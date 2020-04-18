Uncategorized

Krissy at 50

John Scalzi76 Comments

It’s Krissy’s birthday today, and it’s one of those round number ones: She’s 50 now, which is kind of wild to think about. It means (among other things) that she and I have been married for half of her life now, and have known each other and been in love for even longer than that. What an amazing thing.

I think most of you know how much I esteem Krissy and how much better I think my life is with her in it, so I won’t go into huge detail about that again right now. I will say that I love her more now than ever, and that every day I wake up I can’t believe I get to be with her, and I recommit to making her feel the same about me. I think that’s sufficient to say for now.

As an aside, originally I wasn’t going to be home for her birthday — I was supposed to be on a book tour, and today I would have been in Los Angeles, at the LA Times Festival of Books, instead of spending the day with Krissy. When I was told that the book tour — and pretty much every other event under the sun — was cancelled because of the coronavirus, my very first thought, and this is no lie, was, “That’s cool, I get to be home for Krissy’s birthday.” And here I am. Silver linings and all that.

If you would like to wish Krissy a happy birthday in comments, I would not look askance upon it.

76 thoughts on “Krissy at 50

  4. Felicitations to you as you commence the second half of your first century, Ms. Scalzi! I hope the day is full of love and laughter, and that it sets the tone for the months and years to come. Mazel tov!

  9. Happy birthday, Krissy. May you live long and prosper!
    And many thanks for so generously sharing that guy you’re married to with the rest of us.

  24. Happy birthday, Krissy! It appears you have a hubby who adores you. Have a wonderful day together!!

  32. Happy Birthday to you from one who shares this natal day with you. And thanks for making life sweeter for that guy you live with.

  34. Felicitations! I wish you a wonderful day with your delightful family and that you can really enjoy having them with you.

  42. Happy Birthday, Krissy! May your next birthday be significantly less sheltering in place and social distancing.

  47. Happy birthday, Krissy! I hope you have a wonderful day, and a great start to your next decade on this Earth.

  50. Happy Birthday! I hope this year (and all the following ones also) include interesting experiences, learning new things and unexpected (but welcome) smiles!

  53. She looks great at 50, she’ll look great at 60, she’ll look great… well, you get the idea. It’s a Nice Thing to have a spouse that just keeps getting better and better. Happy Birthday, Ms. K.

  54. Dear sweet Krissy,
    I am so glad that you chose Johnny to be your very own. You have helped him to create the life he always wanted. I hope it is also the life you always wanted. May your lives be filled with innumerable happy moments for another 25, or even 50, years.

  59. Happy 50th, Krissy, from a random librarian who is working from home ordering lots of ebooks for the library. Including copies of your husband’s latest. Wishing you many more decades of health, happiness, and prosperity!

  60. Happy Birthday Krissy!!! Enjoy the weekend, enjoy your family, and don’t let Mr. S convince you that cake is best served in a burrito!

  61. I got to meet Krissy briefly at the 2016 WorldCon in KC. She is a lovely lady. Happy Birthday to her and welcome to the Quinquagenarian Club!

  63. Krissy, Happy Birthday! It’s wonderful to see such a loving, successful relationship still going strong, half a life later. I don’t know if you remember, but we met at the Hugo reception a few years ago (I think it was the California Worldcon). It was a real pleasure, and you are as gracious and beautiful in person as in John’s posts here. Congratulation on the first 50, and may you have another 50 (or more) that are just as wonderful.

  66. Happy Birthday Krissy. Thank you for all the love and support you’re given to John, the security you’ve given, and the inspiration which has allowed all of us to share his talents. I can’t imagine how he could have shared so much with all of us if not for you.

  67. Happiest of Birthdays to Krissy! You have let us come to know her enough to know she is a truly wonderful person. I hope her day is everything she would want it to be!
    P.S. I am an April kid, too, though mine was early in the month. And I saw 50 go by 14 years ago. I can say that it only gets better from there, if you let it!

  68. Happy birthday, Krissy! May you and John enjoy many more birthdays and anniversaries together. As Robert Heinlein said, “May you live as long as you wish, and love as long as you live.” Cheers!

  72. Happy Birthday, Krissy, and keep yourself, Miss Athena, all cats, oh, and that guy safe. To steal a line from “Joe Versus the Volcano”, upon purchasing the very best steamer trunk, “May you live to be 1000 years old” As long as it doesn’t feel that long.

  73. Looking back, 50-something was a truly awesome decade. The kids all headed out to college, and graduated!, my professional life was awesome and fun — much to celebrate.

    May you and Krissy drink this stretch to the dregs and savor the memories. Sixty-something has been a blast too, but you’ll have to wait to find out about that.

  75. Happy Birthday Krissy.
    May You and your family stay safe and well in these times.
    P.S. John you are a lucky man!!!

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.