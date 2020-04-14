The Last Emperox is Out!

If you’re reading this, then The Last Emperox, my latest novel and the conclusion to the Interdependency Trilogy, is now out in the US and Canada in hardcover, eBook and audiobook editions (UK folks: You have two more days for the UK print edition). I’m happy to say the book has been a hit with critics, with starred reviews from Publishers Weekly (“Scalzi knocks it out of the park”), Kirkus (“Punchy, plausible, and bittersweet”) and Library Journal (“filled with irreverent, humorous, and intelligent prose”). I’m very pleased about this.

The Last Emperox is available at your local bookstore, which I encourage you to support (provided it is open during the various state shutdowns; call and check!) and through all the usual online retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indiebound and Powell’s. The eBook version is available through all the usual online retailers (Amazon, BN.com, Google Play, Apple Books, Kobo, etc) and the audiobook is available through Amazon and Audible.com. It is narrated by Wil Wheaton.

If you want a signed hardcover edition of the book, you can check with the stores that were part of my previously announced (and now, because of the coronavirus, cancelled) in-person tour; some of them will be receiving signed copies or bookplates to add to the book. If those stores don’t have signed copies, you can always contact my local bookstore, Jay and Mary’s Book Center, and order from them; I’ll come in and sign those books (and other books of mine as well).

Because of the coronavirus, my in-person tour has been replaced with online events. The first is tonight, for Brookline Booksmith, at 6pm Eastern. Thursday at 7pm Eastern I will be taking part in the Inverse Happy Hour on Instagram, and Friday I’ll be doing at event with the Commonwealth Club at 3pm Eastern, noon Pacific. There are more events through April and May and I’ll spotlight them here and on Twitter before they happen. Regardless, you’ll get a chance to see me do my thing online — even if you weren’t going to be able to see me on my in-person tour this year. What a time to be alive.

I’ll have more to say about The Last Emperox in other pieces during the week, here and in other places. For now, let me just say that I am really, deeply pleased with this book, not only for itself, but also as the conclusion of a trilogy. I think it does what it needed to do, and I’m anxious for all of you to be able to read it, to see if you agree. I think you will. I hope you will, anyway.

Happy reading, and thank you for continuing to be part of my writing life.