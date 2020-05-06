Uncategorized Sunset, 5/6/20 May 6, 2020 John ScalziLeave a comment I think the new camera is gonna do just fine. Have a good evening, folks. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)