one day they had oodles of the stuff.
The paper products aisle is going to seem surreal for awhile, once regular supplies are reestablished.
I brought up a moral question on my Facebook page a few days ago.
I asked people how many rolls of TP they would be willing to give to a neighbor if they knocked on your door. The conditions were that you had at least 36 rolls, and the neighbors were only casual acquaintances.
I said that I’d be willing to give up two. If they had kids, perhaps another two.
Not quite the trolley question, but it’s interesting. Most of my friends were willing to give at least two rollls.
A DIY bidet design if they’re still out of stock at Amazon. https://imgur.com/gallery/Ouupabl
Last night I said to my wife “Thanks for leaving the Monday toilet paper sheet for me.”
She responded “You were able to tell which side to use?”