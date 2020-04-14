The Last Emperox is Out!

If you’re reading this, then The Last Emperox, my latest novel and the conclusion to the Interdependency Trilogy, is now out in the US and Canada in hardcover, eBook and audiobook editions (UK folks: You have two more days for the UK print edition). I’m happy to say the book has been a hit with critics, with starred reviews from Publishers Weekly (“Scalzi knocks it out of the park”), Kirkus (“Punchy, plausible, and bittersweet”) and Library Journal (“filled with irreverent, humorous, and intelligent prose”). I’m very pleased about this.
The Last Emperox is available at your local bookstore, which I encourage you to support (provided it is open during the various state shutdowns; call and check!) and through all the usual online retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indiebound and Powell’s. The eBook version is available through all the usual online retailers (Amazon, BN.com, Google Play, Apple Books, Kobo, etc) and the audiobook is available through Amazon and Audible.com. It is narrated by Wil Wheaton.
If you want a signed hardcover edition of the book, you can check with the stores that were part of my previously announced (and now, because of the coronavirus, cancelled) in-person tour; some of them will be receiving signed copies or bookplates to add to the book. If those stores don’t have signed copies, you can always contact my local bookstore, Jay and Mary’s Book Center, and order from them; I’ll come in and sign those books (and other books of mine as well).
Because of the coronavirus, my in-person tour has been replaced with online events. The first is tonight, for Brookline Booksmith, at 6pm Eastern. Thursday at 7pm Eastern I will be taking part in the Inverse Happy Hour on Instagram, and Friday I’ll be doing at event with the Commonwealth Club at 3pm Eastern, noon Pacific. There are more events through April and May and I’ll spotlight them here and on Twitter before they happen. Regardless, you’ll get a chance to see me do my thing online — even if you weren’t going to be able to see me on my in-person tour this year. What a time to be alive.
I’ll have more to say about The Last Emperox in other pieces during the week, here and in other places. For now, let me just say that I am really, deeply pleased with this book, not only for itself, but also as the conclusion of a trilogy. I think it does what it needed to do, and I’m anxious for all of you to be able to read it, to see if you agree. I think you will. I hope you will, anyway.
Happy reading, and thank you for continuing to be part of my writing life.
4 thoughts on “The Last Emperox is Out!”
On chapter 3 already! One of the advantages of living in Japan is that it’s afternoon when the East Coast hits midnight! Love the dedication. Sincerely,
Joe McAlarnen Móvil: 240-498-5248
>
I got the ebook about three hours ago from my local library (in California). I’ll be starting it very shortly, but I have to finish the Charlie Stross book I’m reading first.
Can hardly wait to dive in!
(In my defense, the Stross book I’m not abandoning for the Emperox contains this line: “The indicated building is owned by the Scalzi Endowment Museum.”)
I cannot believe John Scalzi pulled it off.
I should have more faith considering I have reread Lock In and Head On over a dozen times ( slightly influenced by living in the DMV ).
John Scalzi really understands that each end is just another beginning and there are no HEA but there are truly good people out there.
I blame his background as a Cinema Critic and a journalist, two careers that expose you to the best and worst of the human species.
And Kristi and Athena from my experiences with marriage and family put up with Scalzi ‘s crap, so us lucky readers can get the sanitized Scalzi and let us be real here, a steady stream of awesome books ( that was 4.5+ hours were I did not have to think about my crises and now I get to REREAD the book – fun with this many surprises).