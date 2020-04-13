Uncategorized Sunset, April 13, 2020 April 13, 2020 John Scalzi6 Comments The next time I see this glowy orb, my new book will be out. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
6 thoughts on “Sunset, April 13, 2020”
Congratulations and best of luck with it!
That is a beauty.
Beautiful!
Any idea what time the Audible version drops lol? Had it on preorder for so long! Kinda reminds me of the midnight Harry Potter release parties I went to with my kids way back when :-)
What a great shot. Coppola would approve – just add a couple of helicopters.
John, I will be receiving your book electronically tomorrow (my 15th!!) and am excited. I finished The Consuming Fire again on Saturday to refresh.
Thanks again for writing. And for encouraging patience and kindness.
I look forward to seeing what the Last Emperox brings and the insights on real life.
Sincerely,
Joe McAlarnen
