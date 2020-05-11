Reader Request Week 2020 #1: Being Politically Persuaded

It’s time for this year’s Reader Request Week! Let’s dive right in, and why not dive into the deep end? GB Miller asks:
I think over the years you’ve made your political beliefs quite crystal clear. Have you ever legitimately considered/agree with any viewpoint that came from the other side of the spectrum?
I’m gonna argue with some of the particulars of this question, because a) I don’t necessarily agree that I’ve made my political beliefs “crystal clear,” and b) I don’t agree with the formulation of politics as being on a linear spectrum. So let me address both of those before addressing the heart of the issue: Whether I consider political viewpoints that are different from mine.
First: Have I made my political beliefs crystal clear? I have certainly made my political opinions of the day clear — I have a three-decade track record of publicly talking about politics. But this is where I remind people that what I talk about publicly is not the entirety of my thinking, or of my action, and also, it’s important to note that people having positions on particular political topics does not in itself necessarily offer much insight into their political beliefs. Many liberals and many libertarians, for example, believe sex workers should be able to ply their trade openly and without social/economic/legal penalty, but the underlying beliefs that lead to that agreement are widely apart. And independent (heh) of political belief, there’s a fundamental difference between the position of “I should be able to work as a sex worker without penalty” and “I should be able to pay for sex work without penalty,” which leads two often very disparate cohorts to agree on the political topic of sex work.
If you know what I (or anyone) think on a political topic, what you know is what I (or anyone) think on that particular subject. Unless I delve deeply into the ethos and philosophy that led me to that point, however, you can’t say you know much of the underlying political belief. You can argue, with some justification, that there is a significant correlation between one’s thoughts on a set of political topics, and an underlying political ethos. But correlation is not causation, and one can be led astray.
Moreover, there’s a very large difference between how people see their own political beliefs, and how others often see them. I tend to think of myself as an inherently conservative person, motivated by an underlying philosophy of rationality and individual liberty, balanced by the practical issues of how to make a nation of 330 million as livable as possible for the largest number of its citizens. The Internet, on the other hand, often sees me a screaming socialist communist liberal who wants your guns and your freedoms.
Who is correct? Well, I live in my head, so I have a better idea of my own thinking. But I’m also human and prone to self-idealization. “The Internet” in this case is shorthand for people who superficially oppose my positions on political topics, and have the need to both gamify political discourse and simplify the world into “sides,” because binary systems are so much easier to deal with: Either you’re with us or against us. But again — hold a large enough set of personal political opinions, and the correlation with a “side” becomes stronger. So maybe these gamifiers and simplifiers aren’t entirely wrong.
Again, however, it’s not necessarily an either/or situation. It’s entirely possible that what I see as my personal inherent conservatism and belief in individual liberty within a system meant to benefit the largest number of people can lead me to espouse what are currently seen as (at the moment but not necessarily historically) intensely “liberal” positions. I am thinking of the cause of my political opinions; the Internet is seeing the effect of my political beliefs.
Second, and as a consequence of the first: Political sides are bullshit, and linear political spectrums are bullshit, and the fact that the political system in the United States has developed over the years to allow only two major parties at a time to control the discourse of politics is also bullshit, since it codifies “sides” to a vastly detrimental degree. We’re seeing the damage of that right now, as one of our major political parties has devolved into a tool of reactionaries who have almost no political philosophy other than cronyism, bigotry and a will to power. There is a philosophical reason I don’t belong to either major political party in the US, even if, as a practical matter, I find myself generally aligned to one of them and adamantly opposed to the current iteration of the other.
[Deleted: 3,000 word rant on this subject here, further expounding on the bullshit nature of “sides” and “political spectrums”]
There, now that I’ve gotten that out of my system —
— we can get to the question of whether or not I’ve ever considered or agreed with a viewpoint that comes from a different “side of the spectrum.” Specifically: No, because as noted, “sides” and “spectrums” are bullshit.
I think the more useful question here, and the one that I think gets to the point of what was asked in the first place: Have I ever considered or agreed with a viewpoint that is different than mine on any particular political topic? Yes, and primarily for two reasons:
1. I think it’s useful and necessary, as a politically acting and thinking individual, to understand the wider landscape of current political thought, specifically in the US (because I live here) and in the rest of the world to a lesser extent;
2. I think it’s useful to interrogate one’s own political positions and assumptions, and one of the better ways to do that is to find people who disagree with those positions and read what they have to say to see if it exposes flaws in one’s own thinking.
