The Sneeze

John Scalzi9 Comments

Not Sugar’s most dignified moment, but it makes for a striking picture. Hope your Thursday is going well, folks.

9 thoughts on “The Sneeze

  1. Better now, thanks. But if that cat has internet access and a sense of vanity, maybe sleep with one eye open?

  7. My day is going MUCH better, thank you, due partially to snickering at your extremely elegant cat and partially to the shipping confirmation email I just got from Sub Press. Very happy to see both!

  8. She looks like she’s telling a particularly grueling “up hill, both ways, in the snow” story.

  9. Sugar is asking “Why did Scalzi clean up Kiva so much in TLE?” I agree with Sugar. There were entire sentences of Kiva’s dialog (even consecutive sentences!) without her favorite word. I hardly recognized the character. But there were enough sentences with multiple occurrences to keep the average up, so there’s that.

    I didn’t recognize Sugar in black and white, either. Nice photo.

