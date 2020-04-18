It’s Krissy’s birthday today, and it’s one of those round number ones: She’s 50 now, which is kind of wild to think about. It means (among other things) that she and I have been married for half of her life now, and have known each other and been in love for even longer than that. What an amazing thing.
I think most of you know how much I esteem Krissy and how much better I think my life is with her in it, so I won’t go into huge detail about that again right now. I will say that I love her more now than ever, and that every day I wake up I can’t believe I get to be with her, and I recommit to making her feel the same about me. I think that’s sufficient to say for now.
As an aside, originally I wasn’t going to be home for her birthday — I was supposed to be on a book tour, and today I would have been in Los Angeles, at the LA Times Festival of Books, instead of spending the day with Krissy. When I was told that the book tour — and pretty much every other event under the sun — was cancelled because of the coronavirus, my very first thought, and this is no lie, was, “That’s cool, I get to be home for Krissy’s birthday.” And here I am. Silver linings and all that.
If you would like to wish Krissy a happy birthday in comments, I would not look askance upon it.
76 thoughts on “Krissy at 50”
Happy Birthday, Krissy! Thank you for being the strong woman that allows your husband to be who he is.
Happy birthday, Krissy! Hope its a great one.
Happy Birthday!
Felicitations to you as you commence the second half of your first century, Ms. Scalzi! I hope the day is full of love and laughter, and that it sets the tone for the months and years to come. Mazel tov!
Happy birthday Krissy! Ay you and your family be blessed, safe and healthy!
Happy birthday, Krissy! I hope you have a fabulous day!
Happy Birthday! And in this time of the world, please have many more!
Happy birthday, Krissy. May you live long and prosper!
And many thanks for so generously sharing that guy you’re married to with the rest of us.
Happy Birthday Krissy!
Happy Birthday!
happiest of birthdays to you Krissy!
Please enjoy your next trip around the sun.
Hippo Birdies to Ewe, Krissy
Happy birthday, Krissy! You’re just a kid (says the old man). Enjoy!
All the best! Stay healthy and happy and keep your husband the same. Happy birthday!
Happy birthday, Krissy!
Happy birthday, Krissy!
Happy Birthday, Krissy! I hope you and your family stay safe and well.
Many happy returns of the day! We April babies get a do-over when things improve.
Happy Birthday! And many more.
Happy Birthday, Krissy, from someone who turned 50 yesterday!
Happy Birthday, Krissy! Many Happy Returns of the Day!
Happy birthday, Krissy! It appears you have a hubby who adores you. Have a wonderful day together!!
Happy Birthday, Krissy!
Happy happy birthday 🎈🎂🎁
Happy Birthday Krissy!
Happy Birthday, Krissy! Have a wonderful day, year and many, many more!!
Happy birthday, Krissy!
A big ol’ happy birthday to you, your coolness!
Happy birthday, Krissy! Have a great day—-treat yourself to something nice.
Happy Birthday to you from one who shares this natal day with you. And thanks for making life sweeter for that guy you live with.
Happy birthday, Krissy! And congratulations on your patience. :)
Felicitations! I wish you a wonderful day with your delightful family and that you can really enjoy having them with you.
Happy Birthday!
Happy birthday and may you have many wonderful more!
A very happy and healthy 50th to you, Krissy! It’s a grand watermark.
Happiest of birthdays, Krissy! You seem like a pretty kick-ass lady, so here’s to you kicking ass and having fun!
Happy birthday, Krissy!
Dang! 50 sure looks good on you. Have a wonderful birthday!
Happy Birthday! I wish you cake.
Happy Birthday, Krissy! May your next birthday be significantly less sheltering in place and social distancing.
Happy happy, Krissy. Hope it’s a fantastic day.
Happy birthday, Krissy! Best wishes to you all.
Happy birthday Krissy!
Happy Birthday Krissy! I hope you have an amazing day.
Happy birthday, Krissy! I hope you have a wonderful day, and a great start to your next decade on this Earth.
Happiest of Birthday days to you Krissy. I wish you love, joy and peace.
Happy birthday!!! Have a great day ;-)
Happy Birthday! I hope this year (and all the following ones also) include interesting experiences, learning new things and unexpected (but welcome) smiles!
HAPPY 50TH KRISSY! May this coming year bring you all you wish for.
Happy been birthday kid!
She looks great at 50, she’ll look great at 60, she’ll look great… well, you get the idea. It’s a Nice Thing to have a spouse that just keeps getting better and better. Happy Birthday, Ms. K.
Dear sweet Krissy,
I am so glad that you chose Johnny to be your very own. You have helped him to create the life he always wanted. I hope it is also the life you always wanted. May your lives be filled with innumerable happy moments for another 25, or even 50, years.
Happy 50th Birthday Krissy!
Happy Birthday from one of the Confusion beer drinking crew, Krissy.
Happy Birthday Krissy!
“there was a star danced, and under that was I born.” — Much Ado About Nothing
Happy 50th, Krissy, from a random librarian who is working from home ordering lots of ebooks for the library. Including copies of your husband’s latest. Wishing you many more decades of health, happiness, and prosperity!
Happy Birthday Krissy!!! Enjoy the weekend, enjoy your family, and don’t let Mr. S convince you that cake is best served in a burrito!
I got to meet Krissy briefly at the 2016 WorldCon in KC. She is a lovely lady. Happy Birthday to her and welcome to the Quinquagenarian Club!
Happy Birthday! I miss the pictures of your big goofy dog, are you going to get another one?
Krissy, Happy Birthday! It’s wonderful to see such a loving, successful relationship still going strong, half a life later. I don’t know if you remember, but we met at the Hugo reception a few years ago (I think it was the California Worldcon). It was a real pleasure, and you are as gracious and beautiful in person as in John’s posts here. Congratulation on the first 50, and may you have another 50 (or more) that are just as wonderful.
Happy Birthday, Krissy! The 50s can be a great time. Rock on.
Happy birthday! 50 certainly looks like it’s suiting you just fine, Krissy! Here’s to April babies! (I turn 55 tomorrow.)
Happy Birthday Krissy. Thank you for all the love and support you’re given to John, the security you’ve given, and the inspiration which has allowed all of us to share his talents. I can’t imagine how he could have shared so much with all of us if not for you.
Happiest of Birthdays to Krissy! You have let us come to know her enough to know she is a truly wonderful person. I hope her day is everything she would want it to be!
P.S. I am an April kid, too, though mine was early in the month. And I saw 50 go by 14 years ago. I can say that it only gets better from there, if you let it!
Happy birthday, Krissy! May you and John enjoy many more birthdays and anniversaries together. As Robert Heinlein said, “May you live as long as you wish, and love as long as you live.” Cheers!
Happy birthday, Krissy!
Happy Birthday, Krissy!
Happy Birthday, Krissy,
Happy Birthday, Krissy, and keep yourself, Miss Athena, all cats, oh, and that guy safe. To steal a line from “Joe Versus the Volcano”, upon purchasing the very best steamer trunk, “May you live to be 1000 years old” As long as it doesn’t feel that long.
Looking back, 50-something was a truly awesome decade. The kids all headed out to college, and graduated!, my professional life was awesome and fun — much to celebrate.
May you and Krissy drink this stretch to the dregs and savor the memories. Sixty-something has been a blast too, but you’ll have to wait to find out about that.
Happy birthday to a beautiful and classy lady: you, Krissy! :-)
Happy Birthday Krissy.
May You and your family stay safe and well in these times.
P.S. John you are a lucky man!!!
Hope you have a wonderful birthday week, Krissy!