So, as it happens, I read and consider a fair amount of writing from people whose positions on political topics are different from mine. Do I ever find this writing persuasive? Sometimes! There have been times when I have been provided with a deeper historical or cultural understanding of a topic that has required me to incorporate that knowledge into my own thinking. Other times I learn that an understanding I had on a topic was based on an error, and I needed to re-examine my position based on that information. Sometimes with new information my position changed to a different position I felt was justifiable. And, of course, sometimes I went, “Oh, that’s interesting, but, yeah, I don’t find that reasoning compelling,” and kept my opinion.
Have I ever changed my mind entirely based on someone else’s viewpoint? Not generally based on a single piece of writing or argument, no; I would argue that my position on a topic would not be particularly strongly held if a single piece of writing could fundamentally alter my understanding on it. But a single piece can inform my thinking on a topic, and from there further reading/consideration can influence my thinking, alter it and over time change it significantly from where it was when I began thinking about the topic with any seriousness.
I don’t want to overstate my intellectual malleability, mind you. Because I have an underlying political ethos (as noted above), some aspects of my political thinking are more resistant to change than others, and it would take a lot of doing to move those. But there are topics for which I don’t have particularly strong opinions, or alternately new topics for which I don’t have a whole lot of information, where a single piece of argument, compellingly presented, can be significantly persuasive on my thinking and understanding.
Moreover, I don’t particularly find it difficult, or intellectually dissonant, to find common cause with people whose opinions on political topics I might otherwise generally disagree with. There are number of people in the US who consider themselves political conservatives who are (rightly, pun intended) appalled by the Trump administration and the GOP’s general willingness to abandon what are supposed to be its principles in order to dive head-first into the kakistocracy the current administration has wrought. Hey, we agree on this, and weirdly, for many if not most of the same reasons! Does this means we are now political BFFs forever? Nah. But on this topic I will take all the help I can get.
I will say that one of the things I do find tragic about the hazy electron shell of political positions that constitute the self-identified “right” in the United States today is that, while there is shitty political discourse all over the scatterplot of US politics, the shittiness of the discourse of the right is far closer to its mainstream than it is elsewhere — bad arguments abound and morally reprehensible positions are defended because, well, look who is in the White House, and authority must be defended, always.
Worse, much of this is by design — any organization that offers political opinion can offer up shitty hot takes on the topics of the day, but for places like Fox News and Breitbart and The Federalist (to offer three examples, each in logarithmically decreasing levels of respectability), being disinformative is the point — Sean Hannity and whatever poor desperate hacks the Federalist has sucking on its billionaire teat at the moment are not interested in sound argument. They want to muddy the rhetorical water and play as much “Debate: The Gathering” as possible because the destruction of clarity and logic in politics serves their purpose, or more accurately, the purpose of those paying them. Propaganda is not only the tool of the American “right,” as a quick glance through history (and the Internet) will show us. But the American right leads with it right now, because it must.
Needless to say, I do not find those “viewpoints” compelling. I find them disheartening, not only on the macro level of “what the fuck are you doing, Jefferson and Hamilton both would find common cause to kick your ass,” but also on the personal level of, when it turns out that one’s publicly stated political viewpoints are binned reductively on the “left,” it’s more difficult to find people on the self-identified “right” who can make a coherent argument on those viewpoints because “make a coherent argument” is not a priority in that sphere right now. That’s bad news for me, and much worse news for the country and planet.
What I’m saying is: I do consider viewpoints that are not my own. I wish right now that I was getting better arguments interrogating the viewpoints I currently have.
32 thoughts on “Reader Request Week 2020 #1: Being Politically Persuaded”
Additional notes:
1. As this is a political topic, play nice with each other, please — the Mallet is in its warming chamber.
2. Please know that I have “BUT BOTH SIDES” bingo card at the ready and will be filling it in as I go along, the free space being that I’ve already told you that the “both sides” binary is bullshit and reductive.
3. Not in the piece because it was already getting long but worth you knowing are two additional points: One, that my political views have not necessarily been static and unmoving over three decades of adult life; Two, that there are a considerable number of people who don’t think I’m particularly liberal in any way and who are annoyed/resent that I’m considered to be such. I do have sympathy for that viewpoint, as again, I think of myself as inherently conservative in many ways, and present generally as stereotypical petit bourgeois.
