Because I’m not patient enough to do this over 30 days. It’s a list that features a different mood/idea/whatever for each of 30 days, and then I added an extra one, because some months have 31 days. Let’s go through the whole thing at once, shall we?
1. A song you like with a color in the title:
2. A song you like with a number in the title:
3. A song the reminds you of summertime:
4. A song that reminds you of someone you’d rather forget — I don’t have someone like that, but if I did, I suspect this song would do:
5. A song that needs to be played loud:
6. A song that makes you want to dance:
7. A song to drive to:
8. A song about drugs or alcohol:
9. A song that makes you happy:
10. A song that makes you sad:
11. A song you never get tired of:
12. A song from your pre-teen years:
13. A song you like from the 70s:
14. A song you’d love to be played at your wedding — this was played at our wedding:
15. A song you like that’s a cover by another artist:
16. A song that’s a classic favorite:
17. A song you’d sing a duet with someone on karaoke:
18. A song from the year you were born:
19. A song that makes you think about life:
20. A song that has many meanings for you:
21. A song you like with a person’s name in the title:
22. A song that moves you forward:
23. A song you think everyone should listen to — I mean, I don’t think such a thing exists, but here’s a song I would play for just about anyone:
24. A song by a band you wish were still together — a technically correct answer:
25. A song you like by an artist no longer living:
26. A song that makes you want to fall in love — I did fall in love to this song, actually:
27. A song that breaks your heart:
Day 28: A song by an artist whose voice you love:
Day 29: A song you remember from your childhood:
Day 30: A song that reminds you of yourself:
EXTRA: Day 31: A song you wanted to put into the list but didn’t otherwise get to:
One thought on “A 30-Day Song Challenge in One Day”
The Rock Sugar mashup is awesome!