When it became clear that for this tour I’d be doing all my events from my office, I went out and got a fairly nice webcam for streaming and whatnot. But it turns out that it plays only fitfully with my computer and also that my sound card kind of hates it. So this is how it gets done instead: My Dell XPS laptop and its built-in webcam, stacked up on a bunch of books so the camera is at eye level and you don’t get a view of my nostrils — unless for some reason I have to use my phone, in which case I have my charging station propped up on the books and you get a nostril view no matter what because the charger back angles slightly.
Otherwise, I’m using the phone as the streaming hotspot, because it’s five to six times faster than my dedicated DSL connection. I use my Pixelbuds (in the gray case there) to avoid feedback and to be able to hear other folks. The big monitor stays on for use as a fill light, and I have a Coke Zero on hand because when I’m doing events my throat dries out fast because I’m declaiming rather than just speaking. My usual keyboard is over to the side there.
It’s not exactly a high end set-up, but it gets the job done, and that’s what I need. Maybe for the next time around I’ll make an actual little home studio or something. But for now: Here’s how it happens.
4 thoughts on “My Online Tour Setup”
I’m surprised you were even able to get a Web cam. When my wife started working from home a few weeks ago we looked into getting one for her and we couldn’t find one that wasn’t ridiculously expensive and that would arrive before mid-to-late May. The majority of them were shipping from China.
I bought it directly via Logitech rather than a retailer, which helped.
If you want something a bit neater, I would heartily recommend the Roost laptop stand. I’ve had mine for a few years now and it’s been so worth having. You might look at the price tag and think, “How much?!”, but the build quality is great. And whenever you get back to traveling, it’s super easy and lightweight to throw in a bag with you. Mine travels with me every day to my coworking space (or, it did).
I’m impressed. I work as a computer programmer and none of us have cameras on our home computers. So all of our zoom meetings don’t have video or audio (all done on the phone). Yes, we’re supposed to be tech workers, but we program in a dead language (RPG) where the average age of the programmers is around 55. Not leading edge stuff.