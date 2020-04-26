Quarantine, Six Weeks In

Thoughts on six weeks of quarantine (so far):
* I had a really good week last week, with The Last Emperox hitting a bunch of best seller lists and some other good things which I can’t talk about yet falling into place, and aside from that life at home continuing on in a generally pleasant fashion. Yesterday I was out in the yard with Athena and Krissy, and looked back at the house, with trees blooming and the sky blue and filled with fluffy white clouds, and I thought about the fact that I had a really good week, in the middle of a global pandemic.
Which, I don’t know, might seem rude to some folks. I’m not going to pretend that my quarantine experience hasn’t been generally atypical compared to many others, and I’m also not trying to tempt fate here. But also, I think it’s okay to appreciate good moments in bad times. They might be the most important times to appreciate good moments.
* With that said, I’ve definitely not been immune to the stress of the quarantine life. I’m sleeping more, but I’m also sleeping at weirder times, relative to the before times, so I’m not sure all that sleep is much more restful. I’m not being creative at all, which is fine since I’m still on the publicity treadmill for The Last Emperox (five online events next week!), but one day — next Friday, in point of fact — the main PR push for this book will be over and then I do have to be on to the next thing.
And also, I miss friends, many of whom I was supposed to be seeing on the book tour, and I more than mildly resent the virus (which to be clear, is incapable of caring about my resentment) that it deprived me of the ability to see them in the flesh, and to hang out with them and have a meal with them. I keep in contact with most of them online, obviously, and that’s not bad. But if you’ve already made plans to see people, to have that all shelved feels like a loss. Over the last couple of weeks I have been thinking of all the places I was supposed be on any one particular day, and all the people I was supposed to see. It’s saddening.
Also also, I have the mehs pretty hard, in which nothing seems particularly interesting to me, i.e., I’m not watching shows or movies because I can’t be bothered to give some my attention for that long, I’m reading less for the same reason, video games not giving me a jolt, etc. I assume some of this is just general restlessness, but after six weeks we can also just admit quarantine ennui is a real thing that happens to people. Again, the fact I’m doing so much promotional work right now means I’m not entirely trapped in a cycle of anhedonia — I do have to be up for those things — but I’m not going to pretend it’s not a thing I’m experiencing right now.
* All the above, incidentally, is why you have my official permission to tell all those people who are saying that you should develop a new hobby under quarantine and/or if you’re not doing six different things all very well, then you are wasting this precious gift of time, to fuck right off. Motherfuckers, I released a bestseller in quarantine and promoted the crap out of it and am negotiating some genuinely breathtaking business deals and I’m still mostly feeling like sleeping until 3 fucking pm in the afternoon and then going back under the covers an hour and fifteen minutes later. If you’re getting out of bed these days, you’re ahead of the game.
* This was also the week in which our dipshit president suggested looking into the feasibility of injecting people with disinfectants and shining bright lights into people to knock out the coronavirus, followed by the delightful spectacle of some of his acolytes trying to suggest that what he really meant was [insert actual deeply experimental/unproven medical procedure only vaguely in the same ballpark as the president’s dimwitted podium improv here], before the president informed us all that he was just being sarcastic to own the fake news, lol, which was a lovely way for him to hang all his acolytes out to dry. I understand the president is now considering not having daily press conferences anymore, which I suspect is better for him and the rest of us as well.
Commentators are arguing that this is finally the point at which our current president will finally lose the support of his supporters, but, come on. We all know that’s not true. The president could say that he heard a scientist say “Sir, the skin of the human foot heel is the most beautiful anti-virus against corona, it’s really actually fantastic,” and the next day some of his people will have scraped their feet to the goddamned bone and gobbled down the flesh, screaming that they were immune now, OPEN UP THE COUNTRY YOU COWARDS. We’re stuck with these geniuses for the duration, I’m afraid. In other words, please vote in November kthxbye.
