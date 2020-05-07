Reader Request Week 2020: Get Your Questions In!

This upcoming week I have almost nothing scheduled, either in the real world or online, which honestly is a first for me in a real long time. I could just take a break, but where’s the fun in that? So: It’s time for the annual Reader Request Week, in which you pick the topics I write about for the next week here at Whatever. Always wanted to ask me a question? Want to see me opine on a topic of your choosing? See me dance like a monkey just because you can? This is the time and place for it!
(“Didn’t you just do a Reader Request Week?” I did one in November, yes, which is generally far later than I usually do them; I usually schedule them for March or April. So this is an attempt to get things back on the more usual schedule. Anyway, the last six months have been the equivalent of a decade, am I right? So I’m actually behind!)
You can ask any question on any topic — politics, social topics, personal queries, silly nonsense, it’s all up for grabs. Post your question in the comment thread, and I will go through the thread and pick the topics I’ll respond to, starting on Monday, May 11, and going through the entire week.
While any topic is up for request, I do have a couple of suggestions for you, when you’re making your topic selections.
1. Quality, not quantity. Rather than thinking of a bunch of general topic for me to address, which isn’t very interesting to me, and which is also like hogging the buffet, pick one very specific topic that you’re actually interested about — something you’ve thought about, and taken time to craft a question that will be interesting to me. I’m much more likely to pick that than look through a menu of very general topics.
2. Writing questions are given a lower priority. Me writing about writing is not unusual here, so for this week, writing topics are a secondary concern. But if you really want to ask a question about writing, go ahead, just remember that point one above will apply more to your question than most. It’ll have to be a pretty good question to stand out.
3. Don’t request topics I’ve recently written about. I’ve included the last five years of Reader Request topics below so you can see which ones are probably not going to be answered again. That said, if you want to ask a follow-up to any of the topics below, that’s perfectly acceptable as a topic. Also, for those of you wondering how to make a request, each of the posts features the request in it, so you can see what’s worked before.
How do you submit requests? The simplest way to do it (and the way I prefer, incidentally) is to put them in the comment thread attached to this entry. But if you have a reason not to want to have your request out in public, the other option is to send me e-mail (put “Reader Request Week” in the subject head so I don’t have to hunt for it).
Please don’t send requests via Twitter or Facebook, since I don’t always see those. I credit those whose topics I write on, but feel free to use a pseudonym if you’re asking something you’d prefer not to have attached to your real name.
Here are topics from the last few years:
Got it? Good. Then: Ask me what you really want to know! I might even tell you!
What’s your favourite joke?
What is the best sci-fi series or movie according to you and why?
The Last Emperox (and the rest of the series) read to me as much more in “your” voice, or at least more similar to how you write on Whatever than your other books. Asides, turns of phrase, sarcasm are all examples where I noticed similarities.
Do you agree with that? Was it intentional?
As the new humans allowed to live in the same house with a tuxedo cat, do you think they are born assholes or are they made (the nature/nurture argument)? I see a lot of Smudge in Felix.
What are your views on professional and amateur sports? Do you have a favorite sport/team? You’ve created a fictitious sport in the Locked-In universe and one of the characters from those books was a legendary basketball player, but I’ve never read a blog or a tweet from you about sports in general.
How is the SciFi and broader publishing industry doing in Covid-19? Who’s going to be OK, who’s hurting, and what’s the best way for fans to help?
How important is science in scifi? Is it merely a setting that makes setting and plot easier? Or is credible (even if projected/forecasted/or guessed at) science central to the genre?
My neighbors are assholes.
The loudest voices are ultra-right wing. The type that push conspiracy theories about this being a hoax (one person complained just today about how Dr. Fauci should not be listened to because he “has an agenda”). The type that regularly responds to people concerned about the virus with “Well if you don’t feel safe, just stay home.” and demands the community open fully based on personal responsibility. And so on…
You have been open that you are surrounded by conservatives. Some of them may be like my neighbors. Some, I assume, still support Trump and his efforts. In times like this, how have you been dealing with them?
What do you think about The Pursuit of the Pankera, that somewhat-new book published by Robert A. Heinlein?
Cover songs: The deity’s gift to humanity or an abomination unto said deity? What makes a good one? Any that you particularly love or hate?
A prediction on any cultural impact mass adoption of internet conference sites like Zoom, Jitsi, & Webex will have after the plague has subsided.
What are your thoughts on potential VP picks for Biden? Anyone in particular you favor for the slot?
Why don’t we see any book remakes? For example FFVII Remake is doing pretty well at the moment, there have been countless movie remakes, but rare are there any book remakes. Is it mainly because of how long these things would take? Or something else? I’d love to see a minority writer rewrite LotR or Narnia. Or see how Joe Hill would do on a rewrite of one of his dads books. I don’t usually reread books but would take another trip if a different author rewrote it.
In some of your speaking about The Last Emperox, you mention that the reason far-future characters can have understandable motivations is the same reason we can still relate to stories from centuries ago: that human nature doesn’t fundamentally change. And yet we do see that society itself does change, and generally changes for the better, even if the process is slower than we’d like. Is there a contradiction there, or is your view that human nature simply has a thin predisposition toward “good”, and so the arc of history bends toward justice over sufficiently large arcs?
You are an astute observer of human behavior and you have a personal window on the effects of celebrity of one family member on other members of the family unit. What do you imagine the lives of Melania and Brandon Trump are really like?
