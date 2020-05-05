Thoughts on Cameras in the Age of Excellent Cell Phone Photos

I noted here, I believe, that recently my dSLR, my Nikon d750, basically crapped itself, most likely from a faulty mirror mechanism. This wasn’t entirely a surprise to me — it had developed a hiccup several months back where the first photo after being turned on was a black rectangle as the camera remembered it needed to get the mirror out of the way to take a photo. I was not happy about this state of affairs but neither was I terribly put out; I have had the camera a sufficiently long time, and have taken a sufficiently large number of photos with it — literally hundreds of thousands of them — that I feel like I have gotten real value from the camera. I can repair it (and probably will, eventually, to pass it along), but I’ve thinking of getting a new camera for some time now. Now, as it turns out, will be the perfect time.
But here’s an actual quandary: I want a new, dedicated camera, but I am also, if not cheap, exactly (and here I look around my office at computers and musical instruments), someone for whom utility-to-price is a huge motivator in purchasing. Which is to say that if I don’t think I’m going to get a lot of use from something — “use” being a very flexible term in this formulation, but let’s not go there now — then I can’t justify the price in my head. So right now I’m asking myself the question: Can I actually justify buying a new dedicated camera?
The reason why this is a question: Well, look at the photo above, of a dandelion, which I took on my walk yesterday. I took it with my Pixel 4; I saw the dandelion, bent down a bit, took the photo and then kept walking. Then I came home, fiddled with it some in Photoshop, and at the end of it had a picture that’s in many ways as good as one I might get out of a dSLR — a dedicated camera. So, do I need a dedicated camera at all?
Another example:
The top photo here is taken with a Nikon d5100 dSLR, an older but still serviceable dedicated camera that I’m using since the d750 crapped out. The bottom photo is taken with the Pixel 4. Both pictures were taken within seconds of each other — look at the cloud shapes for confirmation of that — and both are jpgs taken directly from the camera without any further editing on my part.
Which is the better photo? Ultimately, it’s primarily a subjective matter, I think — but that’s just it: It’s a subjective choice between a dedicated camera using a very expensive lens, and a cell phone camera. The dedicated camera here is nine years old, but the cell phone camera has a imaging sensor that could fit into the corner of the dSLR’s sensor. The d5100 relies on the user to work on the photo manually, either in-camera by fiddling with settings, or afterward in Photoshop, while the Pixel 4 lets the mighty power of Google’s machine learning do all the heavy lifting. There are choices to be made and preferences one might have, but at the end of the day, neither photo is so far and away objectively better — in terms of the technical aspects of the photo — that you would say a dedicated camera is necessary, on the basis of these photos.
So again: What utility will I get out of a new, dedicated camera, when the cameras in phones do such a very good job these days?
The answer for me might be paradoxical to some, and it is: The better cell phone cameras get, the more frustrated I get with their limitations — and the more I recognize how much better a dedicated camera is for those situations.
Let’s go back to the Pixel phones, with their cameras. I should note that they are and have been very, very good cameras, enough so that if I go somewhere and I don’t bring a dSLR, I don’t worry too much if I’m still going to be able to get good pictures. I even wrote about this fact previously.
But that said, their limitations — and the limitations of other very good cell phone cameras — still will pop out at you if you are more than a casual photographer. Their small sensors can only capture so much light and Google’s (or Apple’s or Samsung’s) AI can only compensate so much, and the choices they make are ones you have to live with whether you want to or not. The lenses on camera phones are likewise limited, which is why Google/Apple/Etc have spent so much time creating “portrait” modes to offer fake blur that their lenses can’t provide, and why literally everybody’s nose looks so damn big in selfies. Yes, you can buy add-on lenses for cell phones, but at that point the financial buy-in is high enough that you should start asking if it might not make more sense to get a dedicated camera.
Also, good luck getting a photo like the one above from a cell phone, unless you’re directly on stage with the musicians, sticking a phone in their face while they’re performing. And even then the phone is going to struggle with focus and lighting in ways that mean the chances of you getting that live candid shot before the bouncers haul your ass off the stage is fairly low. There are camera apps on phones that allow you to specify ISO and shutter speed and other technical aspects of your photography, to be sure. But again, if you’re the sort of person for whom all of that matters (and you are comfortable fiddling around with these things), the chances are pretty good you’ve already got a dedicated camera, and you’ll be using that for everything put pickup shots.
