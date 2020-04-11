Talking about The Last Emperox, coincidentally enough!
(Note: It’s not a coincidence.)
You can find the audio segment as well as a transcript at this here link. It’s about seven minutes long. A fine little amuse-bouche for your Saturday.
4 thoughts on “Oh, Hey, I Was on NPR’s Weekend Edition This Morning”
As a indie bookstore owner, I want to thank you for encouraging people to buy your new book with us. I have had some orders come in.
As I am eagerly anticipating the arrival of the final time of this series, I decided to LISTEN to your interview.
I was quite surprised to learn that that the “x” in Emperox” was silent, virtually the opposite of the emphasized “x” in Latinx.
Can you share the genesis of the pronunciation (or lack thereof)?
Thanks!
Shouldn’t that be: No, it’s not a coincidox?
Kudos to your personal publicist!