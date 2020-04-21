Now that The Last Emperox has been out for a full week, I think it’s time to open up a place for people who have read the book to be able to discuss it without worrying that they will spoil the plot points for others, so for the next few days at least I will keep this post’s comments open for people to talk about the events of the book amongst themselves.
BUT BEWARE THOSE WHO HAVE NOT YET READ THE BOOK, because the comment thread to this post will be allowed to have spoilers! Spoilers galore! Don’t read it unless you’re willing to have the events of the book revealed to you. You have been warned! Repeatedly!
Okay, folks, get to it in the comments.
41 thoughts on “The Last Emperox Spoiler-Filled Discussion Post (WARNING: Spoilers!)”
TO REPEAT:
This comment thread is likely to have spoilers.
Do not complain about it having spoilers.
You have been told it will have them.
AGAIN.
So there.
I’d love to hear your explanation for your choices in the last third of the book. Can you explain the logic behind how you handled the death of Greyland in particular?
That last not-exactly-headfake was harsh man.Was really hoping for Cardenia and Marce heading for Earth together, yaknow.
Love the book as a whole, but that… eh, I’m a sucker these days for happy endings, we need more IMHO. Especially when lately we don’t exactly have them.
Hi Mr S! First off, would have loved to see you in person at the book tour this year. I’ve made the trip several times and its always great to see one’s favorite author (and get a book signed). Understandably, that wasn’t gonna happen this time around, but the virtual book tour is fun too.
Loved your latest book! I won’t be the first to spoil anything, but seriously, when I read what you’d done with Kiva I yelled so loudly with unadulteraded joy I probably set of a car alarm outside. Great great finish to the trilogy. Aaaand….you did leave the door open to re-enter that universe! udos to Wil Wheaton too… his narration is amazingly fun.
Thanks for the stories. They never cease to entertain.
I was thinking the end of Greyland the 2nd’s life you could have gone in so many different directions. I was thinking that you might have had Mars taken on the same kind of persona as Greyland II in a machine as a way to have them be together forever and yet I did love the ways it ended. Didn’t expect to see Kiva Lagos as the Last Emperox but that could almost be the next trilogy exploring the flow shoals with Kiva Lagos. Thanks for another fun ride into your mind of possibilities.
I really kinda hate that Cardenia solved her problems by killing herself. I realize that she uploaded her mind to the memory room, and so in a way didn’t die, but she did. The closed casket had me really hoping she faked her death so she could live happily ever after under a new identity, maybe running away to Earth or something, and leaving a copy of herself behind to take care of the evacuation. But suicide as a solution to her problems is problematic.
John H:
You posted the question twice and I assume the second version is the preferred version, so I got rid of the first version.
The explanation: I thought it was more effective for the story that way.
(This will, incidentally, be the answer to most story-based questions.)
I should also note that while I’m happy to answer questions, mostly this thread is designed to let other people chat amongst themselves about the book. Most answers I provide at this point will likely be unsatisfyingly vague.
patintheworld:
I understand that not everyone will be 100% happy with my story choices and am fine with that.
I was really pissed when Lady Kiva got shot in the face. I actually used her favorite word out loud.
Sorry I don’t quite know how to spell the names of the characters as I listen to the books with Wil Wheaton and haven’t until this time bought the hard cover, yet it hasn’t arrived yet, probably virally delayed.
It, the means of her death, drives the story where she could put into place everything needed to stop all the divisiveness. She is Socrates and more.
Liked the book a lot, and think the trilogy works better as a whole than any of the single volumes did alone.
I’ll add my voice to those who found Cardenia‘a death somewhat unsatisfying. With all the options available to her I can’t see how it solved any of her problems better than alternatives would have. It certainly won’t remove those problems for Kiva. But it’s a very small fly in an otherwise excellent soup.
I have to admit I was shocked and saddened when IT HAPPENED, but with the benefit of a week’s hindsight, I can better understand (and mostly agree with) Cardenia’s choice. Honestly, given the enormous social and political complications of the situation (and Cardenia’s determination to save as many people as possible), it does seem to be the course of action with the highest probability of success.
Another Scalzi home run. And I really, really, really would love to see Kiva’s (undoubtedly unique) solutions to the challenges she will face in the future.
Usually, when books change POV characters with each chapter, there are one or two characters whose chapters just feel like filler. Occasionally, there are books like the “Expanse” series where each new chapter makes me think, “Cool! I wanted to know what happened next for this character!” The Interdependency series does this for me too. Even Grenny’s chapters. He’s a prick, but at least I could pretty much count on him always being unhappy with how things were going for him.