Or to put it another way: cell phone cameras have gotten good enough that they will do 90% to 95% of everything that the average person would ever want out of a camera. And that is an unalloyed good thing! Everyone should have a camera that flexible and useful to them. But if you’re an avid photographer (or a professional photographer), you spend so much more of your time than the average person in the 5%-to-10% area where cell phones fall down, that you become painfully aware of how far they have yet to go, regardless of how far they have come. This isn’t about snobbery (or more accurately, shouldn’t be) — it’s about use cases. For how I use cameras, my Pixel phone, as wonderful as the photography out of it is on a regular basis, still can’t give me everything I want and need, and it’s frustrating for me that it can’t.
Which is why as cell phone cameras become better, I still find myself reaching for my dSLR, and why, in fact, I ordered a brand new one, which is scheduled to arrive at my house tomorrow (details forthcoming! Wait until it arrives!). I love my Pixel 4 camera, and I love that I always have a “good enough” camera on me. But “good enough” is still not good enough for everything I want to do, and for every picture I want to take. I will get enough use out a dedicated camera that it is still worth the expense for me. I suspect that will continue to be the case for a while.
16 thoughts on “Thoughts on Cameras in the Age of Excellent Cell Phone Photos”
As an addendum, I will say that personally speaking I suspect that my Pixel 4 is a more capable camera than my nine-year-old Nikon d5100 for everything but portraiture — I get so much noise and grain out of sky and sunset pictures from the 5100 that it becomes an exercise in frustration, even with good lenses and decent conditions. Still, I would unhesitatingly use the 5100 for photos of people over the Pixel, and did, for the pictures I took of Krissy on her 50th birthday. The Pixel can take good portraiture, but it takes more effort.
Sometimes the best camera is the one you have on you. Had you not ended this post by telling us you’ve already bought a new dSLR my suggestion would have been to consider a mirrorless camera. As that technology improves you might want to consider one in the future. I have lots of money sunk into my dSLR with cameras, lenses, flashes, etc., but mirrorless is something I’m considering for the future. So much lighter, and if the quality is there, well, might have to go for it.
A trained commercial photographer, its the edge cases that I need a full frame with strobes. But like “god of the gaps” as the science to religion, my iPhone pro is doing more of work on the street than my M10. The full-frame’s are becoming the camera of the gaps.
Catfriend99:
I will indeed explain why I got a dSLR over a mirrorless when I write up the new camera. It is a tale fraught with whiny indecision! But don’t worry, I will make it interesting.
As catfriend99 said, a mirrorless would be a great choice for you. Nikon makes a full-frame one that comes with an adapter that lets you keep using all the Nikkor glass you have.
I have the Z50 and it’s great. APS-C, but great. It replaced an old Canon Digital Rebel. I only had 2 lenses for that, and a flash, and found a good home for it. The viewfinder is amazing. I don’t need my reading glasses to use it! Just like an SLR!
JS: Yes, you can buy add-on lenses for cell phones, but at that point the financial buy-in is high enough that you should start asking if it might not make more sense to get a dedicated camera.
For me, the issue is not so much the expense of the add-on-lens-hacks (they seem to top out around $100-$200) but just that the results have been pretty bad in my experience. I’d like to do more macro photography — nature, mostly — and it’s hard to justify spending a couple of $K for a rig that I would probably use 6 times a year at best.
Wiredog:
Too late. The new dSLR is bought. Also, I personally disagree that they would be a great choice for me. As noted, I will walk people through my choice when it arrives.
Looking forward to the explanation!
I still miss my old Nikon FM2. Sigh. Young, booze-and-drug-addled me, was such an idiot…
My Canon Rebel XT is still taking great photos, thankfully – I think I bought it the year after my youngest son was born, so it’s close to 15 years old at this point. I use it mostly for zoom and landscape shots or, as you pointed out, situations where depth of field is likely to be important. It’s amusing that is does feel superfluous much of the time, though – I brought it on our last vacation, and used it all of twice, which hardly merited the space in the luggage. That said, I’m looking forward to reading about your new toy!
Please someday discuss best camera for taking pictures of the moon. I will say my iPhone 6s (yes, ancient in cell phone years) does not do well there.
This reminds me a bit of considering whether or not I want to get a new laptop, as my old one (somewhere around 10-12 years old) is starting to lose functionality. For most of what I’d use it for, my desktop and tablet do the jobs — the tablet is more comfortable to carry around in my purse for reading/web browsing/email, and the desktop is generally going to give me more utility (and a larger screen). But I used my old laptop for teaching (I am a college professor) and to work on things while I travel (where having a dedicated keyboard and a bit more oomph in the processor helps), so I might put in the funds. But most of that is work stuff; if I didn’t have the job I did, I’d probably go without a laptop and be fine. (I effectively am now; of course, at the moment, I’m teaching from home and not traveling, so none of that matters.)