* I will say, incidentally, that no one doesn’t want the country opened up and the quarantine lifted. But there appear to be two classes of people in the country at the moment: The ones who listen to scientists, which thankfully appear to be in the majority, and the ones being manipulated by rich conservatives and/or by the politicians being manipulated by rich conservatives. The former understand that waiting to open up the country today means a lower chance of having to close up the country again tomorrow, whilst the latter appear to need their it’s not an assault rifle okay on their person in order to scream about needing a haircut, at whatever state capitol they have been told to congregate at. I don’t wish viral infection on the latter, but I won’t act surprised when it happens. And then the rest of us will have to say in quarantine longer. In short, thanks, assholes.
* The one thing I have been doing with some enthusiasm during this quarantine is taking photos, particularly of Krissy, who is, to be fair, an excellent subject. So to end this post on a high note, a couple recent shots of her. Enjoy, and onward into week seven of the quarantine.
34 thoughts on “Quarantine, Six Weeks In”
Your portraits are great. Next career move…
I mean, if the writing thing doesn’t work out, yes.
Here I’ve been, for years, calling myself a hermit, when all it’s been is that I’ve been getting an A in social distancing way ahead of the rest of you. WHO KNEW?
I hope everyone’s had a good week.
As apocalypses go this one has been fairly quiet. My only lament was that my mother passed away literally a week or two before everything went batshit crazy. I miss her terribly but also thankful that she wasn’t in the hospital or trying to get cancer treatment during all of this.
The rest of the apocalypse has been pretty boring. Doing my best to social distance.
After my umpteenth walk around my neighborhood I have finally noticed your shrubbery. Why hasn’t it grown? Or did you recently replace all your shrubs? You must have good soil, you have an amazing lawn. Why petite shrubs? (This is the discourse of lockdown.)
We have a lawn service that keeps them the size Krissy prefers.
I was basically a hermit before all of this but it’s amazing how once I’m told to be a hermit I want to go places. I don’t, but I suddenly want to be out. Mainly I feel bad for my kids, especially my daughter who had to leave college and do school online and not see her friends.
So well said, John.
Minor edit – “We all that’s not true.” missing a “know”.
What, no binge-watching? With HBO making old classics free, I’m catching up on “The Wire.” Regardless of it being 15 years old, good story-telling doesn’t get stale…
Anhedonia. An isolated island surrounded by the Sea of Melancholy. Buffeted by winds of despair during summer and deluged with rains of misery in the winter, tourists never go there. The inhabitants are said to be oddly comfortable with life on the isle. Few emigrate from the desolate interior through the distant Port of Hope. Bandits of sorrow and disease infest the only road through the towering Heights of Woe. But guided by Prophet Aspiration, an intrepid few make it through on occasion, never to return.
I know I keep reading about people sleeping deep into the afternoon, but not me. I get up as early as ever (or earlier), 6 am many days, and go to bed even earlier than usual. Of course, I do tend to either wake up from an unscheduled nap at odd times of the day or get poked awake by my wife while we’re supposed to be watching television in the evenings.
I walked past you and Krissy at the end of Ytterbium (you were talking to each other and clearly “off” and it seemed rude to intrude), but the one thing I did notice after looking at many many photos of you two is that you’re exactly how I expected (physically), but Krissy is a lot smaller.
She’s really just an average-sized person; it’s just that she looks tall standing next to you, and the only time I ever see her with anything to measure or compare against, it’s in a photo with you. So I was expecting someone over six foot, and uh, no.
Anyway, hi, keep posting the photos of your life and your wife and your pets and your daughter, and keep writing the books, because they are a nice moment of cheer in what are long, grey and rather boring days…
As an introvert, I thought I would handle self-isolation fine, but I quickly came to realize that I need some face to face interaction to stay sane. Phones and screens just don’t work. Sominchat with the neighbours, from a distance. But concentration has been shot. I don’t want to watch tv, and I’m only just reaching the point where I can focus on a book for an entire chapter.
