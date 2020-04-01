Best known for Fountains of Wayne, but the songwriting mastermind behind a surprising number of other perfect pop songs, dead at 52 from coronavirus-related issues. A very bad day for music, and a reminder that the coronavirus is going to take a lot from us all before it’s done. Stay inside, people. Stay safe.
2 thoughts on “Adam Schlesinger, RIP”
Sad news indeed. And John Prine is in critical condition.
Heartbreaking. He is one of my favorite songwriters. There are so many awesome songs that won’t be written now.