4. I do not expect to convince some of you that I consider/evaluate other viewpoints than my own, but eh, that’s about you, not me.
There will always be political parties. Always. The independents decry the “injustice” of Americas two-party system, but any change made to the system would simply result in more parties, not NO parties.
I generally find the independent voters to be of some variation of “hipster” identity. The mainstream is lame and they cant lower themselves to be lame. Usually when the word “sheeple” is used in a political argument, i think it is most commonly used by independents and third party voters. Party-aligned voters tend to use disparging labels that attack the other party. “Sheeple” attacks anyone lame enough to join a party.
I also dont think people’s politics are really all that complicated. Everyone thinks they the sophisticated on who sees the subtle and important nuances, but really most politics boils down to how much fear a person has. Fmri scans consistently show that people with large amygdalas (the fear center of the brain) correlate very strongly to being conservative. Lots of fear tends to push people to the party that wants unlimited military spending and fears people who look different. Its not that complicated.
Right now, the political parties are aligned between whether you think the economy or human lives are more important, and whether you think science can predict better or gut hunches. What a person answers to these questions are most often decided by unexamined reactions that stem from the size of their fear response.
As usual, I enjoy reading your opinion. My only add on is that the situation is so complex that no one thought can possibly be large enough to encompass something this complex. I guess that a corollary might be that what seems to be opposing opinions can both be accurate descriptions.
IndigoTemple:
“The independents decry the ‘injustice’ of Americas two-party system, but any change made to the system would simply result in more parties, not NO parties.”
Oh, no, the horror of having more parties that would more accurately align to people’s actual political positions. The SHEER NIGHTMARE.
I’m not a fan of political parties, but in this case more would possibly be better and not worse.
Also, your condescension of both independents and voters in general is noted, thanks for that.
I would find it quite unusual that all of person’s political viewpoints become etched in stone in their 20’s and never change over the course of a lifetime. It would indicate that the person is not really capable of learning.
All through the Cold War we used to mock the one-party system of the Soviet Union. Nobody seemed to notice that two is very close to one. The idea that politics somehow naturally gives rise to just two parties is absurd. In countries where that is not baked into the process by legislation, it doesn’t happen.
And in our system, there are many locations, such as my town, where one of the two parties does not seriously contest the election, other than at the national level – though they may or may not put up a candidate. If you want your vote to count for something locally, you have to pay dues to the local organization and vote during the endorsement process.
Critical thinking is the ability to evaluate new information, compare it to what you currently believe or know, and adjust your thinking accordingly. Not unlike the scientific method. Politics is one of those areas where it is useful to apply, and I applaud anyone who can do that evenhandedly and realizing that it may necessitate tossing or adjusting some of your firm beliefs.
Not an intellectual, and as someone who has always loved your novels, I continually find it amazing that we could have such differing views on the current Presidency. I feel compelled to tune in on your shared thoughts, now and again.
You see buffoonery, I see a man strong enough to actually fight our corrupt system and win.
Not much more we can say to each other about that, but I remain a strong admirer of your “work”.
Riskographer2:
“You see buffoonery, I see a man strong enough to actually fight our corrupt system and win.”
I suspect you’re not actually looking closely at the people he’s fighting, then, nor the people he’s helping.
I don’t know that having two parties is the problem. We’ve had two dominant parties for a while, but we seemed to tolerate more differences both within parties and between parties. I don’t know if the parties had more core principles in common, but they seemed to have (it’s hard to discuss ideas and act in concert and compromise if you aren’t concerned about the factual content of your speech, for example, or if only your people – the people you care about or agree with – matter). There seemed to more conservatism with respect to institutions – people wouldn’t break things unless they had a reasonable idea why they were bad and how – maybe – to fix them. I feel like I’m stuck in a marriage (not my real with) with howling insane people who actively want me and my world to die (and I’m not even a direct target – I’m playing on LDS), and we can’t get divorced and survive, and we can’t live together as we are. I have a hard time getting close enough to their point of view to understand, and I wonder at this point if I’m the insane one and not them (I don’t believe that, but I don’t have a better model to understand).
