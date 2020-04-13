A Request, Re: The Last Emperox

Originally posted on Twitter but reposted here in compact form, and for those who don’t venture to that service:

The Last Emperox comes out tomorrow! Before it does, let me take a moment to make a small request from those of you who have ordered the book: Patience and grace. The reason for this is that my book is coming out in the middle of a global pandemic. That means some things.

Most notably, if you ordered the hardcover, it means you may not get the book exactly on Tuesday. Book warehouses are running on skeleton crews; bookstores are doing the same. And of course your delivery people are working themselves into exhaustion. Somewhere in the line there may be a hiccup. If there is, please understand. Everyone is doing what they can to get the book to you as soon as possible. Please don’t be angry with booksellers or delivery people for for delays. This is an extraordinary time and we all need to practice kindness.

If you have gotten a copy of the book early, or are getting it in eBook or audio tomorrow, my request is: please don’t post spoilers on social media for the first couple of weeks after the release. Let those with delivery delays have a little grace period to catch up. Even a simple “Spoiler alert!” notification will mean a lot to them, and to me. I put some twists into the book. I think it’s kind to let people experience them first hand. Your choice, but again I hope you’ll choose the kinder path here.

Regardless, I am really excited for you all to finally be able to read The Last Emperox soon. I think you’ll enjoy it and how everything comes together. It speaks to our moment more than I intended when I started writing it. But this is not a bad thing, I think.