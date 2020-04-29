It’s the “kaleidoscope” setting on a camera app I was playing with. Yeah, that’ll stick with you when you’re trying to get to sleep tonight. Oh, and just for good measure, here it is in black and white:
Sweet dreams!
30 thoughts on “And Now, The Most Terrifying Self Portrait I’ve Done This Week”
I’m not seeing the effect here, Scalzi. Don’t you always look like this?
I’ve done a few with that Google Deep Dream AI that are fairly disturbing.
Please make the bad man stop.
Your camera app developers were too preoccupied with whether or not they could, they never stopped to ask themselves if they should
Almost as terrifying as the “burritos” you make.
Yep, that’s some Howard Phillips fodder right there.
INTO THE ChURRO OF MADNESS
I see alternating wieners and eye wieners.
Eye wieners are pretty disturbing.
Cover of the next book, I think. Although the title “Colour out of Space” is already taken.
That scene in Dr. Strange with the fractal hands was less squicky than this.
Looks like a still from one of Cyriak’s vids on Youtube. You should animate it!
Heading over to antipope now to watch for Charles’ post about how he now must abandon the Laundry Files universe because this is more horrible than what he had planned for the next novel.
Predatory sea monster!
The black and white is somehow worse…
Someone is bored.
Oooo, what if I click on this button? And how about this one?
Can I click both buttons at once?
There’s a science fiction story in there, screaming to get out.
Much better (or worse, call it what you will) in black and white.
And I think we’ve just had a suggestion you give us a burrito next. Preferably one with eyes, or at least m&m’s.
Do you read Sutter Cane?
Aaaaiiii!
A beholder! Run for your lives!
“This week”?
The Scalzi Pit… the latest Star Wars Reccon. Boba Fett was thrown into the Scalzi Pit.
I dunno, I’m getting an “ancient warrior helmet” vibe from the black and white one.
I’m imagining it as the cover of a very history-nerd metal album. Like, if Myke Cole had a metal band? Ooh, if Scalzi and Myke were in a metal band together?
I don’t know. Maybe a contest between these and the burrito pic for your new author pic?
Crikey!
Why are you doing this to us, John? Hmmmm??
John…
Are you OK, John?
The outer circle is obviously your face all kaleidoscoped up. The very most inner part is very geometric looking. But the middle section looks like the head and mouth parts of some deep sea arthropod larva.
you are so terribly bored, best get to writing
When I saw the color photo on your blog, Laurie Spiegel’s “Old Wave” (www.youtube.com/watch?v=xScbfddrBRU) was playing on Spotify, and for a moment there was some kind of synesthetic/psychedelic effect at work where it seemed like the photo was PULSING….
I was just thinking to myself, aren’t kittens wonderful? So soft and fluffy! I could just snorgle them forever!
What’s that thing…on the left, there?