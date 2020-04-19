Week Five of Quarantine and Ugh, I Have Nothing Useful to Say About It, So Here’s a Picture of a Puppy Instead

This labradoodle showed up in the yard yesterday and I got to play with it a little bit while its human loitered a socially responsible distance away. It was adorable. And yes, before you ask, we’re thinking about getting another dog sometime soonish. Not this one, cute as it is.

Anyway, uhhhh, another week of quarantine, then? I mean, unless you’re one of those people astroturfed into believing that this virus can be rushed or intimidated into getting out of your way so you can go eat in a restaurant or get your hair done, or whatever. Pro tip: It can’t. Stay home. Keep your neighbors safe. Wash your hands. Especially when you’re done playing with adorable puppies.