Week Seven Quarantine Report

We’ve reached the “Take Arty Black and White Pictures of a Telephone Pole” stage of the quarantine, so, you know, well done us.
* And just how was this week in quarantine, Scalzi? I mean, oddly enough, it was… fine? Not terrible, not great, and I’ve gotten to the point, I guess, where it doesn’t feel all that weird anymore. Again, it helps that “stay in your house and only see family and pets” is my default when I’m at home anyway, but the existential aspect of “you must stay at home” was not this last week weighing on me with any real urgency. It was just, meh, another week at the house. I do think it helps that the weather is now at a point where it’s consistently not cold — welcome to May! — so being able to step out of the house and not feel the immediate need to go right back in is nice. Yesterday it got up to eighty degrees! I’ll take it!
* I do think, leaving aside the politically-motivated bigoted gun-toting dipshits for a moment, a lot of people have gotten to the “we’re bored with quarantine” moment of things. This is different from the “we’re bored in quarantine” feeling everyone’s had for, what, two months now? This is different; this is the feeling of fuck it, imma see people and if I barf up a lung later, well, that’s on me. Honestly at this point I can’t say that I’m unsympathetic, even if understand that the science of viral outbreaks strongly suggests this will end up with a bunch of people barfing up a lung come Memorial Day.
To be clear: I don’t recommend going “fuck it,” and just dealing with the consequences later. For my own part, my May plans are to stay at home and do what I’ve basically been doing for the last couple months, although with fewer promotional appearances and (hopefully) more actual writing. I am saying I understand why people feel at that point. It’s not all about people being politically manipulated. It does have something with people feeling lonely and purposeless — and also, you know, worried about jobs and money and the future and things like that, which are tied into politics, but are also things which hit on a personal level, too.
* With that said, let’s not pretend that the rush to “get back to business” in defiance of science isn’t rooted substantially in politics. As others have pointed out, a state telling people to go back to work well in advance to it “flattening the curve” in terms of infections and deaths will likely save it from having to shell out more for unemployment, especially in Republican-controlled states where the capacity for handling unemployment has been whittled away to begin with.
Also, it’s becoming clear that the virus is generally affecting poor and/or minority communities substantially more than it’s affecting better off, white communities (this is, no surprise, correlated with those poor/minority communities having more health problems related to less ability to access health care). So lots of white people have been able to delude themselves into thinking that actually this thing isn’t that bad, especially if they live in places where they have not (yet) come into contact with people who have had the virus themselves. Alternately, there are white folks who understand what’s going on but actively don’t care if poor/minority communities are adversely affected because they “need a haircut” and/or just don’t give a shit what happens to those people, because they’re racist fucknuggets.
The science does seem to suggest we’re all setting ourselves up for a second round of infection and death and economic turmoil, but the politics of the moment, most specifically on the right, seems to have landed on the idea that it’s fine if some people die, because those people are probably old and/or poor and/or not white. This isn’t casting unwarranted aspersions, since there are conservative politicians and “thinkers” on record saying that they’re fine with people dying if it gets the economy chugging along again. And, well. They’re going to get their way, at least for a little while. I don’t think it’s going to work the way they want it to. But that’s what happens when you put ideology ahead of logic.
(“But what about Ohio?” Our governor is re-opening the state this month in stages — you can now go to the doctor and dentist again, and later this month retail shops will be open, all with certain procedures in place to protect workers and customers. And, we’ll see; I think DeWine and his people have handled things well to this point, a rarity among GOPers, but I also worry it’s too early. We’ll find out. At the very least I have faith at this point that our governor has been listening to actual scientists and understands the risks they’ve laid out to him.)
* I should just say I want to be wrong with the above — I would be delighted with COVID-19 being managed and more people not getting sick or dying, just with what we have on offer now. I would be happy to be able to sit in a restaurant or fly on a plane or visit friends casually. As I said last week, no one wants quarantine to continue; this isn’t fun for anyone, even the introverts. I would be very happy, in a month, to be the one to whom “We told you so” is being said to, rather than me being the one saying it. Please, please, please, prove me wrong. Just don’t be pissy with me if I’m not.
Week Seven Quarantine Report
Thanks for this post; I found this post really interesting and engaging. Your writing voice is very fun to follow and I totally identify with your point that starting at home is your default, but this imposition of having to do it changes the tone entirely. We are the same in that respect.
Today, with DeMine withdrawing the mask order just because people don’t like it shortly after Stillwater, Oklahoma backed off its mask order because people threatened people who tried to enforce it, is the day where I’ve basically resigned myself to the fact that this is all going to come raging back and the number of dead is going to be a *lot* more than it should be.
Meanwhile, in Michigan, the fucknuggets brandishing AR-15s, “Arbeit macht frei” slogans, rebel flags, and banners literally calling for “FREEEDOM!!!”, are storming the state office buildings, screaming spittle-flecked slogans in the faces of National Guards members, all because they need a haircut? And in Ohio, terrorizing private citizens with whom they disagree?