I’ve been watching Upload on Prime (excellent), so the big question is: would you consider, upon your death, uploading your consciousness into a VR world, and if so, what type of world would you prefer?
A photography geek post would be nice. What gear do you have? What you like about it? What do you regret getting? What surprised you in a pleasant way?
In the current situation, how do you distinguish genuine precautions against infection from “plague theater”?
Swearing in front of your own child(ren). At what age, what sort of cusses? My kid is 9 and we are starting to pull back on our self-censorship, but we haven’t returned our vocabularies to pre-parenting full “fucking bullshit” yet. My wife is more likely to do use profanity while driving, and I’m more likely to use profanity in pursuit of humour. That said, I suspect that our kid will be the one teaching her friends on the playground what the best cuss words mean.
Do you use any word-processing shortcuts? Like, do you type “Nohamapetan” in all its 11 letter glory every time, or do you have an auto-complete option for it and other long proper names? Like alt-shift-N fills in Nohamapetan, or something. I had to slow down so much just to type it twice here, I can’t imagine how good a typist you’d have to be to keep typing those names!
What unexpected / Off-the-Beaten-Trail hobby do you enjoy? (Obvs. we know about the photography and music; what *else* might there be?)
John,
Your camera posts have inspired me to go beyond my cell phone and my question is what resources did you use to learn how to take pictures? Was it purely experience, or did you read guides about technique, settings and technology? Also, for someone who is going to get a camera with interchangeable lenses and what appears to be a similar taste in photos, what kind of lenses do you recommend to start?
Thanks!
Space Force (the military branch, not the Netflix production): What are your thougths?
The semi-lockdown here in this country has made me re-read a number of the books I’ve collected over the years.
You on the other hand receive new ARC’novels regularly.
How many of them do you actually get time to read?
Stay safe and well!
Was the story, “The Ugly Little Boy”, Asimov’s best, worst, or a throwaway? Should we even care?
You mentioned in your conversation with Martha Wells on May 5 that you go back and re-read Dune on occasion. A lot of people seem to have a lot of thoughts about it, and I am curious about your take on the franchise (the books, adaptations both old and current, etc). As someone who has only read the first book, would you recommend reading the rest of the series?
My grandmother used to say that as she grew older, she didn’t change, she just became more the way she was. I’ve always thought there’s a lot of truth to that – people don’t really change as they grow old, but aspects of their personalities become highlighted. Do you think that’s true? What do you see being highlighted in yourself?
Do you have a favorite grocery store tortilla for you burrito construction? And have you had the opportunity to use more authentic style tortillas for your creations?
You frequently write highly flawed heroes versus completely unsympathetic or even evil antagonists. Notably, you changed Little Fuzzy to be that way when the original had an incorruptible hero versus selfish antagonists.
Is that a deliberate choice? What are your thoughts about that? Have you considered writing something with an incorruptible hero?
SF has evolved over the past century {& a bit}. It is likely SF authors and readers from the 1930s would find both interest and surprise in the SF of today. Where do you think SF will evolve towards in the coming 50+ years, especially since you are likely to be an influence? Since some trends might interest you, and others not so much, are there trends you might like to try as a writer, especially if you are the creator of the trend?
Two questions, 1 pandemic related, 1 not.
If you could draft any politician in history to be president in this moment (or to run/be elected in November), who would it be?
You write frequently about digital transfer of consciousness (OMW series, The Android’s Dream, The Consuming Fire, arguably Lock In). Why does that interest you? Would you want to have your consciousness uploaded to a computer? Is that consciousness still human? Does it matter if they’re human or not?
What are your thoughts on the Joe Biden sexual assault allegations and the widespread reaction to them among members of the Democratic Party? Do you find the allegations credible? Do they affect your vote for him in November, assuming he stays on track to the nomination? Should the DNC be looking for someone else (Sanders/Warren/Cuomo)?
Totally goofy question here (sorry, two months of quarantine appears to have addled my brain).
There was a story this week in the WaPo about people starting to embrace PPE as a fashion statement. While I personally think the sequin-covered face mask was perhaps a bit much, I have no doubt that others would say the same about my garish tie-dye face masks; the fun is in embracing them and making them a unique part of who we are.
Given your impressive choices in footwear (gorgeous Doc Martins, shoes with custom artwork based on one of your stories), you seem to me to be the sort of person who would eschew mass-produced plain white or blue face masks in favor of more unique and individual options. So the next time we see you at a convention, how will we pick out John Scalzi from all the other mask-wearing folks there? And have you contacted Mary Robinette for her superior mask pattern (which is also very easy to make)?
How about some discussion on food choices of various organizations. Would the Colonial Uniom ever see the light of the burrito?!
Your writing has evolved over time. Do you have a personal awareness of how the you of today has changed since the you of Old Man’s War? Of how you of today might approach that story if you had never written it? But I’ve already sidetracked myself from my real question. Can you tell if the current weirdness has changed you? Are you “seeing the future” differently now that there have been substantial changes in the present?
My daughter and I disagree on the subject of cultural appropriation. She believes that it is “a bad thing” and I believe that, as an artist, we all take our observations, experiences, and impressions to create (be it literature, dance, the fine arts, music, or food). Do you believe that cultural appropriation is a thing, a bad thing, and/or is there a line (either a bright shining line or a murky gray one) that is the border between acceptable and unacceptable?