I wonder if when this is over, we’ll ever go back to normal. Certainly, therapists are going to have a lot of work in the next few years.
Please tell Krissy that this working dancer is in awe of her waterlining skills.
The lock down “mehs” are driving me nuts. I’m one of those people lucky(?) enough to be able to work from home in an industry that’s not going to start having layoffs, but I just can’t easily get myself doing *ANYTHING* to speak of after work or on the weekends.
Yeah, the wife and I would often spend most of a weekend at home, but now that we can’t do our usual things? Driving me up a wall.
“Quarennui” is the name of the next band I won’t start.
I do hope they get infected. Why? Other than the naked justice of it, it is because these people don’t do a damn thing unless it impacts them personally. So when they go home and kill grandma, you can expect them to turn into the biggest “Stay at home!” evangelists you’ve ever seen, and if they stay true to form, swear to Dog they’ve been that way the whole time.
It has also been my observation that most of the clowns advocating for opening up the country even if it is going to kill grandma are ardently “pro-life.” Someone make note of that for when things return to normal, so we can remind them of it when they get back to trying to own women as property.
I like your take on things; I’ll need to check this blog more often. Amazing photography by the way; I love the big sky in the house shot and, yes, the Krissy portraits are superb. You are clearly a good photographer but I agree, I don’t think it’s difficult to make this lady look good. Thanks for sharing and looking forward to your next post.
Well, if one has to suffer, it is good to do it in pleasant circumstances. ;>) You are fortunate (as you know), as is my family. Not much I can do for the less fortunate except contribute to the local food shelves. That got depressing, sorry.
You have a very lovely house and yard. I wish we had a big porch.
Jerome:
I would prefer no grandmothers die.
I have 4 people in my orbit who tested positive. I am getting tested tomorrow if they’ll do it.
It used to be this country said things like “money cant buy you happiness” and “your rights end at my nose”. But now we got politicians saying grandma should prepare to sacrifice herself to save wall street, money being more important than living, and we have folks who insist that their right to a haircut overrides everyone else’s right to not die of cv19.
Maybe the stupid was always there. But I prefer not to have to listen to it on the news every night.
Another hermit here, but now so grateful when I do get to actually speak to a living being. Zoom helps. I have insomnia, so I’m not getting the massive sleep benefit, but I am happily working on a few projects, as usual. My pets help with a feeling of companionship. But, yes, there is a feeling of staleness of just being home all the time, except for groceries. At least they’re there.
I’m kind of on the opposite situation: I’m deeply introverted, but my day job is at a grocery store, so I’m “essential” and therefore am getting frankly TOO MUCH human contact right now. I’m not usually prone to large amounts of anxiety, but this situation does get to me, and I find that by the time noontime on Friday rolls around (I’m lucky enough to work M-F), I am mentally shot and I spend the remainder of my shift on Friday in a bit of a haze, holed up in my workroom and trying to avoid humans as much as possible. I could, quite honestly, do with a bit of quarantine right now. (For other personal reasons I can’t indulge any of the vacation time I have coming to me right now, otherwise…I would.)
Yeah, all true, and maybe if we all start cutting our own hair the weed-whacker effect will become trendy. Could happen.
I am full of the blah. I a voracious reader and I have finished exactly zero novels since the Pandemic started. It is super frustrating. I have your new book. I have an advance copy of the new Martha Wells and Michael Connelly books. I just can’t concentrate. The only TV I have been able to watch is old stuff because then I don’t really have to pay attention. So, I rewatched Bosch and started on Community. I started my distance learning class for my middle school students this last week and that seems to have helped. I might actually finish a book today.
I’m about Krissy’s age, and she is really rocking the white streaks in her hair.
Krissy is, of course, lovely, but you knew that.
Your house, though…. I REALLY like that house.
