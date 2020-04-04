It’s pleasant to think of where I live as a bucolic paradise, and a lot of the time it is just that. But one does have to remember that nature includes the less than pretty parts, like, for example, hundreds of recently-metamorphosed houseflies congregating on one’s back porch and (in this case) trash can, sunning themselves before heading off to do whatever it is that flies do with their time.
The cats don’t mind them, because the cats like to hunt and eat the little critters, but all things being equal, the human residents of the Scalzi Compound would rather have them go away, and may be inclined to take a fly swatter to them in order to encourage their dispersal, or, at least, removal. No matter how many you swat, however, there are always more. Flies are like that.
Anyway: One of the less attractive harbingers of spring around these here parts. Not exactly the swallows to Capistrano.
15 thoughts on “Return of the Flies”
Well, I suspect there are many wild birds who are looking forward to this fly feast
Lord of the Flies. Ohio style.
I still recall/am traumatized by the one summer when I was a kid where there was an insane infestation of deerflies in our town. You would step outside and a half-dozen would divebomb you. It was disturbing and distressing.
Yep. Take that power sprayer or hose and disperse anything that’s full of maggots …let the birds at’em.
I am sure that if you learn to live them they will leave you alone… on another world
say hello to my lil friend http://www.bugasalt.com
Could be worse John.
They could be horse flies!
The flies will be around long after us humans die off by mother nature or by our own hand. But they do make a tasty treat for the cats.
…or, as Zelazny fans would say, not exactly the spiderbats returning to Capistrano. (This Immortal reference. I occasionally smoke out other Zelazny fans by dropping lines like ‘So they play that on their fascist banjos, eh?’)
Vacuum. Less destructive than firebombing more effective than shooing them with swatters. Don’t bother with those bug vacuums though. Use the biggest most industrial vacuum you can. Improves your chances of sucking them up at a distance or on the fly and makes sure those bugs are beat to paste else they just come out mad.
Someone on local Nextdoor asked if anyone had a copy of Lord of the Flies they could borrow. My wife talked me out of replying, “Wait a few weeks, you’ll be living it…”
As horrible as flies are, our damsel flies (think Daddy Long Legs with wings), are worse. They choose their mating season before the spiders can take care of most of them, and they love to roost on your face as you go out to enjoy a moment on the deck. Cats do love to eat them, so we love our feral kitties for that.
May you and yours stay safe and be well.
Here the ants have started marching into the house.
Crafty beat me to it.
Occasionally I’m sorry you’re such a good photographer, John. ;-)