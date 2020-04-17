Uncategorized

Me and NPR’s Scott Simon

John Scalzi1 Comment

Doing a little thing on the Twitters. Enjoy.

(If you can’t see it, hit that link.)

One thought on “Me and NPR’s Scott Simon

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.