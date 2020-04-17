Uncategorized Me and NPR’s Scott Simon April 17, 2020 John Scalzi1 Comment Doing a little thing on the Twitters. Enjoy. (If you can’t see it, hit that link.) Tonight’s Open Book with @Scalzi and Thornton Wilder! https://t.co/4w1PO5dnkD — Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) April 17, 2020 Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
One thought on “Me and NPR’s Scott Simon”
Pretty cool; good questions from the audience and the host.