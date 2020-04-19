This labradoodle showed up in the yard yesterday and I got to play with it a little bit while its human loitered a socially responsible distance away. It was adorable. And yes, before you ask, we’re thinking about getting another dog sometime soonish. Not this one, cute as it is.
Anyway, uhhhh, another week of quarantine, then? I mean, unless you’re one of those people astroturfed into believing that this virus can be rushed or intimidated into getting out of your way so you can go eat in a restaurant or get your hair done, or whatever. Pro tip: It can’t. Stay home. Keep your neighbors safe. Wash your hands. Especially when you’re done playing with adorable puppies.
21 thoughts on “Week Five of Quarantine and Ugh, I Have Nothing Useful to Say About It, So Here’s a Picture of a Puppy Instead”
I have family roots in 2 massachusetts and 2 florida towns, and all of their facebook groups have “what happened to our freedom?” people wanting everybody get back to work yesterday. sigh.
Every time a photo of Daisy pops up, I wonder if you’re thinking of a new pup.
And I understand that people are ready for this to be over, but I have serious concerns that, in addition to the loss of life, that many of the AT risk businesses that survive bending the curve wouldn’t be able to survive another round. Those who do not learn from history…
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2020/04/08/save-lives-social-distancing-must-continue-longer-than-we-expect/?fbclid=IwAR0a4unCCfAt1lGUpGv5E1we6U-9EEuyyw-S8wJVnQko9pwHm2Bl7vruLfE
I think the boredom of being home all the time is getting to some people. Especially those ass-clown Nazis protesting. We’re not being asked to sacrifice ourselves in battle. Just not infect our fellow humans. I think we can endure.
Australian Labradoodles are the best. Strategic interbreeding to eliminate genetic conditions (eyes, ears, hip displasia, etc.) and personality to boot! Look up a breeder on ALAA.com. My Linus is a gift.
I’m following the guidelines of our Health Officer and doing a little bit beyond that. We are sheltering in place and doing our part. The haircut, though. Man. I really MISS getting my hair cut.
Everyday more people are losing their fear of the virus and demand that restrictions end. By late April, political pressure on state and local governments to relent will be excruciating.
On a bright note, looks like Ohio has passed peak Covid-19 fatalities: https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america/ohio
As of April 16: 407 total deaths. (State population: 11.7 million.) Percent of ICU Beds available: 85.3.
Nothing but blues skies do I see. . .
Hi, was playing with my puppy today too. In and around which I was being socially responsible AND mowing & weed whacking my lawn. Whew, full day. So, Yay?
I’m in this (meaning my house) for the long haul. I have multiple pre-existing conditions that put me on the endangered list.
My parents survived the Great Depression and World War II. I can handle isolation and wearing a mask at the grocery store.
Luckily for me, I’m retired, with a steady pittance. Many of my friends are out of work, and having to deal with unemployment, food stamps, etc. I just hope this gets people to vote overwhelmingly for Trump’s opponent.
My daughter, a consultant physician working in an Acute Medical Unit, has an even more adorable small dog; a cross between a Havanese and a toy poodle, which has the unfortunate handicap of being described as a Havapoo which doesn’t exactly resonate with dignity.
She is doing her best to stop people dying, doing her best to minimise long term conditions as a result of the corona virus which is so very, very good at destroying people’s lungs, as well as other organs. Mostly she fails, but she keeps trying anyway: that’s what she swore her oath to do when she graduated from medical school, and she keeps her oaths, even when keeping them without the necessary personal protective equipment to protect her in the most high risk place of them all, the resuscitation room which drastically increases her chances of being hit by a massive viral load that no immune system can fight off.
Her dog is there to bring her some joy as she finishes yet another shift: there to assist her with her workout- one lick per stomach crunch- sitting alongside her exercise bike to urge her on. Who knew dogs can be personal trainers?
I want a puppy! Not enough to carry an epi pen, so I’ll just keep looking at pictures.
What we want to do though is make sure that this is a lone peak of the corona virus, not part of a mountain range, so patience and distance; wear the mask. I have to keep telling myself that.
My longtime employer is aggregating all of its COVID-19 reporting, peer-reviewed research, etc. at the following site, updated frequently:
https://www.sciencemag.org/collections/coronavirus?intcmp=ghd_cov
I’m really happy that many of my neighbors are thinking to use longer leashes to take their dogs out on walks. I like my neighbors, but petting their dogs still looks to be a lot less risky than getting with a couple of arms’ lengths of the humans.
In general, I like the dogs a lot too, but nobody’s suggesting they should join the book club.
Can’t WAIT to see what your cats will have to day about this (getting a dog). Let the ensuing chaos begin!
At the rate we are going there will be more statistical knowledge of the Spanish Flu than Covid, at the end of the day. Though the government says that testing is running smoothly, there is no comprehensive data base for it.
We are supposed to be at the edge of the enlightenment era, but we haven’t enough nasal swabs to test more than 1% of our population.
Other than that the same old same old, my business will not get rolling again for a long time, it is in leisure and racing things and that will take a long time returning. The yard has turned into a lawn though.
Cute puppy.
I recommend reading The Diary of a Young Girl, in which Anne Frank documents her life in hiding from 1942 to 1944, during the German occupation of the Netherlands in World War II. No walks outside, no pets to play with. The same constant fear we have today.
There’s an outlet mall about 20-30 miles outside of town that’s decided they’re going to be the first mall in America to reopen. Management is claiming they want to be the test case for “how to keep shoppers and staff safe”, everyone I know thinks they’re just greedy. I’d boycott them if I ever shopped there (why drive 20-30 miles to pay more than I’d pay at an in-town store?).
While I wish I could come up with a mask pattern that would fit better, I’ll take a poorly-fitting mask over a respirator in the ICU any day.
Covidiots need to remember that THEIR freedom ends at my breathing zone.
Don’t shed on me, jackasses.
I think the politics of this are really going to hit the fan on May 8th. That is when the next unemployment rate will be announced. 22 million people lost their jobs. That is 6.7% of the US population. The unemployment rate from February was 3.4%. That means we will be back to 2008 levels or higher.
Talked with a friend yesterday who runs a decently large hospital in New England (I shan’t get more specific than that). He said, in effect, “Make sure your mask is one you like because you’ll be wearing it a while.” He doesn’t expect a vaccine before 2021 and not necessarily early in 2021, and until we have that vaccine wearing a mask in public is both prudent (for ourselves) and polite (for others). He also had some unkind things to say about the “Time to get back to normality!” people before we decided to move on to happier topics.
28 Years Later – An entire generation has passed since the release of the Rage Virus. Teams of cleaners from Australia, New Zealand and Antarctica go forth to the rest of the world to sweep and mop up. ^_^