As any fule kno, if these people weren’t white, they’d probably be dead. Coronavirus not only selectively harms people of color and the poor in general, it also spares white people from the consequences of outrageous behavior.
Sorry,; I should have noted that Dr. Amy Acton is Ohio’s Director of Public Health. She’s not a private citizen; but she’s entitled not to be harassed at her home by ammosexuals.
The weather is warming up and people are getting stupid. I expect states will have to reinstitute restrictions. And I expect the Trump Clown Show to continue screwing things up. This is all very far from over.
Oh, I am bored, but also prefer staying alive and not endangering others to the alternatives. I can sit in my yard or stroll around in a mask if I need to get out.
Honestly, the range of COVID-19 illness, from asymptomatic to mild symptoms to very very sick to dead, terrifies me. Better bored, temporarily, than dead, permanently.
Mississippi relaxed its restrictions on April 24, and was planning to relax them further this weekend, but the case count spiked. Took about 5 days lag time.
Staying at home and only going out as necessary=my life. Here I thought I’ve been a disabled hermit all these years, only to have it be excellent preparation for Ye Olde Quarantine.
Over the past six week, 30,300,000 people have lost their jobs. As of May 2, 64,283 U.S. deaths were attributed to Covid-19.
For every life the virus has claimed, government mitigation efforts have claimed 471 jobs. That’s a fact. How many lives have been saved? That’s anyone’s guess.
People are not only losing their fear of the virus in large numbers, they have already lost their jobs in large numbers.
The stay-at-home status quo is crumbling. People in high risk categories (you know who you are) should stay inside. Everybody else in lower risk categories should be allowed back to work.
I’m not the state and local tax base. And I did not approve this message.
First reaction to the picture – ‘F*ing bittersweet’. Context, that vine is an invasive species and some friends and I are clearing an area of that, and ‘Russian olive’ and a few other species that are threatening habitat.
I’ll actually read the rest later when I’m not po’d any more ;-)
Pedro, reminding everyone that if efforts work, it will look like it will all be for nothing, and also conveniently eliding the costs associated with all the people who were sick but did not die. Your attempt to make your essentially political argument look like reasonable moderation is not working as well as you want it to, Pedro. But again, if I’m wrong, you’ll be entitled to tell me so.
I’m glad I actually logged in to see the whole thing on the webpage for a change, because I enjoyed the photo. Went slightly over the top contrasty-wise, but that just fine today.
Yeah, I’ve been of the opinion (and I’m sure shared among certain Colorado politicians right now) that I’d rather the government be “credibly” accused of overreacting and overreaching with a sub-K death count in the state, than to not do enough and have a +10K death count in the state because not only did the case count go nuclear, but because of the resulting hospitalizations overwhelming the system to the point that they had to make tough choices of who should get treatment and who didn’t.
What is likely to happen: places that take the Trump Reopening Strategy, i.e. “No, the numbers aren’t going down and we don’t have testing or tracking, but we have to reopen sooner or later so fuck it, plus it is 90% a hoax to hurt Trump anyway and no worse than the flu” are almost surely going to see big jumps in infected people and, you know, deaths.
I wish someone could give me a logical explanation why taking an argument that could logically be made (time to reopen?) is dressed up with the inexcusable – assault weapons, Confederate flags, threats of violence.
As I’ve noted elsewhere, the economy can (and almost certainly will) come back, but the dead won’t, ever. Also, of course, the number of gravely ill who will suffer both short-term and (likely, given what we’re learning about the disease) over the long term will be their own drag on the economy. Pushing to restart the economy when the virus has not been contained (or more accurately, successfully managed) will have its own substantial costs in money and people. I’d argue it’s better to get it right the first time than fuck up and have to go back to square one with this, but others might disagree.
Dear Pedro,
Absolute numbers are factual but they deceive. Currently, the death rate is growing slowly. But even if it were flat or slightly declining, this would not be good! It’s not like getting past the eye of the hurricane– the storm has settled in for an indefinite stay.
Covid-19 is already the #1 killer in the US. More people, by 50% die from CONFIRMED cases each day than die from heart disease, previously the #1 killer. When likely-but-not-confirmed cases (for which there are numerous lines of evidence) are taken into account, Covid-19 kills as many people as heart disease and cancer combined. Before c-19, they were responsible for about 60% of the deaths in the US. This is not an insignificant change.
At the present rate, to reach herd immunity requires 20-30 times as many people to die as have already. Assuming there is a herd immunity. The track record on that, for respiratory illnesses is not good. If we’re fortunate, we can get this down to being the #2 or #3 killer, but it likely doesn’t go away.
Prospects for treatment are looking good, but we don’t know how many months off that is. And “looking good” is not the same as certainty.
Everyone is hoping for a vaccine, but that’s at least a year off (in any kind of mass production) and that is only if we are extremely lucky. Our track record is very mixed. See SARS-CoV, see influenza, see HIV , see the common cold. It could be more than a year. It could be indefinitely far in the future. Anyone who says they know better has not studied the medicine.
We are NOT in a good position, medically, and we are not even past the worst.