I can read things that make think (like the claim/evidence that lots of mail-in votes are lost and thus mail-in voting is inherently trustworthy), but I have rarely come to agreement on anything from a piece. I can modify my thoughts based on things (The Righteous Mind by Haidt was something that affected me) but I don’t know that I’m very open-minded. It doesn’t help that we don’t trust in the same sources of information, but that insistence on factual evidence and not lying hurts there. Dealing with people on the Internet hurts, and dealing with them in person helps, but the things we believe and say there have consequences, as the Trump Administration seems to be proving. Lots of parties won’t make us any better at dealing with one other if there are no facts we have to acknowledge or our ideology is founded on ignoring things we don’t like (though good news! it won’t last for long and bad news! most of us probably won’t be here to see the results).
We live in an age where mainstream media is, in general, owned and controlled by a small group of people whose interests are incredibly well-aligned. (And no, I don’t see much difference between the Washington Post and the Washington Examiner when both actively work to sabotage progressive voices. The only allowable debate is whether I want an America owned and controlled by the military-industrial complex with or without a veneer of social justice? Really?)
John frequently appears to be a liberal because his opinions are based on fact, and an ethical standard that doesn’t bend in the wind. in an era when conservatives have frankly abandoned science and ethics in the name of opportunism. But I wouldn’t venture to predict his opinion on any issue, he’s probably done more homework than I have.
“Everyone is conservative about what he knows best.”
– Robert Conquest
I think one of the more destructive elements in American politics (sticking to that because it’s what I know best) is religion. I’m not in any way saying religion is bad. However, religion mixed with politics creates an environment where “my religious beliefs say *this* and if you disagree than you’re on the side of the devil and I can’t compromise with you.” This ends political discourse and creates polarizing forces that mere debate cannot resolve.
And it’s not just a recent phenomenon. We did the same thing back in the 50’s with McCarthyism and the fight “against the godless hordes of the Communists”. But I think it’s become a more prevailing attribute of our politics in the last couple decades. It used to be that bills would go up before Congress and it’d pass with 70 or 80% of the vote. Or fail by that amount. Nowadays it’s 0%, 50%+1, or 100%. Compromise has become impossible because that would be giving in to “the enemy”.
I agree that our two-party system is weaker than that of other nations because we create artificial binaries in topics that aren’t binary by nature. But it’s worse when the two can’t talk. Heck, at this point we can’t agree on visible, provable fact. Observable reality has devolved to where one person’s opinion is valued as much as scientific fact. And where do we go with that?
My politics today:
1. I hate political parties and wish they would entirely go away. They never seem to be out for the common citizen, but to solidify the party’s power. Give me a list of people, a website where they clearly list their opinions, an independent regional press to vet those candidates, and ranked-choice voting. That way nobody vote is ever “wasted”.
2. That I am increasingly disgusted with any political “discussion” that does not consider the human toll of the action. If you refuse to act like your neighbor’s life matters to you. That only your selfishness matters, you are not worth my time.
For example: the virus and the economy. I think there are a ton of really, really, strong arguments on the spectrum of decisions. However, I encounter far too many people on the “open up” side of the debate that completely disregard how their actions harm others. That their saying “if you are at risk stay home” is not a valid argument for when the fridge is empty. Or your kid has to go to school. If someone refuses to even listen to an argument about doing the bare minimum to protect their neighbor (wear a mask, socially distance themselves, etc.), they don’t value me as a human. So I just walk away from that discussion.
“…that the ‘both sides’ binary is bullshit and reductive.”
This, this, and this a thousand thousand times from the rooftops. To think that I have some ‘insert view here’ means that I identify with all the other myriad ‘views’ of said party is the definition of reductive. It is an impossibility to imagine that we could have enough parties to capture everyone’s ideology and identity perfectly, but that doesn’t mean we should be stuck with just choices and have to ‘bin’ ourselves accordingly.
Our oldest did a project in junior high where they had to create new political parties, his group’s was called ‘The Middle Men’. There were I think 8 parties in total that all ascribed to some mix of the ideologies of Red/Blue, and shockingly the students found much more to identify with these more specialized parties.
The likelihood of any two individuals having precisely the same opinion about absolutely everything? Rather low. The idea that there are two monolithic entities called The Right and The Left which are diametrically opposed to each other, and which contain within themselves no differences, no nuance of any kind? Preposterous.
