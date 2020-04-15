I’m a big proponent of reminding people to take Amazon ranking numbers with a grain of salt, for all sorts of reasons. With that said, they can be a fun if distorted mirror to get an idea where one’s sales might be. And at the moment, The Last Emperox is: #1, #3 and #40 New Release in Science Fiction (Amazon breaks up sales of audio, eBook and hardcover), #4 and #10 for Science Fiction (all releases), #85 in overall book releases, and #10 for Audible’s general releases. Which… seems positive! Everything’s up from yesterday, too, which is also nice; the book outlasted the presale bump.
It’s also a bit of a relief because, you know. Global pandemic. I figured the book would do all right out of the gate, but you never do know, and I was prepared to have it fall on its face, saleswise. It’s gratifying to see it not stumble at the starting block. Yes, I know, I’m mixing metaphors. Work with me here, folks.
The real question for the book will be how it does in hardcover these first couple of weeks, with bookstores closed to foot traffic when they are open at all. I think we’ll be fine? But “fine” will be a relative term, and the one remaining place where I think we risk being seriously affected by the current situation. Again, we’ll see. I’m cautiously optimistic.
What I can say here is: Thank you, folks. I was a bit nervous about this release. I’m a lot less nervous now. I appreciate you. A lot.
18 thoughts on “Checking In On TLE Sales (Kind Of)”
Sure. But do you appreciate us enough to send out signed bookplates to your faithful readers here? :-) (hey, I thought it would be worth a shot…)
I would expect hardcover sales to be hit by the closure of brick and mortar stores, and even by Amazon’s focus on shipping food and medicines during the emergency. But once the worst is over, a book tour and all the other trappings of a top-of-the-list release ought to be doable.
You can totally relax for now and appreciate me tomorrow (when the book is published in the UK)
Jon, see yesterday’s blog post for the answer to that.
US? Pssht. It’s all your fault for writing a ripping yarn.
I’m glad it’s doing well, but I don’t think it was really in doubt. Reading is a great activity for quarantine. I do feel sorry for those who have put their souls into creating films that were to be released in theaters, only to have them delayed indefinitely, or put directly on streaming services. Most of the talent has probably already cashed their paycheck, and the studios and distributors are the ones feeling the pain, but this will have long-term effects on the creation of new movies and TV.
Also those who were involved in production or pre-production of films and TV, are in limbo, with no idea if their projects will resume.
For media consumers like me, the current flood of new material could soon slow to a trickle for a while.
That could be a boon to people like you, since what you do can most easily be done in solitude. I hope you’re in the mood to write!
Glad to see the book is doing well! I just finished it last night and thought it was a good conclusion to the series, and had some very satisfying character resolutions. Can’t wait for spoiler threads to open!
I HAVE A COMPLAINT ABOUT THE BOOK!
I wish it were longer (both it, and the whole trilogy, honestly). I can’t say what plot points I would like to see expanded upon without getting spoilery, but I really wanted to follow the characters longer, even the ones who aren’t particularly nice. The epilogue did help a bit in that regard, though. I will say that you were right when you mentioned it was a little more plot-twisty than usually, including one event I absolutely did not see coming.
Congrats on the sales figures, it was really a fun read.
Didn’t get to the new book yet (reading the first two again)- but I have a question -is there anywhere a diagram of the flow ‘s stucture, with all the planet’s and shoals??
Pretty sure you could draw your own with a ‘mind map’ app and it would be fine.
Got mine yesterday. Stayed up way too late reading it.
I blame you for that.
I’m totally chuffed about your sales. I rather suspect that – at this moment – smaller press and less-known writers are the ones with the dips in sales.It’s not a lesser market yet, so much as a different one.
Reading it now (when I’m not reading blogs or Twitter) though we haven’t quite wound up tax season yet since all the returns are extended until July 15th. After I finish TLE I think I’m going to go back and read the whole trilogy again.
Um, dude. From where I sit every book you’ve written is better than the last book you’ve written. The first 2 of this trilogy were somewhere north of awesome, why would I think the conclusion would suck?
That said, Old Man’s War is the worst book you’ve ever written (note to self: Agent to the stars?). So why are all your cover notes “by the author of Old Man’s War”?
Keep in mind OMW was a pretty awesome book, I’m not denigrating it. I’m saying everything you’ve written since is better.
Bought my ebook yesterday. After I finish The Dispatcher I’m going to start reading it.
You’re one of my favorite authors. Unfortunately, I can’t read this book. Don’t worry. It’s just because I haven’t read the first two. But it’s definitely on the list. I’m working my way through your works. Android’s Dream is my favorite. Let’s see if that holds when I finish the Old Man’s War and Interdependency series.
I am diligently practicing patience awaiting the shipping confirmation of the copy I ordered from Sub Press. I know they’re short-handed and working hard, and I’m not complaining, really I’m not. Just practicing patience.
I am mildly curious about when the copy I ordered will actually count as a sale for statistical purposes. I ordered and paid for it in January. It was officially released (and could theoretically have been shipped) yesterday. Its actual ship date will be something other than yesterday, hopefully fairly soon. So which of those dates will be counted in the sales tallies? Normally a transaction is considered to occur when the goods leave the seller’s premises, but in this case, the pandemic means that the goods will leave Sub Press some number of days later than they otherwise would have. So does the sale date count as the date it is shipped, or as the date that it could have been shipped if there was no pandemic?
Diligently practicing patience. Patience is good for me. Will not order from Amazon. Will not, will not. Practice patience.