I just finished listening to the audiobook, and of course Wil did an excellent job. I especially loved Chenovert, greatly due to Wil’s performance.
I know that there are no more planned books in this universe at this point, but short stories of the continuing adventures of Marce and Chenovert would be a great spin off.
Well my hope is that like Douglas Adams shows us the way , a good trilogy is made up of a minimum of five books. Apart from a a possible sequel to Earth I would love to go to End a few centuries later.
Was it a “death” though? I took it more as an ascension.
Yes, very sad that Marce and Cardenia can’t be together physically, but the book has another example of a close relationship between the two different… um, modes/ Species? With Chenevert and Marce. It won’t be a sexual relationship anymore, but Marce and Cardenia can/will still be close.
That was a good plot twist, but it didn’t startle me as much as another twist which revealed something about the Memory Room.
My reactions, in order:
OH YOU DID NOT!
Dammit!
Then uncontrolled giggling during the jail break.
Only disappointment was that I gobbled it in two sessions. Wanted to make it last.
I love the series, but honestly I was hoping for a bit more from the final book. The wrap up of what happened on End seemed like kind of a deus ex machina. But…
I trust that you held to your own authorial vision, and that’s what I want you to do. I’ve consumed almost every one of your books on Audible over the past few years, and I eagerly await your next book — and ideally, the next 20 books. So maybe, just maybe, I missed the point and the ending-on-End was what it was supposed to be. Would you care to comment?
It seemed implausible to me that the Memory Room had the hardware / capacity for a second personality. We learned earlier in the book that all of the other emperoxes weren’t there as personalities, they were just emulated by Rachela. But the implication at the end is that Cardenia’s own personality is there alongside Rachela’s. And we know from discussions that creation of that capacity is hugely expensive and, one assumes, time consuming. The idea that the Memory Room could have accommodated Cardenia so quickly was a stumbler for me.
I would love to see the story continue with the story of Marce return to Earth. Also, Kiva is great. Let her spin off into another series. Now get to work Scalzi and quit resting on your laurels. Its been 7 days, what have you done for me lately!
Another mourner here, though I knew from her introduction in book 1 that Cardenia was doomed. It all fit, and it wasn’t a suicide, just the latest in a series of assassination attempts. I was surprised at how much grief I felt for this character, and sympathy for Marce, who did have the consolation of his work, but still. As I write about it I feel it again. Interesting with Kiva that she softened with the experience of true love–a little bit similar to the Brianna character towards the end of “Grace and Frankie”. Kiva was not my favorite character but as I reread the series prior to receiving my preordered, shipped copy of the Last, I found her a little more interesting and intelligible than the first time. Cardenia/Grayland II along with Marce, was even more attractive to me this time. One thing I find, rereading these books, and the others by our host, is that most of my questions are answered in the text. As one’s emotional response changes over time, points are clarified, characters become clearer, etc. So I’m hoping the next time I read this series, knowing what I know, the fatalistic stuff about being doomed will make more sense to me. In the meanwhile, to buck myself up, I’ve read Robert W. Chambers, 1908, Some Ladies in Haste, very silly, with happy endings all round. The Green Mouse, one of his best, is available on Project Gutenberg.
Loved that Kiva ended up being the titular Last Emperox, and loved her arc overall from eminently self-serving, to self-aware and self-serving. Her discomfort with the whole monogamy thing was fun to read, too.
Like many others so far (and my wife), I found Cardenia’s death to be unsatisfying from a story perspective, although I didn’t find it problematic in the same way as @patintheworld did. I read this as a willing self-sacrifice in the face of very limited options (and by extension, a commentary on the limits of power–even nearly absolute power), rather than a capitulation to despair. Her breakdown in the Memory Room really underscores that for me. She’s not despairing of life, she’s grieving because she recognizing the potential life she has to give up in order to serve the greater(est?) good.
I like also that the fall of the Interdependency didn’t neatly and completely wrap up with a magic-resonator-Flow-shoal based solution. The work is going to stretch on for many, many years, and there will be some devastation that simply cannot be mitigated. The parallels with various crises here on Earth are painfully clear.
And finally, the jailbreak set to instrumental versions of modern pop hits? *chef kiss* Reminds me of the elevator scene in Blues Brothers (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5AZQox85JLI).
