Today I actually left the house for the first time in two weeks (minus walks up and down my rural Ohio road), in order to travel up to Michigan, where I signed copies of The Last Emperox at the Subterranean Press warehouse. Usually when I head up there to sign books I make a day of it, hang out with the Subterranean Press folks, have dinner with friends and stay the night before heading back in the morning. However, these are quarantine times, so what I did was drive up alone, get to the warehouse where the one person working stayed mostly on the other side of the warehouse from me, sign the books, and then head directly back home. It was the social distancing signing. Not as fun as it could have been, but I wanted to make sure everyone who ordered a book through SubPress got their book when it comes out (postal service willing, of course).
So if you pre-ordered The Last Emperox through Subterranean Press, congrats, you’re getting a signed book for sure.
For everyone else who still wants to be sure to get a signed book, remember that my local bookstore, Jay & Mary’s Book Center, is taking pre-orders, and I’ll be signing (and when requested, personalizing) books there. Call them during regular hours, that’s the best way to get a book. If you want to get the book around the time it comes out, I suggest ordering by this Friday, although I will continue signing books for them after that (you can also other books of mine from the store).
It was nice to get out. It’s also nice to be back.
5 thoughts on “My Quarantine Field Trip”
I’m planning to get the audiobook when it’s released and then pick up a signed copy the next time you get to tour.
For me, signed books are a reminders of encounters with authors. I hope your local bookstore gets plenty of extra business from though. They seem like great folks.
On behalf of the U.S. Economy, I thank you.
So you actually touched my book? No problem. I’ll just toss it into my isolation glove box & read away!
Dave Branson:
They are lovely.
Pedro:
I’m doing my part!
Nortally:
Just microwave it!
(NOTE: Please do not microwave it. Seriously.)
Counting the minutes, Mr. Scalzi, counting the minutes.
I started rereading the first two volumes last week, promising myself that I’d stretch them out, ration them to just a few pages a day so that I’d finish up Book 2 right about the point when TLE arrived in my mailbox.
Mmmm-hmm. Saturday night, I was up until midnight to finish The Collapsing Empire. Hopefully I can make The Consuming Fire last a tiny bit longer, but chances are it’ll be done by tomorrow evening, too.
Thank you for making the drive, sir, and for doing so safely with appropriate social distancing protocols well in place. I am very much looking forward to this one.