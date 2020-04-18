Uncategorized

My Online Event at the Commonwealth Club, 4/17/20

John Scalzi

There’s about seven minutes of hold music at the beginning; you can forward to the 7 minute point in the video where the event actually begins. There’s a couple minutes of announcements and then I start blathering, and I go on for about an hour. Enjoy.

3 thoughts on "My Online Event at the Commonwealth Club, 4/17/20

  1. Thanks for posting this!

    A technical question: given your mid-17th century internet connection, how do you make this work? How do you keep your hotspot from getting throttled in the middle?

  2. > There’s about seven minutes of hold music at the beginning

    Is it soothing instrumental versions of modern popular hits? :)

    I really hope they do a screen adaptation of this series, just for that scene.

