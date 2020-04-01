It’s a busy day for sales here in Scalzi Land, so let’s dig right into it:
Today (April 1, 2020) only — and not an April Fool’s joke — You can download the ebook of The Collapsing Empire for free as part of the Tor.com eBook club. This is for US and Canada only.
Also in US/Canada, for the next couple of days The Consuming Fire, the sequel to The Collapsing Empire, is $2.99 at your favorite online retailer. So if you missed out on this book, now is a fine time to get it.
If you’re in the UK, you can get The Human Division, the fifth book in the OMW series (and the start of an independent two-book arc in that series), for just 99p, which is a pretty good price if you ask me.
Oh, and remember, The Last Emperox comes out in less than two weeks, so now is a very fine time to pre-order it! Also if you pre-order through Jay and Mary’s, my local bookseller, I’ll sign and personalize your copy (US delivery only).
There, we’re all caught up now. Happy April!
One thought on “The Collapsing Empire Free, The Consuming Fire $2.99, The Human Division 99p”
I preordered The Last Emperox today and I am pumped for its arrival to help get me through the lockdown. Let me know if there are any deals planned for those of us here on the other side of the world (Australia).