I made a playlist of some songs I listened to, when I went to @TheWebbSchools back in the 80s. Care to take a listen? The Spotify link awaits you below.https://t.co/1vzGUikCZ7 pic.twitter.com/OWSBelznyQ
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) April 29, 2020
And in case you don’t have Spotify, here’s the playlist in YouTube form:
Share:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
8 thoughts on “Webb School Days, Vol. 1: A Playlist”
Had to get to the last two before finding something I was listening to in the ’80’s — but then I’m a little older than you
Not quite enough punk and metal to be exactly mine, but pretty darn close otherwise.
Yeah, that’s about right (with more Bowie for me). I would, like Tim, add a bunch of American hardcore and speed metal to my 80’s playlist; and probably some Dire Straits, Grateful Dead and reggae towards the end.
Some great deep cuts there…haven’t thought about “Your Silent Face” in years…I usually listen to “Substance” when I need a shot of New Order.
And I second Tim and Chris on the addition of music with a bit more guitar and less synth…nd can’t forget some of the dance music either.
Gene Loves Jezebel comes to mind…and the Beastie Boys…and Jane’s Addiction…
and the best album of the decade (IMHO) Bad Brains “I Against I”… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81ZXPeIKWEM
Reminds me of how much I miss the old deep cuts played during the retro lunch hour on the best Collage/Alternative/Modern Rock radio station ever…WBRU in Providence RI…now off the air and signal sold to a Christian radio network.(sigh)
_AVALON_ by Roxy Music. One of my favorite albums of all time.
Those are some excellent choices and a lot of what I listened to too! Must go back and have some listen….
Power, Corruption & Lies… like the track Age of Consent as well.
If you are interested in music like this, please check out Sunday Night Vinyl on 104.1 Real Radio (you can listen to it on iHeart Radio if you live outside of Orlando, FL) Sunday Nights 7-10PM. You can find info about it on Facebook, and Instagram. There is also a Twitter. The show is all request (sadly not live right now due to COVID 19), though the host Erik Dennison will play some new stuff with the requests. Request are made through Facebook or Instagram.