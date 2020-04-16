Uncategorized The Sneeze April 16, 2020 John Scalzi9 Comments Not Sugar’s most dignified moment, but it makes for a striking picture. Hope your Thursday is going well, folks. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
9 thoughts on “The Sneeze”
Better now, thanks. But if that cat has internet access and a sense of vanity, maybe sleep with one eye open?
Careful, Sugar! A Brooklyn Zoo tiger called Nadia got the Coronavirus from her keeper. Though she did not get very ill.
So, clearly, we know what John is doing now that TLE has dropped.
That is a predators sneeze. Think reincarnated saber tooth cat.
I thought it was Sugar’s best impression of Edward G. Robinson.
Cat cracks wise: “Who you callin’ sugar?!”
My day is going MUCH better, thank you, due partially to snickering at your extremely elegant cat and partially to the shipping confirmation email I just got from Sub Press. Very happy to see both!
She looks like she’s telling a particularly grueling “up hill, both ways, in the snow” story.
Sugar is asking “Why did Scalzi clean up Kiva so much in TLE?” I agree with Sugar. There were entire sentences of Kiva’s dialog (even consecutive sentences!) without her favorite word. I hardly recognized the character. But there were enough sentences with multiple occurrences to keep the average up, so there’s that.
I didn’t recognize Sugar in black and white, either. Nice photo.