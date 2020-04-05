State of the Scalzi, Three Weeks In

I’ve been quarantining for three weeks now. How am I doing? Let’s break it down, in no particular order:
1. Weight: Quarantining offers many opportunities to confront the question “Am I Hungry or Just Bored,” and I know that left to my own devices I will graze incessantly, so I’ve been using a calorie counter to track the amount of food I’m shoving into my own face and how many calories it has. I strongly believe that if people just want to eat during quarantine, why the hell not, and have already developed a term for “the weight we all gain because it’s quarantine and, well, fuck it”: The Quaran-fifteen. That said, I also know that me gaining too much weight will make me unhappy, and possibly unhealthy. My goal here is simply to stay within the 165 – 170 pound range, and tracking food and calories helps with that. Today: 167.5 pounds, so, yes, smack dab in the middle, well-done there, Scalzi.
2. Exercise: I’ve been exercising about every other day, walks when it’s nice outside and drumming when it’s not. The walks are easy to do because I live in rural America, where I can walk for miles and not see another person (yay, low-density living), and drumming is fun, so it doesn’t really feel like exercise. I think I might need to exercise more because I do notice I’m crankier on days when I don’t exercise. I don’t know if that’s because on the days I don’t exercise the lack of exercise makes me crankier, or if it’s because on the days I don’t exercise I fill that time with reading news and social media, which makes me crankier. Maybe both!
3. Sleep: I find myself sleeping more the further I go along in the quarantine. According to my Fitbit, the first week I was in quarantine I slept an average of 7 hours, 6 minutes a night; the second week, 7 hours, 49 minutes; and last week, 8 hours, 3 minutes. Pre-quarantine I was sleeping on average between six and a half and seven and a half hours a night. I’m sleeping more both because I can — no travel is really helping with this, I have to say — and because I suspect I’m using sleep therapeutically at this point. Yesterday I was in a particularly not great mood and went “fuck it, I’m going to sleep,” got in bed early, slept nine hours and woke up feeling pretty decent. I recommend more sleep to everyone.
4. Work: I thought last week I would do a little creative work and did none at all, which was a cause of some of my crankiness, mitigated by the realization that right now I really do need to do marketing and publicity for The Last Emperox, and I was doing rather a bit of that in terms of interviews, feature pieces and what have you. I’m keeping busy at the very least, which is useful. Part of the problem with the creative side is my brain is jumping around. I have a novel that I have to write (I will literally always have a novel I need to write, contractually speaking, for the better part of a decade yet), but my brain is also, like, now is the time to write that concept album! And that short story! And that screenplay! And and and… Some of that I suspect is just quarantine restlessness, but the short term result is lack of focus.
5. General mood: Mostly good; it gets worse when I read the news, but then, why wouldn’t it. In the main we are doing pretty well here — we’re all healthy and we’re mostly in good spirits and entertained — and it helps that we live in a big enough house that the three of us here can get out of each other’s way when we need to. But I have my less-than-great days, yesterday being one, in which I felt like doing something but nothing in particular was interesting to me, so I just sat about being in a bad mood and trying not to transmit it to anyone else in the house before I went to bed. I don’t worry too much about the cranky days being a symptom of quarantine depression — I have cranky days regardless of outside events — but I am paying attention to whether there are more cranky days now, and if so, how they affect the way I’m treating others.
With that said, come on: Weird fucking times we’re living in and the anxiousness of it is getting to me like I think it’s getting to everyone. It’s exacerbated by the fact that our ignorant, dimwitted president and his incompetent administration has literally made everything worse; I have so much generalized anger and frustration at him and his people that I don’t know what to do with it, save the occasional caustic Twitter post (and slightly longer if no less caustic posts here). I’m also aware that for various reasons I have the luxury of mostly ignoring the outside world if I want to, so while I wouldn’t call my anger and anxiety voluntary, exactly, it’s true enough that I can do things to moderate it that other people can’t. It’s still pretty bad. I envy people who aren’t anxious and angry at the moment; they’re probably delusional, which isn’t any better at all, but at least they’re happier.