My Platonic ideal of political discourse is one in which all the participants act honestly and in good faith, and the exchange of views, even when not cordial, is based in logic and in fact. What actually happens falls quite short of that.
Appeal to emotion: “Those rotten bastards on the other side of politics want people to DIE! They think that’s a GOOD thing!” Two-for-one bonus for strawman argumentation!
Argumentum ad hominem: “What, you don’t agree with [insert minor point of doctrine here]? You are obviously an idiot!”
OGH mentioned Fox, Breitbart, and The Federalist. I doubt even ~they~ sincerely believe half of what they publish.
John, you must have changed you comment. When i replied, your comment started with “And?” which i was replying to. But i dont see that anymore.
“Oh, no, the horror of having more parties that would more accurately align to people’s actual political positions. The SHEER NIGHTMARE”.
Thats a strawman.
I am not afraid of more parties if the underlying system is changed to actually support them. Instant runoff ballots for every office and in every state, a constitutional ammendment, would be a big requirement and we are nowhere near that.
Our 2 party system is built into the design of our government from the ground up. Adding more parties to our current system is only adding spoiler votes and LESS representation, not more.
Meanwhile if we want to discuss condescension, invariably independent voters call main party members like me “sheeple” for compromising, and they invariably describe my candidate as “evil”, dressed up as “lesser of two evils”.
Meanwhile, EVERYONE in a democracy has to compromise, almost no one in a democracy gets to vote for candidates perfectly aligned with their views. But independent voters act like they are the sole bearers of that cross.
IndigoTemple:
Yes, sorry — I posted “Yes, and?” and meant to post more additionally but hit post unthinkingly. Then I grunted annoyed to myself and went back and wholesale edited. My bad for not noting I changed the comment, and I apologize to you for that.
“Our 2 party system is built into the design of our government from the ground up.”
That’s absolutely not correct at all; that was bolted on afterward. One does recall George Washington’s farewell address warning about the danger of political parties, the substance of which, as it turns out, is directly relevant today.
You’re still trotting out the independent voter as a strawman, IndigoTemple. Speaking as an independent voter, I don’t care that you belong to a political party. Please come down off that cross you apparently nailed yourself onto when someone once called you a sheeple. Honestly, if you are giving serious consideration to anything anyone who non-ironically uses the phrase “sheeple” says, the problem is not with that dimwit. Also, I promise never to call you “sheeple.” Ever!
I used to be a major fan of inheritance tax on assets passed along, until I came across the problem of family-owned farms (and other businesses that have a bunch of assets on paper, but not a high profit margin, and definitely not enough spare cash-in-hand to weather what I would consider a reasonable inheritance tax on, say, cash being handed down via inheritance). It really wouldn’t be okay, in my book, to make offspring break up the family-owned business, that they’d worked at and contributed to for most of their life, to pay inheritance tax on it. Then I also realized that family memorabilia could be valuable without the family having a bunch of money as well – an otherwise-squeaking-by family who has a portrait of one of their great-great-(etc.)-grandfathers who was in the Revolutionary War – do I want inheritance tax to mean that they have to sell that portrait because it has a really high auction value now? Or the home their great-grandfather built and that their family has lived in, multi-generationally, and repaired and stuff ever since? No, not really, to be honest.
So now, I’m still in favor of inheritance tax on 1. businesses that the inheritors haven’t been at all involved in, that they’d just be selling as soon as possible, and 2. cash/stocks/etc. and 3. expensive things with no real attachment (so: you cannot just buy expensive stuff, stow it in a vault, and pretend it’s nostalgic so that your son gets a billion dollars worth of stuff that he doesn’t care about at all), but I have no idea how anyone would regulate that.
I also used to think that fewer, but living-wage jobs, would be better for the workers than all those jobs being split into can’t-even-quite-scrape-by jobs (as per companies having two “part time” employees who wish they were full time but this way the company doesn’t have to pay benefits, etc.), but then a family member who knows some people who are *in* those can’t-even-quite-scrape-by jobs pointed out that they were better than nothing. So now I think that if a company is making more than X in profits, they should be required to pay their employees more and/or give benefits to part-time employees. Or something like that. But there are kind of a lot of these issues that look simple from how one political party represents them… and actually, they aren’t.
