There’s about seven minutes of hold music at the beginning; you can forward to the 7 minute point in the video where the event actually begins. There’s a couple minutes of announcements and then I start blathering, and I go on for about an hour. Enjoy.
3 thoughts on “My Online Event at the Commonwealth Club, 4/17/20”
Thanks for posting this!
A technical question: given your mid-17th century internet connection, how do you make this work? How do you keep your hotspot from getting throttled in the middle?
> There’s about seven minutes of hold music at the beginning
Is it soothing instrumental versions of modern popular hits? :)
I really hope they do a screen adaptation of this series, just for that scene.
Glad to know I can still say OX, because it’s been very hard this past week to keep correcting! Enjoyed this, so thanks for posting it.