Implying that the damage to people’s livelihoods has and will have exceeded the damage done by the pandemic needs more than a quoting of facile, misleading numbers. Show me a sociological/econometric analysis, show me the point at which we minimize the human losses due to plague and poverty combined. Until someone does that, it’s just empty posturing.
Show me data, show me a model (DON’T show me some random opinion piece; they’re a dime a dozen, even from economists, these days). I’m willing to consider you’re right. But absent an analysis? Nuh, uh.
You made a sensitive and intelligent observation a few weeks back, about this being a devil’s balancing act and no one had given us a how-to manual. (I’m paraphrasing, ’cause I didn’t look it up, but I trust I got the gist?) Please don’t blow it now.
pax / Ctein
I really liked the picture. It encompasses my reaction from this side of the pond where our libertarian Prime Minister not only acquired Covid-19 but almost died as a result of it. This came as a bit of a surprise to him since he had hitherto assumed that his innate superiority naturally ensured that he would breeze through with trifling symptoms; it’s a pity that Trump didn’t get a similar reality-check.
Still, here we are with the third highest death rate in the world and 50% of last week’s new cases were healthcare workers; as I have mentioned before my daughter is a consultant physician in an Acute Medical Unit and thus vulnerable to catching it from the idiots who didn’t realise just how unpleasant barfing up a lung is and now want nice doctors to miraculously keep them alive and with no long term I’ll health consequences, of which there seem to be quite a few. Sigh.
Thank you for the picture. As for myself, I’ll do my best to continue to socially isolate, which comes easily for me, as I am a natural-born curmudgeon. Why I chose to go to work at Parkland Hospital here in Dallas, is rather off for me. Although I do like walking through the halls where JFK and Lee Harvey passed before me. (I work in the old building, where they tried their best to save JFK, and said meh about Lee Harvey). May you, Krissy, and Athena be well, as well as all the dogs and cats.
John, you said, ” the economy can (and almost certainly will) come back”
I’m not so sure about that, at least not anywhere close to the it was before. The people who are sick and dying in droves – minorities – are the same people who keep the economy going. They work at necessary and thankless jobs at amazingly low wages.
Now, after perhaps 10-20 percent of those people are left incapable of working, who will perform those tasks? Either they won’t be performed, and the overlying goods and services won’t be available, Or, they will be available, but at a higher cost because well, we have to pay the people more money to get the job done. So, in either case, we’re going to see inflation.
I remember inflation back in the 70s. It was a real problem, almost as bad as terrible unemployment.
So, will the economy come back? I’m not so sure about that.
Bill Nelson:
It will come back. I didn’t say soon. Or easily!
I like how Canada and Britain have five things they have been constantly checking before relaxing the lockdown. And now finally in parts of Canada they have the graphs to show it’s OK to relax in a controlled slow deliberate way. On the BBC they show Blacks in the U.S. having more health problems, and they show the US protestors with guns being white.
Since the last Scalzi quarantine report I’ve had time to think. The depression part explains some of my behaviour from decades ago, that I didn’t understand at the time.
Now I wonder: Will I have a lack of interest in the outside world before I’m much older? Is my lack of activity, now, my future when I retire? In three years? Strange how “doing nothing” except for “getting out” can make such a big difference in my life. Maybe for me “getting out” was being used as a distraction, for all this time. Not nice to think about, but there you are.
Oh yeah, I forgot, but normally I do have weekly hobbies where I mingle with people. Praise the Lord
Unfortunately, we appear to be dealing with human nature. The same rush to return to normal happened after the first wave in 1918, encouraged by the dampening impact of the warmer weather on transmission.
That part is fact, and this part is my opinion – in 1918, there wasn’t a cultural addiction to sound bites and instant gratification, and I’m not sure we can say the same now. I’m concerned that that will cause an amplification of problem.
Combine that with the politics, and it’s just a matter of time before we have a second wave (at least two – people often forget that there was a third wave in 1919.)
Opening up the economy is not a one-dimensional measure. There are things that might make sense to open up soon, but may necessarily be tightened up again
a long time after that in order to loosen up something else. This does not mean any of those decisions were wrong.
I’m here in the center of the storm – NYC. We’re seeing a spike in deaths that dwarfs 9/11 every WEEK. And while it’s slowing, it’s only slowing because of social distancing.
So at the end of the day I’m pretty sure the “reopen the country” types are massively ignorant, just plain fine with a weekly 9/11 in NYC or both.
And, Oh, BTW, I’ve had the virus. Everyone in my household has had the virus. I’ve been 18 days without symptoms, and waited until 14 to go out shopping as if was only potentially dangerous . And I’ll bet you $5 that if we “reopen the country” most people reopening it won’t do any of this. They’ll go out after minor symptoms, infect others, and this will spread.
My limited symptoms were bad enough. One partner has had a whole week of debilitating exhaustion
AND WE WERE LUCKY. There’s no way for it to always be this way. It could have killed one of us. It could have put all of us in the hospital and left our kid with no parents to care for them
So, “reopen the country” people, that’s the thing you’re absolutely, incontrovertibly, risking. Not just for yourselves, but everyone you force back to work.