(and then there are other things that are just indefensible. Xenophobia! Stripping healthcare from people who are poor to benefit people who are ridiculously rich! Honestly, doing *anything* bad to people who are poor to benefit people who are ridiculously rich!)
IndigoTemple,
I have a hard time with your statement that the two party system was built “into the design of our government from the ground up”. Our first President had no party. Since then, 6 different parties have had their candidate become President. Often in elections where more than two significant parties were running for the office.
We don’t have the selection of a Prime Minister based on a coalition government but frankly we don’t need to have that in order to have a multi-party system where different alignments occur depending on the issue. Party A might work with B to get this issue through but work with C against B on this other issue.
On the other side of the coin though (and working against my own argument), we live in a capitalistic system where the formation of monopolies is a common thing. Maintaining balance in a multi-party system where parties don’t get swallowed up by a larger party in the name of “having a larger voice” (read consolidating power), would be exceptionally difficult.
IndigoTemple:
Seems to me both parties are operating on fear… just different ones. The “Right” fears an economy in crisis. The “Left” fears the threat to human life, both to themselves and to society as a whole. For whatever it is worth, I fear both. The question is are both these fears mutually exclusive. Does supporting one hurt the other? Does ignoring one hurt both? Tough times. Tough questions.
First-past-the-post elections strongly tend towards two parties because there’s literally no value in getting less than 50% of the vote. This tends to force the smaller parties to band together and eventually merge into a big-tent:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duverger%27s_law
There are places that resist this trend – regional parties come to mind, like the SNP in the UK – but even in the UK, there are generally two and only two contending national parties at any given time.
The road towards more diverse politics largely begins with changing the way our elections are run – ranked-choice votes, etc. – but as with all changes that aren’t beneficial to the entrenched parties, we will have to push it through against their opposition as is happening now in Maine:
https://bangordailynews.com/2020/04/16/politics/ranked-choice-voting-backers-file-suit-seeking-to-block-republican-peoples-veto-effort/
“George Washington’s farewell address warning about the danger of political parties”
Regardless of what Washington said, the constitution requires first past the post to win the presidency. That inherently encourages a two party system.
Even if one state implenented an instant runoff presudential ballot and awarded all their EC votes to a third party candidate, the constitution turns that into a spoiler vote.
If you want a true multi party system, the first past the post requirement in the constitution needs to be circumvented.
Either ammend the constitution. Or possibly talk to the National Popular Vote people to change from a straight ballot to an instant runoff ballot for all states who sign on.
I am not *defending* the current two party system. But invariably independent voters talk about “voting their conscience” and not doing anything to actually change the system in a way such that their “conscience” vote is anything but a spoiler. That is LESS representation, not more.
Interesting read, thanks!
As someone who grew up (and still lives) outside of the US, I mostly enjoy you talking about US politics. I have lived in Minnesota for a while though, and follow US politics, partially because it’s interesting, partially because I spent a bunch of time on the net and, well, it’s hard to avoid that topic there.
We have more than two parties over here (thankfully!) and while that makes a lot of things better, it’s still mostly… meh. You are very likely to find one that mostly fits your values (I could list *three* parties from the top of my head I would generally agree with, but all of them are “yes, but” agreements), there’s the issue of some of the parties being too small, but mostly it will boil down to one of two points: Either a party is generally pretty good, but have one big point I disagree with and which is *very* important to me; or they’er generally pretty good, but also incompetent twats.
For *local* elections (city and county level) having many parties is a blessing. For anything above that (state, fed, and EU level) it’s very much better than the US system but still not great. Although EU elections are a somewhat funny business, as a lot of parties tend to send both their best and their worst people there, making it a clusterfuck of chaos.
I see another major benefit though: My circle of friends, including me – I’d count myself as a friend to myself – are all going in the same general direction, but with still vastly different views on many issues. It makes me happy to think, that all of us are somewhat well represented in the current system and all by different parties
Our 2 party system is built into the design of our government from the ground up
That’s a bad way to frame an essentially correct point: the government created by the Constitution has so many veto points that it is very difficult to get policy made and laws passed unless there is a relatively large organization that spans those veto points, and can get approval of a particular policy. Because the House and Senate operate by majority rules (well, mostly), two party systems tend to be able to make it work better and more effectively.
(Multi-party systems tend to have trouble gaining majorities in legislatures and have have to concede a lot to the last few votes, frequently leading to extreme policies — witness Israel).