Can I just add in my vote for a series featuring Kiva? Because my gods, I love her and desperately want to see how she deals with all the stuff that comes with being the Emperox.
Also, “Welcome to your jail break” might be my favorite moment of the entire series.
I have literally just turned the last (virtual) page on The Last Emporox and my immediate reaction reaction is – yep, a good end to the trilogy. I will be honest and say my ‘admiration’ for you wavered – twice precisely with the ‘incidents’ involving Kiva then Grayland (I know spoilers are allowed but it doesn’t feel right). I ‘may’ have forgiven you – give me some time to think about that.
Thank you John – a good (and complete) story though the setting could be revisited at a later date (real & fictional)
I half expected the tablet in the jailbreak scene to say, “Don’t panic,” and Wil’s performance of the tablet’s lines reminded me of Eddie the Shipboard Computer in the original radio version of The Hitchhiker’s Guide, which I’m pretty sure Wil is a fan of.
There have been a couple of instances where I’ve flung a book across the room after reading a “surprise” or twist that upset me. I didn’t do that here at Cardenia’s death, ONLY because I was reading it on a Kindle.
Very enjoyable trilogy, loved the characters, wished that the story could keep going!
I’m afraid I’m also bothered by Cardenia’s death. In-universe, she had the perfect opportunity to fake her death and still let her cybernetic ghost accomplish all that she did by being “dead.” It’d normally be difficult for an officially-deceased Emperox to hide their continuing existence, but she would’ve had the perfect opportunity to lie low for a few weeks and then leave the Interdependency with Lord Marce on his expedition.
I understand why Scalzi made the choice he did, as it works well as an emotional narrative arc, but it disappointed me. It didn’t feel necessary.
I loved the mutiny, the jailbreak was awesome (even though I was fully expecting it once she was jailed).
IMO @Steve re the Memory Room – the hardware for 88 emperoxes would be a bit much, but I understood the primary objection by Rachela was the competition (she wanted to see what happened and provide some guidance, and there was no guarantee the others wouldn’t take a more active role). Hardware for one more, especially with the advances brought by Chenovert, wouldn’t be a stretch. YMMV
Read the book, then listened to the audio. The second time through caught some of the subtle foreshadowing. Recommend re-reading soonest to anyone finishing the book.
Enjoyed the book and the series. Many loose threads to spin off short stories set in the universe. Felt like homages to Clarke were sprinkled in: Rachela and Cardenia being virtual beings together is like 3001, with HAL and Dave Bowman residing together in the Monolith. As well, the repetition of exposition from prior books has a 2010/2061/3001 feel about it. On the minor critiquey side, Kiva isn’t really the last Emperox, as it’ll take decades to centuries to move everyone, and although Cardenia dissolves the house monopolies she didn’t abdicate or eliminate the dictator form of government; presumably there will be another emperox after Kiva dies (her and Senia’s kid, presumably). But to that end, it seems unlikely that Cardenia would have Kiva let Marce leave so abruptly. They need his skills to figure out the transient flow streams. She (Greyland) was willing to die for duty, so it’s jarring she’d tell Marce to take a one-way trip. Same goes for losing Chenevert. The combination of Cardenia, Rachela and Chenevert as a brain trust advising Kiva and her successors is pretty powerful. And hmm, three machine intelligences — we are back to Clarke! Thanks for a good read, sir. Hope you revisit this setting with future books and stories.
Jonathan:
Nah, the Interdependency is dissolved when the Flow collapses entirely. All the systems will be on their own with no political ties to any others. Kiva’s heirs may be the Regents of Hub and the Associated Nations (presuming that system retains the monarchy at all), but the title of Emperox of the Interdependency will end with her.
I finished the book a couple days ago and am still trying to sort out my feelings on it. I was surprised by Grayland’s death, but then realized I shouldn’t be, though I didn’t expect it to come immediately after the revelations about Rachela, etc. I also feel like it wouldn’t have solved the problems nearly as neatly as was made out in the book. I doubt that all the scheming and politicking would have just shut off because Grayland’s “ghost” appears and says “I totally named a successor 3 days before I died!” and everyone was like “Oh, ok, sounds good, hail Kiva!” without, at the very least, putting up a fuss in the courts or whatever governing bodies get involved when the succession is in question.