And the creeping depression? With you on that one too. I have to remind myself, to paraphrase, “The dumb you will always have with you,” and if you hang out with intelligent people, well, there are always those on the other end of the scale to make 100 an average score. Some of them are genuinely nice people. The ones who make me angry are the intelligent ones who see all this as their golden opportunity to game the system. Names spring to mind…
I will say, incidentally, that no one doesn’t want the country opened up and the quarantine lifted.
This has yet to sink in with some commentators, who are keen on delivering the insight that there are (wait for it) two equally wrong sides — one that wants everything to open up immediately and the other that putatively wants the quarantine to last until the end of time — and the genius commentator is here to deliver the brilliant insight that at some point we will have to make some decisions about when to open back up. To quote Colonel James in Boogie Nights: “Oh, do you think so, doctor?”
If Scalzi would like to go after those commentators with the mallet of correction, that would be lovely, but I fear it would be a wasted effort.
“Quarantine Ennui”
Eyup … Everyone has it, in varying doses. Mine has passed for now… ooo need to finishing that new Scalzi book that has been sitting there.
You can’t imagine how glad I am to hear that “quaranennui” is a real thing that others are feeling. I also am WFH, but when I’m not working I’m scouring YouTube for things to watch and reading ebooks from the library at blazing speed and playing Solitaire, and NOT working on my glass. (I did finally begin work on a new piece today.)
But: so odd. It’s as if, when you have a surfeit of Time, your internal processes slow down. Like wakeful hibernation, maybe. A strong inclination to do nothing at all. I have found that getting outside and taking a long walk shakes it off somewhat; but, of course, one has to be motivated to do so.
Over the last month a couple of books I had preordered showed up on my Kindle. The first to arrive is part of series by another author. That evening, after dinner, I started to read. I was enjoying it.
Just before the end of the first chapter I stopped reading. I was enjoying the story. It was what I expected for that author in that series. Good entertainment. But I just couldn’t do it. I couldn’t read something new, something where I didn’t know what was going to happen. I was worried about a horrible twist that would destroy the series for me (something that author wouldn’t do, not her style).
I haven’t finished that book yet. Normally I would have finished it in one sitting that first evening.
I haven’t started The Last Emperox yet. I’m sure I will enjoy it. But the joy of reading something new just isn’t there right now.
That night, I stopped reading the other author’s new book and switched to one of her older books. Not part of a series but a stand alone novel. One I’ve read a few times. One that I new had a reasonably happy ending. A book that qualifies as comfort food.
The thing is I’m in a good place. I am still being paid. I would be ok if I wasn’t being paid due to savings. I have food to eat and a house to live in. I’ve lived alone for decades so I’m used to being in the house by myself. I should be the poster person for how to handle this pandemic. I’m not.
My sleep schedule is messed up. I am having trouble concentrating. I ended up taking a sabbatical from work (originally scheduled for later this year) since I wasn’t performing like I should be. I needed to get away from trying to concentrate on writing technical documents while stuck at home. I’ve been working at home one or two days a week for years with no issues. Almost forty years ago I started a business and worked at home for almost five years. Suddenly it’s hard to be productive.
I’m looking forward to reading The Last Emperox once I finally feel like reading new things again.
Dear John,
Seeing as I work for myself from home and don’t go out at all most days, this shouldn’t be affecting me s much as it has (with symptoms somewhat akin to yours). I’ve observed, in myself and others, what I call the cat-door syndrome.
Now that I am required to stay at home I feel a lot like a cat faced with a closed door–
“Well, no, I didn’t want to be on the other side of that door… until you closed it!”
pax / Ctein
I’ve started watching West Wing and about half way through season one found myself thinking “Oh that’s what it’s like with an adult in the White House”. Then yesterday I watched A House Divided and am now thinking we’re watching the death throes of America as we knew it. Scary times.
I’ve been incredibly lucky, work from home on a small island with no known community transmission apart from one cluster at the other end of the island. I feel for my friends, especially the ones in the States.
Your house! I have porch envy – I love a wrap-around porch. There aren’t many in the SF Bay Area, so I mostly enjoy pictures.