6. Financial anxiety: Not much for me or the Scalzi family, thankfully. I’ve noted that we took a pretty severe haircut on stocks, as did anyone else who is in the stock market these days, but we’re also about two decades out from doing anything with those investments, so, eh, it’s not fun but it’s not something for us to freak out about yet, either. Otherwise financially we’re going to be fine through the rest of 2020 at least. We’re fortunate and we know it.
As a matter of prudence I’ve already substantially downgraded what I expect to take in for the next couple of years at least. Reasons for this include contraction in the publishing market, both with domestic and international publishers and booksellers, people having less disposable income and more general economic anxiety, and the options market (for film/TV) probably drying out considerably in the short term. I could be wrong about this — people in the short term seem to be buying books, which is nice for someone who has a book out in nine days — but it makes sense to plan like I won’t be wrong. Again, I’ll probably be fine; I (and we) have margin to work with. A lot of people don’t, including people we care about.
7. Non-family relationships: So far, so good? While I have good relations with my neighbors, most of my strong personal relationships are with people who live some distance from me and with whom I mostly communicate day-to-day through online/phone-based means. So… business as usual on that end. I am more than a little disappointed that my physical book tour was cancelled because I had friends at pretty much every stop and was looking forward to spending some in-person time with them. That’s not going to happen now. I’ll find other excuses to get with them some other time. In the meantime, I’m checking in on them and they’re checking in on me and we’re doing what we do. It seems all right.
8. And everything else: I’m drinking more Coke Zero than I used to, and I used to drink rather a lot, so maybe I need to think about my choices there. The cats seem to be fine and largely unconcerned about anything, which makes sense because they’re cats and they don’t worry about things as long as the food and sunbeams keep coming. I was reading more, and I’ve stopped and now want to get back on it again; I reread a novel this weekend, which is a start. I’m excited about The Last Emperox coming out and am curious how it does in the short term and in the face of an economic and social shutdown. I very much like that I have more time with Krissy and Athena right now; it’s the silver lining in all of this. I’m trying very hard not to fall down stairs or have any other sort of medical emergency, as this is absolutely the worst time for that. My hair is beginning to get unruly and I’ve already told Krissy that when it goes full Doc Brown I’m just gonna take some clippers to it rather than wait for an appointment with my usual hairdresser. We’re buying a lot of local business gift certificates that we have no intention of redeeming anytime soon.
Things could be worse. I wish they were better.
This is where I am at the end of week three.
17 thoughts on “State of the Scalzi, Three Weeks In”
When you walk, you can walk for miles without seeing another person.
When you drum, you can see for miles and miles and miles…
(Always been a fan of Moon’s work on that song.)
Kidding aside, one unexpected benefit of getting so much of my usual supplies from Amazon instead of locally is that I’ll have enough No-Rush credits to cover most or all of The Last Emperox.
“I have so much generalized anger and frustration at him and his people that I don’t know what to do with it, save the occasional caustic Twitter post (and slightly longer if no less caustic posts here).”
Irrational Belief No. 9: The idea that people and things must be better than they are and that it is awful and horrible if you cannot change life’s grim facts to suit you.
Why is this irrational? Because there is no reason why people must be any better than they are, even when they act quite badly.
Pass it on.
Glad to hear you’re hanging in there! I have been walking nearly every day, but unlike you, I am seeing lots of people in our suburban neighborhood. Not so many that I can’t keep a 6-foot distance from them, though. ;-)
I’ve heard the general pandemic weight gain referred to as, instead of the Freshman 15, the Covid 19.
Living alone is hard. I miss the incidental interaction with people at the supermarket and other places. My kid is a few hundred miles away and I miss having them here even though my place is small enough that we’d drive each other nuts after a week.
Pedro:
I mean, that would be decent advice except for all the extra dead people in this case.
I’d lean toward encouraging people not to overeat in quarantine.
But then I’m what they call a controlled diabetic (meaning, you can’t tell there’s an issue, even with a blood test, as long as I take my pills).
So the way I see it: this is probably a good time to try to get healthy and find some other way to handle stress, like non-stop video games, yelling at the TV, or configuring your laptop correctly. Or start 3 languages on Duolingo simultaneously, perhaps (say, two fictional ones and one you might use). Or read all the Kickstarter proposals that seem interesting.