I kind of felt that at the end I was reading a different book than I thought I was reading when I started. I enjoyed it, as I’ve enjoyed the series as a whole, but I expected a little more in the way of how a society deals with its end vs. a story that’s more about individuals and the past than the present/future.
Just to echo others, “Welcome to your jailbreak!”
Kiva’s “jailbreak” scene is the funniest bit I’ve read all year. I will broke no argument on this. It is known and it is written. Kudos on that one, John.
Really enjoyed the finale. I hope this is understood as a compliment to TLE and not a diss at other works, but I thought it was your best “finale” – I don’t particularly feel like you left anything out or elided over some important development. There are certainly (loose ends is the wrong word, but spin-off fodder seems like a craven characterization) open questions (we’ll go with that) about what could happen next, but I was really satisfied with this trilogy as a complete story.
I do hope you come back to this universe at some point – Kiva, Marce, Vrenna (I was really saddened by how little screen time she got), Cardenia and Rachela all could certainly have another adventure or two, either in groups or singly. I’d also be fine going backwards to see the Rupture or sideways to see the other parts of human space post-Rupture.
My really important question is how many words (if any) like “Emperox” have I been pronouncing incorrectly?
The proposal really got to me. And then Mr. Scalzi broke my heart. Liked the mutiny and the jailbreak as well but feel like we really missed out by never going to Oktoberfest. Maybe a short story someday?
Overall I liked the book, but man it does feel like it ended a couple chapters short. Kiva of course was awesome. This was a great series and honestly, really ended up on the nose about things considering the current “climate” of things from the last few years.
I would really like to see a short story collection touching on the trip to earth, Kiva’s challenges over the coming years and decades, and maybe a story about End dealing with cramming an entire empire into a single solar system. There’s still so much I want to know and experience in this setting!
At first, I was mad Greyland was killed, then I went through the whole book a few more times (Audio version), then it occurred to me, if you want to have a leader completely dedicated to the job they are entrusted to have (which it occurred to me we do not always have that), then this is a very effective way to demonstrate the attributes of a truly good leader. Greyland cared about the people, the masses the elites couldn’t give a shit about whether they lived or died.
Cardenia gave up her “and the lived happily ever after” for the truncated version of it as “and they lived” for her people. I would see that as a fair trade.
John: Thank You for your writing. I hope this encourages others to seek a better class of leader in the future.
I think that the way Cardenia died was a bit prophetic. Her death didn’t have enough text to make it seem like she was actually dead. There was no description of the funeral, nothing. It almost guaranteed that she would come back. Apart from that, I loved the book. My favorite part was probably when Cardenia announced Kiva to be her heir, which I thought was funny in a sarcastic way. Thanks for the great book!
I really liked the book and the trilogy, great job!
I liked the characters, and the choices Cardenia made seemed to fit with her character — everyone’s, really. There was no point where I felt thrown out of the book, like someone had done something because the plot outline said they had to do it to get the story to next scene — though John is usually very strong in that area IMHO.
The one minor quibble I had with it was perhaps what I had (mis)read into the foreshadowing — I thought the earlier conversation with Rachela implied that there wasn’t room in the system for two fully formed consciousnesses, that Cardenia would be just memories Rachela/Jini could draw on like the other emperoxes. So it didn’t seem like the technology was in place for that continued consciousness, and I thought it meant that Rachela had also sacrificed herself to let Cardenia have the system resources. But then it looked like they were having a conversation at the end where they were both existing in the system. [Edit: just hit reload and Steve Roth seems to have had the same stumbling point]
Anyway, I really liked the universe, too, and would love to see more. The playful exposition from the first may also work to introduce a new view from the other side. What happened with Earth and any connected colonies?
Patintheworld: was it suicide though? It was an assassination that she saw coming and let happen anyway. I suppose allowing yourself to die a foreseeable and preventable death is like suicide, but until you had mentioned it the only s-word I had associated with the choice was sacrifice.
Meta: Easter release date :)
Thanks for a great listen/read, as usual. (I wonder what Wil Wheaton’s reaction was when he received the first manuscript in this series. Does he think you chose the characters’ names on purpose to punk him?)
Kiva not being dead, saw that one coming. Cardenia being dead, did NOT see that coming.
Who knows, perhaps with all of the trade secrets from every house made completely public, a system or two might eventually end up self-sustaining enough to decide that they don’t need to transition to End?
Listened to all of them back-to-back and enjoyed them enormously. But I must say that was the most CHEERFUL jailbreak ever. Thanks for the giggles!