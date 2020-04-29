Uncategorized

Webb School Days, Vol. 1: A Playlist

John Scalzi8 Comments

8 thoughts on “Webb School Days, Vol. 1: A Playlist

  1. Had to get to the last two before finding something I was listening to in the ’80’s — but then I’m a little older than you

  3. Yeah, that’s about right (with more Bowie for me). I would, like Tim, add a bunch of American hardcore and speed metal to my 80’s playlist; and probably some Dire Straits, Grateful Dead and reggae towards the end.

  4. Some great deep cuts there…haven’t thought about “Your Silent Face” in years…I usually listen to “Substance” when I need a shot of New Order.

    And I second Tim and Chris on the addition of music with a bit more guitar and less synth…nd can’t forget some of the dance music either.

    Gene Loves Jezebel comes to mind…and the Beastie Boys…and Jane’s Addiction…
    and the best album of the decade (IMHO) Bad Brains “I Against I”… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81ZXPeIKWEM

    Reminds me of how much I miss the old deep cuts played during the retro lunch hour on the best Collage/Alternative/Modern Rock radio station ever…WBRU in Providence RI…now off the air and signal sold to a Christian radio network.(sigh)

  8. If you are interested in music like this, please check out Sunday Night Vinyl on 104.1 Real Radio (you can listen to it on iHeart Radio if you live outside of Orlando, FL) Sunday Nights 7-10PM. You can find info about it on Facebook, and Instagram. There is also a Twitter. The show is all request (sadly not live right now due to COVID 19), though the host Erik Dennison will play some new stuff with the requests. Request are made through Facebook or Instagram.