Absolutely agree about frustration with cell phone limitations. When I am working again–optimist as I am!–I plan to get a Canon top–of-the-line lens set and hang them on a basic Canon body. Reasons for me: I know just enough photography to want to get better on options the cell phone simply doesn’t support, and basics that unaccountably aren’t in them, like improved color palettes. I am frustrated by the fact that the Samsung Galaxy color space is nowhere near the fidelity approached by a dedicated camera.
That doesn’t mean I will stop taking pictures with the cell phone. On-the-go composition? Perfect. Documentation for various aspects of daily life–like the skateboarder who was blow-drying her hair as she rolled through the city street, or that crazy bumper sticker/billboard/sign…cell phone is great.
What I find is that the cell phone insidiously saps my skill at careful, clean, very precise shots–it’s very convenience encourages me to get casual. But that casualness has a place.
That said–a cell phone mount on a monocular lens is The Bomb for shooring birds at bird feeders and other close-in wildlife. I’m using a $52 monocular with an adjustable cell phone mount, and it definitely outperforms the fancier monocular for $189 with built-in camera and night vision. So, no good owl photos!
Wishing you luck on your ruminations….
Chris S
For cell phones, the Pixels from Google are OK at astrophotography. You really need a tripod for them to get the best results. If you use a camera where you can set f-stop, shutter speed, and ISO, the moon is a sunlit object so the settings for that will usually work.
I think you have pretty much summarized my dilemma too. I still fall back on my Lumix G2 when I want to do anything other than take snaps. Trouble is, the camera weighs a ton, needs a suite of (expensive) dedicated lenses and at the end of it all, it is not so convenient for just posting pictures to the WWW which sadly, is what I do most of the time.
I was going to answer the question “Why get a dedicated camera?” with two words:
Interchangeable lenses.
If you’re doing anything at all specialized – wildlife, macro, wide-angle, architectural photography – the cell phone camera won’t do, because specialized, dedicated lenses are almost always what you’ll need in that 90-95% range you mention. I take enough photos of buildings that I seriously considered buying a tilt-swivel lens, then realized this is something I do mostly on city vacations and I’m better off renting such a lens a couple of times a year. (Or maybe buying used, but who sells those things???)
When I bought my dSLR (a Canon Rebel), I looked at mirrorless cameras as well. I disliked what I saw in the viewfinder so much that it took me two minutes to decide against them. The electronic viewfinder was too artificial for me and looked gray compared to the brightness of the dSLRs. I have aging eyes that take -13 diopters of correction, so…the brightness mattered a lot to me.
I got the Rebel, rather than a prosumer camera, which is what I started out looking for, because of the price/utility tradeoff you mention. The things I can do to take better photos have more to do with my skill level than how fancy the equipment is. Also, the prosumer cameras I looked at were too damn heavy for me to handle comfortably, and the best camera is often the one that you are physically comfortable handling and will use.
Lastly, I’d rather spend money on more lenses than a fancier camera.
One’s mileage will vary on all of this.
Unless I’m intentionally going out to shoot something (like a video for pay, going to someplace whose photos or video I’ll want to preserve, or doing potential headshots for Tammy), I find hauling a serious camera around to be a major PitA, and will just use my iPhone camera (now that it’s the 11 Pro, I’m even getting good shots on a regular basis!). For the most part, letting the phone’s post-processing do the work for me is a real blessing — it’s like Alex Lindsay (formerly of the THIS WEEK IN PHOTOGRAPHY Podcast) liked to say about wanting his camera to have the settings his Sister (a professional photographer) would set for a particular shot! 95% of the time, I can trust the camera to do a better job than I could to know what I need for a particular shot.
But I have to agree w/Lisa Hirsch that the ability to swap out lenses with what I think of as a “pro” camera is a major advantage — and using clip-on lenses w/my iPhone is a questionable substitute at best. Since my major interest in a camera is taking video anyway, I want those lenses I’m most likely to use for that purpose in addition to the zoom lens I got with the camera — like a 100mm lens for close-ups, a 35mm lens for full shots (and usually establishing shots), and a “fast 50” (50mm with a lower maximum aperture setting, like 1.4 or 1.2) for medium shots or shots in borderline lighting.