Anyway, it seems to me that this is one of the rare cases when you should emulate Mr. Scalzi’s behavior rather than follow his advice.
My own overindulgence at this point is the consumption of news.
P.S. My jar of pickles says that one serving has 0 calories. These are big pickles, too.
Have you or Tor brought up the idea of setting up a remote interview space in your house? ~Good~ microphone and audio digitizer, ~good~ webcamera, etc.? (And would your internet connection support lower compression/higher quality audio & video?)
The part about not falling down stairs or having some other medical emergency hits home. I was working on de-jungleizing the long-neglectrd back yard yesterday, in bare feet like a dummy, and found a large board hidden under the overgrown grass. The board wasn’t the problem; the small nail sticking up out of the board was.
Initially thought I’d pulled back in time to avoid a puncture, as if stepping on a Lego, but later realized I had indeed broken the skin slightly.
Pretty sure my last tetanus shot was recent enough to be safe from that particular danger, but it gave me pause to consider how difficult and risky it might currently be to seek what would normally be routine medical care.
In the meantime, it’s alcohol swab, antibiotic, and Band-Aid for self-care.
(And SHOES, duh.)
John, the aim is to not make ourselves worse off emotionally than we need to be over things we cannot control, no matter how unpleasant the situation.
I admit that attacking irrational beliefs is easier said than done. But failure to do so inevitably causes us to burn emotional and intellectual energy that could be better applied to things that we actually can control: Like mapping out that next novel or adapting the next book promotional effort to the exigencies of the day,
More to the point: If now isn’t the time “to write that concept album! And that short story! And that screenplay!,” when will it ever be?
Pedro:
“John, the aim is to not make ourselves worse off emotionally than we need to be over things we cannot control, no matter how unpleasant the situation.”
I feel okay being angry that corrupt and incompetent president and administration is going to get more Americans killed than is absolutely necessary (not in the least because it’s not entirely outside the realm of possibility that I or someone I care about might be one of them). I think there may be a point at which feeling that becomes an indulgence, but that’s a slightly different thing.
John, about getting “more Americans killed than is absolutely necessary,” got a number on that? And if you do, how can you or anyone else prove it is the correct number?
“I think there may be a point at which feeling that becomes an indulgence, but that’s a slightly different thing.”
No one said it was wrong to feel angry about administration policy. But you are the ultimate judge whether you have indulged that anger or not. It truly is a matter between you and yourself.
I work in a federal critical infrastructure industry so for the most part I have been barely impacted. Bare shelves at the grocery store was trippy and for the most part short lived. TP & disinfectant being the main exceptions. Yet I am still in a bit of a funk.
My opinion is that the economy will be fine once the unknown is known. Uncertainty is bad for the economy. In the long run we’ll get back to being consumers and sadly I don’t see this doing much about health care or equality in any meaningful way. I can’t decide if this is an optimistic or a pessimistic view. I do want to say to any younger people out there that this is what living history feels like. You will eventually run into someone who wasn’t alive or was too young to remember this and it will be weird.
What ‘concept album’ and WHY was I not notified of this?
The Canadian federals are better than Washington, but that is not saying much. I’m angry. Screening was not done at the airports because it might stigmatize people from Italy and China.
In today’s newspaper a minister in parliament snapped at a reporter who asked if we can trust the figures out of China, by accusing the reporter of contributing to Internet conspiracy theories. This despite the fresh C.I.A. report being public knowledge.
I never thought I’d say this, but: “Political Correctness kills.”
Other anger? The W.H.O. hung up on a reporter asking about Taiwan. The video of this has gone viral. Had we been allowed to know about Taiwan’s success, (I think even better than South Korea’s) we might have been able to role model.
The good news is that anger can provide energy to do better next time.
Being the parent of a hyperactive preschooler, I seem to be giving the “this would be a really bad time to put yourself in a hospital” speech at least once a day.
Doing more reading and I won’t give up buying books when they are well written, like something starts with “The Last”. Too bad I can’t get it from your local bookstore, but I’m on the hunt! Until then it is always Terry Pratchett to make sense of the world