Our first President had no party
Every one of them since has, the early ones including many of the founding fathers themselves. The Democratic Party stretches its lineage back to Thomas Jefferson.
IndigoTemple:
“Regardless of what Washington said, the constitution requires first past the post to win the presidency. That inherently encourages a two party system.”
However — gaaaaah! I’m being nitpicky! — that’s not what you said. You said it was “built into the design of our government from the ground up,” which it was not. It wasn’t built into the design of the government. It may be a consequence of the design, and an unintentional one (the Founding Fathers were working from scratch, they didn’t know what they didn’t know).
Fun fact: The actual election that decides a president is not the national vote but the vote of the Electoral College (as you know), which takes place a few weeks after the national vote. If there were more than two candidates electoral votes after the national election, and none of them could get to 270 on their own, then what would follow would be a (heretofore unprecedented) negotiation where two of the three (or several of the more) parties started horse trading for electoral voters. Only one person would become president but presumably the other candidates could extract significant political concessions, allowing for one to become president. If you don’t think this could happen, please see the 1876 election, which was alllllll about the horsetrading for disputed electoral votes.
(I suspect another side effect would be the abolishment of the electoral college, but that’s neither here nor there.)
The point is: A two party system isn’t inherent. It’s just easy.
petit bourgeois – I had to look that up and after spending a not inconsiderate amount of my working day going down that rabbit hole I can report that I am further along my path to enlightenment. Thank you for that bit.
This is one of the best short explanations I’ve seen for being an Independent. I’m going to bookmark this and use it as an example of the reason why I’m an Independent myself (leaning libertarian/liberal (without some of the batshit crazy extremes the Libertarian party proselytizes (including my dad))).
My dad used to say that “Both Democrats and Republicans are hypocrites. Democrats say that you can do whatever you want in your private life but will tell you how to run your public life. Republicans say that you can do whatever you want in your public life but will tell you how to run your private life. I want them out of my public life and private life. That’s why I’m a Libertarian. KYFHO.”
KYFHO = Keep Your F***ing Hands Off. My dad got that from F. Paul Wilson’s LaNague Chronicles.
My problem with the Libertarians is their faith in the free market to correct itself. The free market does not look ahead, it is all about “give me mine NOW!” Strong controls (including anti-trust & inheritance taxes) are required to keep the free market from destroying the goose. If there is one goose that lays golden eggs it will be fought over. If there are many geese laying sliver, copper, etc. eggs there will not be so much fighting and a fairer distribution of wealth.
I would 100% vote to make changes to first past the post elections in this country. Maybe it’s time to get political here in my locale.
I am thinking that, within some of our lifetimes, we will end up with one party and a huge mass of “No Part Affiliation” people. Then a new version of the Republican Party will rise from the ashes.
This has happened before, so it isn’t all that much of a stretch and NPA is the largest growing political group.
Maybe the Whig party will be resurrected. I was enamored with them at 17 and still like the platform they held, it is why I have always been an NPA. I just think the current Republican Party will bleed to death within three election cycles.
Political parties were not built into the Constitution. The Constitution was in fact specifically written for a political system without parties – that’s why the election of 1800 was such a mess and why the 12th Amendment had to be passed to fix it. Parties were, as noted above, bolted onto it after ratification, and not comfortably.
The short version* is that the Constitution is a document written in the classical republican mode of politics (which has nothing to do with the modern Republican Party – that comes later), which was the dominant way Americans thought about politics through most of the 18th century. In that way of thinking political parties were a sign of decay in a republic. Classical republicanism assumes a single, unified public good that all virtuous leaders will gladly sacrifice their petty private interests to achieve. To have parties – “factions” as the Founders usually referred to them – was a sign that the republic was corrupted by private interests and doomed.
We don’t think that way anymore. Under Lockean liberalism, which is slowly emerging in the 1790s as the main way of viewing politics in the US and which will completely replace republicanism after about 1820, there is no such thing as a unified public good. There is only the sum of private interests. Parties are a way for people who share a private interest to work to achieve it, and therefore are necessary and healthy in politics. It’s a very different way of thinking from the one George Washington was talking about in his Farewell Address.
—
*The long version was a significant chunk of my PhD in the political culture of the early republic. Given the usual responses I get when I go into detail on that, I’ll skip it here. You’re welcome.