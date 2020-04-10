A very fine stack, if I say so myself. Let me know what intrigues you in the comments.
Also, as a matter of process, I should note that for a while you might expect to see fewer stacks of new books and ARCs. Not because I’m less interested in posting in them, or (as would have been the case until recently) because I’m traveling on a book tour. No, it’s strictly because fewer physical books and ARCs are coming to the house as publishers minimize warehouse staff and publicity people work from home. In time I expect things will change and physical books will be sent more often. In the meantime, I’ll still do them if and whenever enough are sent for a proper stack.
4 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 4/10/20”
I will always read a new Catherine Asaro novel.
I’ve already read Castaway Resolution and Knife Children. They were good.
Nancy Kress. I loved the Beggars series and somehow have not read much from the author since. I’m not sure how I let that happen, but I hope I can correct the situation soon. Maybe use some of this unplanned free time to do so.
Thank you for the reminder!
Mmm! Bujold, Kress, and Lansdale. Oh and Blaylock! Definitely some promising stuff in this stack.
@Tanek: Kress’s “Probability” series starts a bit slow, but the third book is one of the best she’s ever written! And her recent “Yesterday’s Kin” series was simply outstanding!
I love all of Bujold’s books, esp the Vorkosigan series. But the Sharing Knife quartet is great too and Knife Children is a great follow-up. I recommend people read the first 4 Sharing Knife books and then The Knife Children. It will have more meaning then.