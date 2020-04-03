And here we are: Another intriguing stack of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. What is calling to you this week? Tell us all in the comments.
12 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 4/3/20”
MMMM Shorefall. I really loved RJB’s Cites series and Foundryside. Looking forward to picking it up…..er having it Amazon-ed to me….
What’s the book on the bottom? I can’t see the title.
The Burglar in Short Order in sitting on top of my TBR pile. A new Bernie Grimes Rhodenbarr book is always cause for celebration!
The Empire of Gold!
Shorefall and Empire of Gold for sure!
And a reminder for your readers – PLEASE order from indie bookstores when you can? http://www.indiebound.org is great, and will help you find one that has what you’re looking for! I’ve been laid off from Powell’s, and there are a lot of people out there like me – we’d LOVE to have our jobs back someday, and that can only happen if people support the stores. <3
So jealous you have a copy of The Empire of Gold. I finished the previous book last month, and I’m anxiously waiting for this one to come out this summer.
I’m a sucker for surprises, so I’m drawn to the book on the bottom with tantalizing graphics and no discernable title or author!
The book on the bottom is the Subterranean Press limited edition of Tiamat’s Wrath, by James S A Corey. All of SubPress’ editions of The Expanse are published without spine or dust jacket copy.
Lawrence Block, an American treasure!
Empire of gold!! Ahhhh! I can’t wait!
Mexican Gothic sounds fascinating. I’m imagining a lot of Dia de Los Muertos and marigolds.
Mexican Gothic, The Burglar in Short Order, and Forced Perspectives for me!
Oh, and the Subterranean Press Tiamat’s Wrath, of course.
Subterranean Press has my number, and I like it.