Meet the New Camera

It’s the new Nikon d780. And it’s a beaut.
“But, Scalzi,” I hear you say, “Why did you choose that one when [insert your favorite recent camera] is clearly the best one?”
Well:
1. Because I like, and am used to, shooting with Nikons. Switching over to some other brand would require a bit of a learning curve, and right about now I’m not feeling like I want to do learning curves. Also, I like dSLRs, including their form factor, the optical viewfinder, and their other utility — for example, the battery on the d780 is rated for 2200 pictures, while a mirrorless camera battery craps out at about 400.
2. Because I already have a fair bit of glass that corresponds to Nikon’s dSLR line, which meant a) I didn’t have to add on the expense of new lenses, b) I could use the lenses I had to their fullest extent (i.e., not every dSLR lens is fully functional with Nikon’s mirrorless line).
3. Because Nikon pretty much stuffed the guts of its Z6 mirrorless camera into the d780, and in “liveview mode,” i.e., looking at the back panel LCD rather than through the optical viewfinder, the d780 has pretty much all the functionality of Nikon’s mirrorless line. Basically, it’s like getting two Nikon cameras — a dSLR and a mirrorless — for the price of one! And that both appeals to the utility junkie in me, and gives me a bit of time to get used to mirrorless functionality, because it seems likely that SLR cameras are going out to pasture in the next couple of camera generations.
4. The d780 had the same 24.5 megapixel resolution as the d750, which in theory I was not in love with — I was thinking I wanted at least 36 for the next camera. But then I thought about what I use the camera for and also my own storage and workflow. And in point of fact 24.5 megapixels is more than enough for what I do (especially since I’m not exactly printing out most of what I shoot), and a 24 megapixel RAW file is not so much of a monster, size-wise, that I will run out of archive space… which I might with the RAW files from Sony’s 61-megapixel shooters, as an example. Additionally, all the reviews noted that the sensor in the d780 was excellent, in terms of its functionality — great colors and sensitivity and so on. So that’s good.
5. Because I wanted it now (it’s my birthday present to myself), and while there’s a possibility that Nikon will come out with new dSLRs with bigger sensors, etc in the near-ish future, everything about this particular camera was pretty much what I wanted. So, you know, why wait?
And how are the pictures? I’m glad you asked!
They’re pretty good.
And will probably get better the more I learn how to use this particular camera. Because this time around I plan to do more with the camera than just leave it on “auto” all the time and then futz in post (although honestly that’s done pretty well for me to this point).
In any event: Here’s the new camera! I think I’m going to have fun with it.
14 thoughts on “Meet the New Camera”
Nice!
I’ve been lusting after a medium format camera myself, but can’t justify the expense for hobby work.
Enjoy it.
*high five from a fellow Nikon user*
Existing glass and ergonomics are definitely the main reasons to stick with a brand. If I pick up a Nikon, my finger naturally rests on the shutter release. It’s muscle memory and a Canon or Sony user will tell you exactly the same thing and will have trouble using another brand’s model just as I have. Quality wise, there’s very little difference across the main brands, it’s all just personal preference.
An 8 megapixel image will print in poster size already really well, there’s absolutely no reason to go over 12.
Good choice!
A lovely picture of your daughter. I love her hair and the light on it.
That could one of the many flower pictures I’ve taken with my D90. Something about the color and the light.
Awesome. A new toy (or tool, or camera, or whatever) at this point is so welcomed. Have fun with it.
Unless you’re doing heavy cropping, I don’t think you’ll miss the extra megapixels. Looks like a great choice to me.
And yeah, the writing is on the wall for DSLRs. I don’t follow Nikon too closely, but Canon has announced that they won’t be making new EF-mount lenses (the mount used by their SLRs, as opposed to their RF-mount mirrorless system) unless they see an unexpected uptick in market demand. (Paraphrased, don’t have the exact statement in front of me.)
Looks like a great camera!
(One of these days, I need to find the time to learn how to properly use the D5000 I bought–used–a few years ago. Oh well, there’s always post-retirement–which is about 20 months in the future.)
Smart choice for you so you don’t have to buy new lenses.
“ not every dSLR lens is fully functional with Nikon’s mirrorless line)”
I think all the f mount lenses work with the adapter, but the manual lenses are still manual.
Nikon’s been really good about backwards compatibility.
I really like the D780 – I was going to recommend the D500 before I saw you had bought one (my current and favorite camera by a mile) but honestly for the pics you take (or at least the ones you post) the D780 was probably a better choice.
Unsolicited lens advice – the Tamron 28-300 may be the second single most useful multipurpose/travel lens I have ever owned and plays well with full frame (I say second because I switched to the 18-400 but that’s a crop sensor lens for the D500)
Nice! Use it in good health!
Nice new toy :) For years I lusted mightily over the Nikon F3. Martha let me buy a new camera last year. I checked with a photographer friend for advice. I was considering the Canon Eos 7D, since I wanted a crop sensor (I do a lot of bird photography). He advised me to get the 80D instead and put my money into lenses, so I got the 80D and the Sigma 150-600 Sports lens, and then picked up a used Canon 100-400 LX (since the Sigma is too heavy for me to hand shoot much), and am I getting too much equipment now? LOL But I totally love your new toy. Nice shots of your daughter and I loved the sunset you posted on Twitter.
what is a good general purpose lens for something like that?